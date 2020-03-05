Emirates Humanitarian City hosts evacuees from China’s Hubei province

DUBAI: Two hundred and fifteen Arab nationals evacuated from China’s Hubei province — where the coronavirus outbreak is believed to have originated —are currently in quarantine in Emirates Humanitarian City (EHC) in Abu Dhabi, according to WAM, the UAE’s official news agency.

A plane equipped with HEPA cabin air filtration systems, medical supplies and evacuation equipment carried out the airlift on March 4.

The evacuees, from various Arab countries, are currently undergoing medical testing and monitoring at EHC in Mussafah Industrial Area, about 30 kilometers from the city center.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the UAE Embassy in China coordinated with the embassies of relevant countries to organize the evacuation process, the WAM report said.

Earlier, Mattar Al-Nuaimi, medical response team leader at Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health, told WAM that the evacuees would be met from the plane by on-site medical teams and would undergo initial medical tests.

They would then be transferred to EHC’s preventive care center and placed under quarantine for 14 days — the average incubation period of the COVID-19 virus, according to Al-Nuaimi.

Dr. Saif Jumaa Al-Dhaheri, director of safety and prevention at the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), said Emirates Humanitarian City has all necessary equipment to ensure that individuals are provided with a comfortable environment, while receiving the best possible medical care, and that it can accommodate hundreds of families, “ensuring their safety, privacy and security.”

Public- and private-sector entities in the UAE joined forces to set up the preventive care center within 48 hours, according to WAM.

The center houses entertainment facilities — both indoor and outdoor, medicines, food and other essential supplies and medical equipment, the report said.

Commenting via Twitter on the evacuation, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan said, “I share in the UAE’s commitment to the greater good of humankind as we evacuate foreign nationals in Hubei. They will receive the best medical care before they return home. We thank the Chinese government for its assistance.”