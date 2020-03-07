You are here

UK puts pressure on UN for Syria aid details ahead of likely showdown with Russia

In a letter to UN aid chief Mark Lowcock, seen by Reuters on Friday, British UN Ambassador Karen Pierce also asked for information on aid deliveries. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 07 March 2020
Reuters

  • Request comes after the council in January allowed a six-year-long cross-border aid operation to continue from two places in Turkey
UNITED NATIONS, New York: The UK has asked the United Nations to provide more detailed information to the Security Council on which communities in Syria they cannot reach with humanitarian help ahead of what some diplomats say will likely be another showdown between Western powers and Russia over cross-border aid deliveries.

In a letter to UN aid chief Mark Lowcock, seen by Reuters on Friday, British UN Ambassador Karen Pierce also asked for information on “the types of aid deliveries for which the UN is required to solicit approvals from authorities in Damascus.”

“The Security Council, as well as donors and the wider international community, need to understand who is receiving aid and if safe, unimpeded and sustained access, on the basis of need and need alone to the most vulnerable, is being obstructed,” Pierce wrote in the March 3 letter.

Her request for more detailed UN reports to the 15-member body on the aid situation in Syria comes after the council in January allowed a six-year-long cross-border aid operation to continue from two places in Turkey, but dropped crossing points from Iraq and Jordan due to opposition by Russia and China.

Western diplomats have said the closure of the Iraq crossing cuts off 40 percent of medical aid to northeastern Syria.

Lebanon on alert as coronavirus cases reach 28

NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • School and universities will remain closed until March 14.
  • Authorities have ordered closure of all entertainment centers such as gyms, nightclubs, cinemas, exhibitions and conferences for a week
BEIRUT: The number of coronavirus cases in Lebanon has reached 28, health officials in the country said on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Ministerial Committee for Combating Coronavirus has decided to extend the closure of schools and universities until March 14, and to close all entertainment centers such as gyms, nightclubs, cinemas, exhibitions and conferences for a week. It is also urging people to avoid crowded places and gatherings.
The ministries of interior, tourism, economy, culture, and youth and sports will follow up on implementation of these measures.
“Lebanon is weak in the face of the virus because of the great administrative deterioration in the Health Ministry and the public health sector, particularly in public hospitals, accompanied by a severe economic crisis,” Ismail Sukariya, a gastroenterologist at the American University of Beirut Medical Center, told Arab News.
“Since the arrival of the first plane from (the Iranian city of) Qom, the (Lebanese) health minister should’ve taken strict measures. The decision was political, and we can’t stop Lebanese citizens from coming home,” Sukariya said.
“Lebanon will see dozens of infections by the end of the month … The virus might stay active until summer, just like the World Health Organization announced on Saturday.”
The Justice Ministry has extended the suspension of hearings until March 13, and Beirut Arab University (BAU) is continuing to suspend classes and replace attendance with online courses.
The head of the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council, Sheikh Abdul-Amir Qablan, has urged people to reduce gatherings at mosques and abide by the directives of the Health Ministry and medical bodies.
He has also urged those who have the virus to report it to ensure their safety and that of their families.
Health Minister Hamad Hassan ordered all university hospitals to start conducting coronavirus tests because the number of suspected cases is increasing and will soon exceed the capacity of the laboratory of Rafik Hariri University Hospital. Those who test positive will be quarantined at that hospital.
Municipalities have started to organize mandatory courses for police personnel on how to deal with suspected cases and immediately intervene in case someone dies, so as to prevent further infections.

