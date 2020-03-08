You are here

  • Home
  • A role model for aspiring female Arab fighter pilots

A role model for aspiring female Arab fighter pilots

Jordan’s King Abdullah II presents Princess Salma with her wings. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y2cqz

Updated 18 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

A role model for aspiring female Arab fighter pilots

  • Princess Salma is the first Jordanian woman to complete preliminary pilot training on fixed-wing aircraft
  • Women in the military are helping break down gender stereotypes of women in the Arab world
Updated 18 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: Earlier this year, Princess Salma bint Abdullah II of Jordan became the first Jordanian woman to complete preliminary pilot training on fixed-wing aircraft. She was presented with her wings by her father, King Abdullah, Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army at a ceremony attended by Queen Rania Al-Abdullah and Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II in January.
Salma Nims, secretary-general of the Jordanian National Commission for Women, told Arab News that Jordan has long placed importance on women serving in the military and police.
“Jordan is considered one of the top three countries active in peacemaking since 2007,” Nims said. “We have huge international support and national commitment — including with NATO and with Norway and Canada and Australia — to increase the number of women in this sector.”
Nims explained that supporting the role of women in the military doesn’t mean that Jordan is automatically in favor of instigating military action. “It is not about being pro-war. It is about building peace,” she said. “We participate in UN peacekeeping military missions to safeguard women and children.”
Nims believes that women in the military, including Princess Salma — who graduated from a short course at the UK’s Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in November 2018 — help break down gender stereotypes of women as the weaker sex.
Princess Salma’s brother Crown Prince Hussein, a first lieutenant in the Jordanian Armed Forces, took to Instagram to congratulate his sister. “Brilliant and hard-working as always,” he wrote. “Congrats on receiving your wings and here’s to more success and achievements.”

Topics: International Women’s Day International Women’s Day 2020

Related

Special
Middle-East
Women make their presence felt in new Lebanon cabinet
Saudi Arabia
On International Women's Day, Saudi women celebrate new freedoms

Women make their presence felt in new Lebanon cabinet

Four of Lebanon’s new women ministers, from left: Violette Safadi, Raya Al- Hassan, May Chidiac and Nada Boustani Khoury. (AFP)
Updated 08 March 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Women make their presence felt in new Lebanon cabinet

  • Government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab has the most female ministers in nation's history
  • Between them, the six ministers have degrees in engineering, management, law and literature
Updated 08 March 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Fifty days ago, six women were nominated to one third of  government portfolios in a political and economic situation that no Lebanese politician would be envied for.

Six women holding bachelor and doctorate degrees in management, law, engineering, social sciences, law, political science and French literature were appointed to six ministries: Defense, justice, media, employment, youth and sports, and the displaced. These women had never held political positions before, but were chosen by the main political parties.
The number of women ministers is a record for Lebanon.
The new government saw the appointment of Zeina Akar as the first Lebanese and Arab woman deputy prime minister and minister of defense.
So does Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s insistence on the appointment of a large number of women in his government represent changing attitudes toward the role of women in Lebanese society?  
Former head of the Lebanese Council of Women and women’s rights activist, Iqbal Doughan, told Arab News that the appointment of the women ministers was the result of 50 years of struggle, and that the international agreements on women’s rights that Lebanon adhered to have boosted the status of Lebanese women.
“Politicians in Lebanon want to show the international community that they are implementing what they have signed on, and they may have done so under pressure, but the aspiration of women is not limited to this. We want to reach parity between men and women in government appointments based on competence,” Doughan said.
She added: “The empowerment of Lebanese women is still deficient,” and that, “a change in prevailing laws, minds and mindset is required.”
“We saw revolutionary women in the protests that invaded Lebanese streets. We were at the forefront and were the engines of the revolution, yet we fear that once the objectives are achieved, women will be put back home, after having been part of the achievements,” she said.
Iman Abdel Nabi Ballout, a student of higher education at the Faculty of Arts and Humanities at the Lebanese University, pointed out in research published in “Awraq Thaqafiyyah” (Cultural Papers), the magazine of the School of Arts and Humanities published in Beirut, that “due to all efforts and transformations that contributed to the endorsement of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women and the integration of women’s rights into human rights mechanisms, the Lebanese Parliament passed a law that permits the government to sign the convention. Yet the Lebanese ratification included a reservation that prevents women having equal rights to men regarding granting citizenship to their children and her eligibility to custody of her children, which constitutes an obstacle to guaranteeing full dignity and rights of women.”
Discrimination against women in the workplace represents another obstacle.
According to Ballout there is “discrimination in wages between women and men who do similar work, delayed promotion of women and not allowing them to reach top administrative positions in private and public institutions, denying married women or mothers the opportunity to work in some areas, and discriminating against women in social benefits. The constitution grants equal rights to all Lebanese citizens by a general clause that applies to all citizens, without referring to economic, social and cultural rights.”
Ballout believes that “the status of women in Lebanese politics and public affairs remains modest” for reasons including: “The structural male model, the absence of concepts for human resource development, the lack of societal culture, the lack of freedom of political action, and the spread of corruption in politicians.”
Among the reforms to empower women, a decision was recently issued by the director general of personal status at the Ministry of Interior that allows divorced Lebanese women to obtain a family registration statement that includes the names of their children. This decision aims to provide women with the right to obtain official documents with full information, whatever their family status is.
Randa Yassir, consultant on gender equality in Lebanon told Arab News: “The large and balanced presence of Lebanese women in the current government and the former Hariri government which paved the way for women to take over the ministries of interior and of energy had a positive shocking impact on Lebanon and the Arab world, due to the sensitivity of the ministries headed by women, and some considered it an inspiring experience to break stereotypes not only on the Lebanese level, but also on the Arab level.”
Yassir saw that “political activity needs competence and experience, and women and men alike confront the same political and security conditions that they should handle to achieve any success, but women also confront a male mindset that tries to hold them more accountable than men and puts their performance under more supervision and accountability than their male colleagues.”

 

Topics: International Women’s Day International Women’s Day 2020

Related

Saudi Arabia
Arab Women Committee declares Riyadh capital of Arab women for 2020
Special
Middle-East
Empowering Arab women scientists for leadership roles

Latest updates

Top jobs for women in Mideast set to double but challenges remain
On International Women's Day, Saudi women celebrate new freedoms
Why Arab countries must give women a fair chance
Madinah governor reviews measures to protect visitors during Hajj
Recruitment campaign seeks 1,000 Saudi students for Dubai expo

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.