You are here

  • Home
  • Crisis-hit Lebanon stumbles toward first debt default

Crisis-hit Lebanon stumbles toward first debt default

A handout picture provided by the Lebanese photo agency Dalati and Nohra shows Lebanon's President Michel Aoun (C) heading a ministerial council at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of the capital Beirut on March 7, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rc48n

Updated 07 March 2020
AFP

Crisis-hit Lebanon stumbles toward first debt default

  • Country has been hit by severe liquidity crunch and months of anti-government protests
Updated 07 March 2020
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanon appeared Saturday to be headed for its first debt default as top officials indicated they opposed making an upcoming bond repayment amid a spiralling financial crisis.
The country, hit by a severe liquidity crunch and months of anti-government protests, was due to decide Saturday whether to repay a $1.2-billion Eurobond maturing on March 9.
The president, prime minister and senior finance officials “agreed to support the government in any decision regarding debt management, with the exception of a payment of debt maturities,” the presidency said in a statement.
That was widely seen as a signal that officials are leaning toward defaulting on the payment due next week.
A cabinet meeting was under way to decide on a course of action and Prime Minister Hassan Diab was due to address the public at 1630 GMT.
He was expected to announce a series of belt-tightening measures to steer Lebanon out of crisis, political sources said.
The presidency on Monday said an economic rescue plan would include “financial, administrative and banking reforms,” without providing additional details.
Lebanon’s debt burden, long among the largest in the world, is now equivalent to nearly 170 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP).
Despite a series of crisis, the country has never before defaulted, but in recent months it has grappled with its worst economic turmoil since the 1975-1990 civil war.
Foreign currency inflows have slowed, Lebanon’s pound has plunged and banks have imposed tough restrictions on dollar withdrawals and transfers.
According to Marwan Barakat, head of research at Bank Audi, Lebanese banks owned $12.7 billion of the country’s outstanding 30 billion Eurobonds as of the end of January.
The central bank held $5.7 billion and the remaining were owned by foreign creditors, he said.
According to local media reports, Lebanese banks have recently sold a chunk of their Eurobonds to foreign lenders.
Local banks, which own a chunk of the Eurobonds maturing on March 9, have argued against a default, saying it would pile added pressure on a cash-strapped banking sector and compromise Lebanon’s ties with foreign creditors.
Lawmakers, most notably those representing the Shiite Amal and Hezbollah movements, have advocated debt restructuring to preserve plummeting foreign currency reserves.
Anti-government demonstrators who have remained on the streets since October have also lobbied against repayment, fearing a depletion of reserves could further limit access to their savings.
“We shouldn’t have to pay the price of government shortcomings,” said Nour, a 16-year-old demonstrator, during a rally outside central bank headquarters in Beirut.
Lebanon’s sovereign debt rating slid into junk territory long ago, but investor confidence has fallen further since the mass protests erupted.
Credit rating agencies have warned of further downgrades in the event of a default, but economists have stressed the need to protect Lebanon’s foreign currency reserves.
Jad Chaaban, an economics professor at the American University of Beirut, blamed the political class for Lebanon’s predicament, accusing them of decades of corruption.
“This ‘catastrophe’ or ‘fireball’ is the creation of a failed and criminal political class that has lied and robbed for more than 30 years,” he said on Facebook.
He called on officials to restructure the debt and introduce an economic rescue plan that would protect modest depositors.
Diab met last month with a delegation from the International Monetary Fund to discuss how to tackle the country’s spiralling economic crisis.
The premier asked the Washington-based crisis lender for advice, but has yet to ask for financial assistance.
Barakat at Bank Audi said IMF assistance was necessary.
“Lebanon needs first and foremost an imminent debt restructuring plan within the context of a comprehensive plan for debt management,” he told AFP.
“The best is to have such a plan under the umbrella of the IMF for international financial assistance to materialize.”
The Lebanese pound, which has been pegged to the dollar since 1997, has plummeted on the parallel market, amid soaring inflation and unemployment.
The World Bank has warned of an impeding recession that may see poverty rates rise drastically.

