You are here

  • Home
  • Dozens killed and wounded at political rally bombing in Kabul

Dozens killed and wounded at political rally bombing in Kabul

The event was a commemoration ceremony for Abdul Ali Mazari — a politician from the Hazara ethnic group, most of whom are Shia. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6vyt7

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

Dozens killed and wounded at political rally bombing in Kabul

  • The Taliban denied involvement in the attack, saying it was “unacceptable”
  • Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said the attack was a crime against humanity
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: Gunfire erupted at a political rally in western Kabul on Friday, an Afghan security official said, in what appeared to be the first attack to hit the capital since the US signed a withdrawal deal with the Taliban.
“Afghan special forces and police forces have reached the site,” said Nasrat Rahimi, an interior ministry spokesman.
No group claimed immediate responsibility for the incident, which occurred at the commemoration ceremony for Abdul Ali Mazari — a politician from the Hazara ethnic group, most of whom are Shia.

Topics: Afghanistan

Related

World
US seeks UN backing for Taliban peace deal to end Afghan war
World
International court approves Afghanistan war crimes investigation

US seeks UN backing for Taliban peace deal to end Afghan war

Updated 06 March 2020

US seeks UN backing for Taliban peace deal to end Afghan war

Updated 06 March 2020
UNITED NATIONS: The US is seeking UN Security Council backing for the ambitious peace deal it signed with the Taliban aimed at ending America’s longest war and bringing US troops home from Afghanistan.
A US draft resolution, obtained Thursday evening by The Associated Press, would welcome the Feb. 28 announcement of the agreement.
It would also encourage “the sustained support” of the United Nations and international partners for efforts toward peace, including the convening of “intra-Afghan negotiations in order to achieve a political settlement and a permanent and comprehensive cease-fire.”
The draft resolution would also affirm “that any political settlement must protect the rights of all Afghans, including women, youth and minorities.” This was an addition from the original draft sought by council members who want to ensure that women’s rights are protected and the Taliban doesn’t return to its previous draconian measures, including barring women from education and work.
According to the US-Taliban deal, peace negotiations between the warring Afghan sides are supposed to begin March 10. However, the Afghan government has already rejected releasing Taliban prisoners ahead of launching the talks, a precondition that the militants say was part of the US agreement.
The Security Council scheduled closed consultations on the draft resolution for Friday at Russia’s request.
The draft resolution would also welcome the intention of the Afghan government and the Taliban to pursue additional confidence-building measures to create conditions conducive for talks. And it would call for additional reductions in violence and international support for Afghanistan prior to a cease-fire agreement.
It would express the council’s readiness to review sanctions on individuals and groups once intra-Afghan negotiations start “in order to support the peace process,” stressing that the Taliban’s actions in reducing violence and advancing talks will affect the review.
The draft would acknowledge the Afghan people’s demand for lasting peace and an end to war and recognize “that a sustainable peace can be achieved only through an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process that leads to an inclusive negotiated political settlement.”

Latest updates

Adviser to Iran’s foreign minister dies of coronavirus
The Roundup: Regional pop-culture highlights
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Bill Gates discuss coronavirus cooperation
German-Syrian band Shkoon: Breaking down borders
Dozens killed and wounded at political rally bombing in Kabul

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.