You are here

  • Home
  • Experts: Rapid testing helps explain few German virus deaths

Experts: Rapid testing helps explain few German virus deaths

Czech police officers check cars during sanitary checks on drivers at the border crossing between Germany and Czech Republic, near the German village of Furth and the Czech village Nova Kubice in a measure to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus, on March 9, 2020. ( AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5qkpq

Updated 09 March 2020
AP

Experts: Rapid testing helps explain few German virus deaths

  • Experts said rapid testing meant Germany has probably diagnosed a much larger proportion of those who have been infected
Updated 09 March 2020
AP

BERLIN: Germany has confirmed more than 1,100 cases of the new coronavirus but — so far — just two deaths, far fewer than other European countries with a similar number of reported infections.
Experts said Monday that rapid testing as the outbreak unfolded meant Germany has probably diagnosed a much larger proportion of those who have been infected, including younger patients who are less likely to develop serious complications.
That’s given authorities more chance of containing the virus, and more time to prepare for it.
“We in Germany were simply at the forefront in terms of diagnostics,” said Christian Drosten, the director of the Institute for Virology at Berlin’s Charite hospital.
Until recently there had been no deaths at all reported in Germany. Authorities announced Monday, however, that an 89-year-old in the western city of Essen and a 78-year-old man in Heinsberg county near the Dutch border died of COVID-19. Both locations are in North Rhine-Westphalia state, which has accounted for 484 of the 1,112 infections confirmed in Germany to date.
France has reported a similar number of cases — just over 1,200 — but it has seen 19 deaths, while Spain has 28 deaths among its 1,204 confirmed cases.
Drosten said Germany’s dense network of independent labs received both the technical information needed to conduct tests and the approval to bill for them in January, when case numbers in Germany were still in the single digits.
“These effects combined, I’m very certain of this, gave us an extreme advantage in recognizing the epidemic in Germany,” Drosten told reporters in Berlin.
Unlike in other countries, where national laboratories had a monopoly on testing, Germany’s distributed system helped doctors to swiftly determine whether suspected cases actually involved the new virus or a common cold, which can have similar symptoms.
“Other countries lost a month or even more time because of this,” Drosten said.
Lothar H. Wieler, who heads the Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s national disease control institute, cautioned that the country will see more deaths going forward.
The low number of complications relative to the number of cases reported so far was partly due to the types of people being diagnosed, he said, contrasting the situation in Germany with that in nearby Italy, which has reported 463 deaths and 9,172 cases.
“It’s a fact that the age structure of those who have died in Italy is around 80,” said Wieler. “Many of the young people who are also infected simply haven’t been recognized.”
In Germany, the median age of those diagnosed with COVID-19 is about 40, he said. “We identified people early on with our testing who are infected, but not seriously ill.”
The 79-year-old man who died in Heinsberg, where a large cluster of cases has been linked to traditionally raucous German carnival celebrations last month, had numerous underlying health problems including diabetes and heart trouble, said Stephan Pusch, who heads the country administration.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that tough new measures now being imposed would help buy more time to slow the spread of the virus.
In recent days, authorities have stepped up quarantines, closed numerous schools and urged soccer clubs to play matches without spectators. On Monday, the German parliament announced that visitors won’t be allowed to access the glass dome of the Reichstag building anymore.
“All of this is necessary,” said Merkel.
“We are working for valuable time, time in which scientists can research medicines and a vaccine,” she said.

Topics: Germany China Coronavirus

Related

Trump feels the heat as coronavirus stalks US

Updated 17 min 10 sec ago
AFP

Trump feels the heat as coronavirus stalks US

  • The run on stock market prices robbed Trump of one of his main talking points when touting his successes ahead of the November presidential election
Updated 17 min 10 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Concern that President Donald Trump himself could be exposed to the coronavirus through contact with two Republican lawmakers loomed Monday as US stocks plummeted, feeding growing national anxiety.
Trump, who flew back to Washington after a weekend golfing at his Florida resort and having dinner with Brazil’s right-wing president, has spent weeks dismissing the seriousness of the threat.
But after an emergency meeting with administration staff, he told journalists that he would propose “very substantial” economic measures to Congress on Tuesday. This will include tax relief and aid for workers in the gig economy who worry about calling in sick.
Trump said he would hold a press conference to discuss the measures on Tuesday, adding that coronavirus has “blindsided the world.”
The run on stock market prices robbed Trump of one of his main talking points when touting his successes ahead of the November presidential election. The Dow Jones closed 7.8 percent lower in the worst session since 2008.
And with pictures of a virus-hit cruise ship constantly on live television, Trump’s tweet Monday that “life & the economy go on” seemed increasingly out of touch.
Alarm mounted further after at least two Republican lawmakers who recently met with the president announced they were going into self-quarantine, fearing that they were exposed to the virus at a conservative conference just outside Washington.
One of them, Representative Matt Gaetz, was traveling with Trump on Air Force One on Monday.
Another, Representative Doug Collins, was with Trump on Friday during a coronavirus briefing at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters.
The spreading virus raises also questions over whether Trump will be able to continue holding the large rallies at the heart of his reelection campaign.
Asked if Trump had been tested for the virus, Vice President Mike Pence said, “I honestly don’t know.”
Stories of new cases flooded in across the country — from a Washington DC church rector to the head of New York’s ports authority, while some stores ran out of hand sanitizer and masks. Twenty-six people have now died in the United States after contracting COVID-19.
On the West Coast — where most of the US deaths have occurred — the Grand Princess cruise ship docked at California’s port of Oakland, for more than 2,400 passengers to be taken into treatment, or placed in quarantine, in a delicate, days-long operation.
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said there was no need for worry, denying reports that staff had been instructed to limit face-to-face meetings.
“Completely false,” she said.
“While we have asked all Americans to exercise common-sense hygiene measures, we are conducting business as usual. I want to remind the media once again to be responsible with all reporting,” Grisham said.
Trump himself appeared to be less than strict about sanitary guidelines, shaking hands along a rope line of well-wishers while in Florida on Monday.
Since the worldwide COVID-19 epidemic began, Trump has veered between defending his government from accusations of incompetence to accusing Democrats and the media of exaggerating the crisis in an attempt to hurt his standing.
The crisis has landed Trump in a rare situation of losing control over his messaging — a far cry from his usual aura of riding the booming economy to certain victory in November.
On Sunday, he retweeted a meme showing himself playing the violin and the caption: “My next piece is called nothing can stop what’s coming.”
Trump apparently meant the bizarre meme in jest and said himself he didn’t know “what this means.”
Critics quickly branded it the portrait of a modern Nero — the mad emperor famous for fiddling while Rome burned.
Trump’s “reckless statements are confusing people in this country and all over the world,” Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders said on the campaign trail in Michigan.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters at the White House press conference that there was no need for broader alarm, insisting that “the US has the most resilient economy in the world.”
“We couldn’t be more pleased that the president’s economic programs of tax cuts, regulatory relief and trade have put the economy in a very good position,” he said.
Trump has invited heads of major US financial institutions to a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the virus response, banking sources told AFP.

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

Special
Middle-East
Deadly virus delays Egyptians’ travel plans
Special
Middle-East
Lebanese parliament shut due to coronavirus fears

Latest updates

Doncic says shots to the face should lead to fouls
Trump feels the heat as coronavirus stalks US
Liverpool’s stellar season ‘not normal,’ says Milner
Robots step in as cheap labor dries up in Eastern Europe
What We Are Reading Today: Midnight in Chernobyl

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.