Topics: Middle East Lebanon Michel Aoun debt

Related

Business & Economy
Lebanon said to be on verge of debt default
Special
Middle-East
‘I fear for the whole country,’ says senior Lebanon politician Walid Jumblatt

Iran worst hit as more coronavirus cases reported across Mideast

Updated 34 min 41 sec ago
AFP
Reuters

Iran worst hit as more coronavirus cases reported across Mideast

  • Second Iranian lawmaker among 145 casualties, more than 16,000 hospitalized
  • Tehran remains the worst-hit city in the country, with 1,539 confirmed cases
Updated 34 min 41 sec ago
AFP Reuters

TEHRAN: The Middle East is in the grip of coronavirus as more cases were reported on Saturday and the death toll in Iran jumped to 145 with 21 more deaths, including a politician who became the 8th official to succumb to the disease.

The virus, which was first recorded in China in December, has spread across the Middle East and beyond. Most cases in the Gulf Arab states are among people who either traveled to Iran personally, or were infected by people who had visited Iran.

The number of coronavirus cases in the UAE has risen to 45 from 30. Kuwait recorded three new cases bringing its infection tally to 61, while Qatar reported its 12th case on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia reported two new cases on Saturday, a woman coming from Iran, via Bahrain, and another one from Iraq, via the UAE, bringing the total number of infections in the Kingdom to seven, according to a statement from the Health Ministry.

Kuwait has suspended flights to and from Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Bangladesh, the Philippines, India and Sri Lanka for a week, and has banned the entry of foreigners who have been to those countries in the past two weeks.

Dubai-based Al-Arabiya TV cited Bahraini health officials saying on Saturday six new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the Gulf state, bringing its total number of infections to 62.

The UAE, a major air transit center, business and tourism hub, has advised citizens and residents against traveling abroad and all schools are closed for a month from Sunday.

Events across the country have also been canceled or postponed.

Saudi Arabia has closed its land borders with the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain, with an exception for commercial trucks, and is only permitting flights from those countries to three of its airports.

Dozens of Saudis have come forward after authorities called on Friday for people who had been in Iran during the last two weeks to inform officials, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday, citing the Health Ministry.

The SPA said 95 Saudis have come forward to say they are currently in Iran, while 26 said they had returned from Iran. Another seven said they were in a third country after having visited Iran, SPA said.

Iran has reported one of the highest death tolls from the coronavirus outside China, with 145 deaths reported up until Saturday.

Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour announced 1,076 additional cases had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall tolls to 145 dead and 5,823 infected.

“More than 16,000 people are currently hospitalized as suspect cases,” Jahanpour said during a televised news conference.

He added that 1,669 people who were sick with the COVID-19 illness have recovered.

The capital Tehran remains the worst-hit city in the country, with 1,539 confirmed cases.

On Saturday, a newly elected conservative MP for the city was the second Iranian lawmaker killed by the virus, state news agency IRNA reported.

Fatemeh Rahbar, 55, served as MP from 2004 to 2016 and was among the top candidates in Tehran for the conservatives, who overwhelmingly won February’s general election marked by the lowest turnout in the country’s history.

Seven other politicians and government officials have died in the outbreak since the country reported its first cases in mid-February.

Iran has closed schools and universities until early April, as well as suspended major cultural and sporting events and reduced working hours across the country to slow the contagion, which has spread to all of its 31 provinces.

The number of infections is climbing in northern provinces, in particular, Jahanpour said.

More than 300 of the new cases reported on Saturday were in Mazandaran province, a popular tourist destination north of Tehran on the Caspian sea.

“Mazandaran is at the top of the list because the necessary limitations (on domestic traveling) were not imposed,” Jahanpour added.

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus coronavirus in Iran

Related

Middle-East
Lebanon on alert as coronavirus cases reach 28
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces 2 new cases of coronavirus coming from Iran, Iraq

Latest updates

‘Striking’ reform helps Saudi women: UK envoy
Lebanese women compete with men on frontline of politics
Iran worst hit as more coronavirus cases reported across Mideast
Pope Francis goes livestream to fight viral epidemic
Lebanon on alert as coronavirus cases reach 28

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.