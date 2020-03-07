Crisis-hit Lebanon stumbles toward first debt default

Iran worst hit as more coronavirus cases reported across Mideast

TEHRAN: The Middle East is in the grip of coronavirus as more cases were reported on Saturday and the death toll in Iran jumped to 145 with 21 more deaths, including a politician who became the 8th official to succumb to the disease.

The virus, which was first recorded in China in December, has spread across the Middle East and beyond. Most cases in the Gulf Arab states are among people who either traveled to Iran personally, or were infected by people who had visited Iran.

The number of coronavirus cases in the UAE has risen to 45 from 30. Kuwait recorded three new cases bringing its infection tally to 61, while Qatar reported its 12th case on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia reported two new cases on Saturday, a woman coming from Iran, via Bahrain, and another one from Iraq, via the UAE, bringing the total number of infections in the Kingdom to seven, according to a statement from the Health Ministry.

Kuwait has suspended flights to and from Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Bangladesh, the Philippines, India and Sri Lanka for a week, and has banned the entry of foreigners who have been to those countries in the past two weeks.

Dubai-based Al-Arabiya TV cited Bahraini health officials saying on Saturday six new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the Gulf state, bringing its total number of infections to 62.

The UAE, a major air transit center, business and tourism hub, has advised citizens and residents against traveling abroad and all schools are closed for a month from Sunday.

Events across the country have also been canceled or postponed.

Saudi Arabia has closed its land borders with the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain, with an exception for commercial trucks, and is only permitting flights from those countries to three of its airports.

Dozens of Saudis have come forward after authorities called on Friday for people who had been in Iran during the last two weeks to inform officials, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday, citing the Health Ministry.

The SPA said 95 Saudis have come forward to say they are currently in Iran, while 26 said they had returned from Iran. Another seven said they were in a third country after having visited Iran, SPA said.

Iran has reported one of the highest death tolls from the coronavirus outside China, with 145 deaths reported up until Saturday.

Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour announced 1,076 additional cases had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall tolls to 145 dead and 5,823 infected.

“More than 16,000 people are currently hospitalized as suspect cases,” Jahanpour said during a televised news conference.

He added that 1,669 people who were sick with the COVID-19 illness have recovered.

The capital Tehran remains the worst-hit city in the country, with 1,539 confirmed cases.

On Saturday, a newly elected conservative MP for the city was the second Iranian lawmaker killed by the virus, state news agency IRNA reported.

Fatemeh Rahbar, 55, served as MP from 2004 to 2016 and was among the top candidates in Tehran for the conservatives, who overwhelmingly won February’s general election marked by the lowest turnout in the country’s history.

Seven other politicians and government officials have died in the outbreak since the country reported its first cases in mid-February.

Iran has closed schools and universities until early April, as well as suspended major cultural and sporting events and reduced working hours across the country to slow the contagion, which has spread to all of its 31 provinces.

The number of infections is climbing in northern provinces, in particular, Jahanpour said.

More than 300 of the new cases reported on Saturday were in Mazandaran province, a popular tourist destination north of Tehran on the Caspian sea.

“Mazandaran is at the top of the list because the necessary limitations (on domestic traveling) were not imposed,” Jahanpour added.