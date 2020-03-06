You are here

  • Saudi Arabia's economy minister moved to Royal Court advisor

Saudi Arabia's economy minister moved to Royal Court advisor

The changes were announced in a royal decree.(SPA)
  • Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan has been appointed as Minister of Economy and Planning, in addition to his existing role
RIYADH: King Salman has relieved Mohammed Al–Tuwaijri from his post as Minister of Economy and planning and appointed him as an adviser at the Royal Court.

Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan has been appointed as Minister of Economy and Planning, in addition to his existing role.

The changes were announced in a royal decree issued by King Salman and reported by the Saudi Press Agency early Friday.

 

 

Topics: King Salman Saudi Arabia Mohammed Al–Tuwaijri  Mohammed Al-Jadaan

Updated 34 min 37 sec ago
SPA

Saudi minister reiterates Kingdom’s dedication to Arab unity, sovereignty and security

  • Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Kattan is leading the Saudi delegation at 153rd session of the Council of the Arab League
  • She is 11th Saudi diplomatic representative to Washington
Updated 34 min 37 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reaffirmed its support for the Palestinian people and efforts to reach a just and comprehensive solution to their cause. The Kingdom also reiterated its support for security and stability in Yemen.

It came as Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Kattan, the minister of state for African countries affairs, led the Saudi delegation at the 153rd session of the Council of the Arab League at the ministerial level, which was chaired by the Sultanate of Oman and held in Cairo.

He stressed the Kingdom’s dedication to the unity, sovereignty and integrity of Arab lands, and added that it refuses to tolerate any forms of prejudice that threaten the security and stability of the region.

Kattan said the Kingdom prizes peaceful solutions above all others. It supports and encourages political solutions to the crises in Syria, Libya and Sudan, he said, and also in Yemen based on the outcome of the National Dialogue, the Gulf Initiative and its implementation mechanisms, and UN Security Council Resolution 2216.

He also stressed the Kingdom’s belief in the need to adhere in Syria to the Geneva Declaration on Armed Violence and Development and UN Security Council Resolution 2254, which calls for a ceasefire and a political solution to the conflict, in addition to fully cooperating with UN envoys and all other relevant representatives.

“The repercussions of the extremely sensitive, dangerous and complex security, political, economic and social conditions in our Arab countries have affected other sisterly Arab countries,” said Kattan.

“Regional interventions in the internal affairs of these countries have made things more complicated but we still adhere to our firm stances toward our main issues.”

Kattan said that one of the greatest dangers the Arab region faces is the blatant, continuous violations of international laws, charters and norms by the Iranian regime, and the threat it poses to security and stability by interfering in the internal affairs of other nations, and supporting armed militias that spread chaos, division and destruction in many Arab countries.

“We have repeatedly called on the Iranian regime to desist from this disgraceful behavior, and dangerous, hostile action that threatens the stability and the security of our nations as well as the safety of our peoples, and seeks division, conflict and sectarianism,” he said.

“We call on the international community to assume its responsibilities regarding the threatening Iranian hostile practices and their sponsorship of terrorist activities in the region, and the world, that threaten international peace and security, and to use all means to deter this regime from pursuing this dangerous, hostile behavior.”

Topics: Council of the Arab League

