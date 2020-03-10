You are here

  • Home
  • Russian meddling casts ‘dark shadow’ over MH17 trial: prosecutors

Russian meddling casts ‘dark shadow’ over MH17 trial: prosecutors

1 / 2
Prosecutors Thijs Berger, Ward Ferdinandusse and Dedy Woei-a-Tsoi attend the criminal trial against four suspects in the July 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (REUTERS)
2 / 2
Anton Kotte, who lost his son, daughter-in-law and grandson in the MH17 crash, waits outside the court for the start of the second day of the trial. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wubw5

Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

Russian meddling casts ‘dark shadow’ over MH17 trial: prosecutors

  • 298 people were killed when the Malaysian Airlines jet was shot down by a Russian-made missile over war-torn eastern Ukraine
  • Some witnesses have chosen to remain anonymous to protect themselves from Russian security services
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

BADHOEVEDORP: Dutch prosecutors accused Russia on Tuesday of interfering with the probe into the downing of flight MH17 and casting a “dark shadow” over the trial of four suspects in the disaster.
Moscow had tried to track down witnesses in the trial that started on Monday in the Netherlands, leaving some in fear for their lives in case they were identified, prosecutors said.
Three Russians and a Ukrainian are on trial over the 2014 crash of the Malaysia Airlines jet in rebel-held eastern Ukraine with the loss of all 298 people on board, 196 of them Dutch.
“There are clear indications that Russian security services are actively attempting to disrupt efforts to establish the truth behind the shooting down of flight MH17,” prosecutor Thijs Berger told judges.
Russian spies had also tried to hack Malaysian and Dutch authorities investigating the crash, he said.
“Seen as a whole, this information casts a dark shadow over these proceedings,” Berger said.
The trial opened in the absence of the suspects — Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov and Ukrainian citizen Leonid Kharchenko. Pulatov is the only one represented by a lawyer and he denies all involvement.
International investigators say the Boeing 777 was hit by a Russian-made BUK surface-to-air missile, fired from territory held by pro-Moscow rebels battling Kiev.

Relatives of those who died have repeatedly called for the trial to examine the role of Russia in the crash.
“The court has made it crystal clear that the Russian government is staging a campaign of disinformation,” Anton Kotte, a board member of a foundation for MH17 victims, said Tuesday.
“And we will have to be prepared for much more distortion of the truth as the case proceeds.” Kotte lost his son, daughter-in-law and grandson.
Moscow has repeatedly denied any involvement in the crash of MH17, or in eastern Ukraine generally.
Pulatov’s defense lawyer rejected the prosecutor’s “sharp” comments, saying the remarks on witness safety were “not only premature, but highly public.”
“I wonder why the Dutch authorities at the same time when it suits them, ask for the cooperation of the Russian Federation,” lawyer Boudewijn van Eijck said.
Prosecutors have said Russia was trying to trace potential witnesses in the trial, some of whom will testify anonymously.
“The use of Russian security services to discover the identify of witnesses in this investigation is a very real scenario,” Berger added.
“Several witnesses in this investigation say that they fear for their lives if their identities were to come to light.”

The prosecutors added that Russian security services were already “accused of multiple murders that have been committed in various European countries.”
Special protection had been given to one witness, who was willing to be named later in the proceedings but was remaining anonymous for now given the security concerns, prosecutors said.
Only referred to as M58 at this stage, the witness was a Russian volunteer attached to a separatist unit close to the BUK when it was launched on the day MH17 was shot down.
The witness had testified that Russian military personnel — whom separatists said were from Russia’s FSB security agency — were with the missile at the launch site, they added.
“Once it became clear in the following hours that it was not a military aircraft but civilian flight, MH17, the disinformation campaign started immediately,” prosecutor Dedy Woei-a-Tsoi said.
Another witness identified only as S24 had “expressed a fear of reprisals by the Russian Federation.” And a third, known as V9, had asked to remain anonymous because “I might get picked up by Russian special services,” the prosecution added.
The case was adjourned for two weeks and will resume on 23 March.

Topics: MH17 Russia Malaysian Airlines aviation

Related

World
Trial of 4 suspects in downing of flight MH17 opens
World
MH17 probe reveals close ties between Russia, Ukraine rebels

HRW denounces Greece over migrants held on warship

Updated 10 March 2020
AFP

HRW denounces Greece over migrants held on warship

  • Over 450 migrants detained on a navy ship docked in Mytilene port in Lesbos
  • In Lesbos, more than 19,000 refugees live in miserable conditions in the Moria camp
Updated 10 March 2020
AFP

ATHENS: Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Tuesday called on Greece to reverse its “draconian policy” toward over 450 migrants detained on a navy ship docked in Mytilene port in Lesbos.
The men, women and children were among those picked up by the Greek Coast Guard since March 1, when Turkey decided to open its borders and let make the crossing.
Since Turkey’s February 28 decision, more than 1,700 people have arrived on the Greek islands in the Aegean off the Turkish coast.
Many of those who reached Lesbos, which is already struggling to cope with the numbers of migrants there, were transferred last Wednesday to the ship.
HRW, quoting a Syrian asylum seeker on board, said many of the 451 detained were women and children and criticized the conditions on board.
On March 1, Greece announced it would not accept asylum requests from the new arrivals the day after Ankara opened its borders, a decision condemned by the UN refugee organization UNHCR.
“Greece’s decision to detain more than 450 people on a naval vessel and refuse to allow them to lodge asylum claims flagrantly violates international and European law,” Human Rights Watch said in a statement.
“The action may amount to an arbitrary deprivation of liberty.”
Bill Frelick, HRW’s director of migrant and refugee rights, added: “Greece should immediately reverse this draconian policy, properly receive these people in safe and decent conditions, and allow them to lodge asylum claims.”

The Greek islands that are witnessing the greatest influx of migrants.

Human Rights Watch said that the Greek authorities had denied them access to the dock area where the detainees were kept during the day — or to the vessel where they spend the night.
The Syrian, who contacted HRW by telephone, said most of the detainees were Afghans, but that 118 are Arabs, including Syrians, Iraqis and Palestinians. Somalis, Congolese, and others from Africa were also on board.
“The children are not receiving sufficient food and clothing,” he told HRW.
“We had only three toilets for 451 people until today, when they brought five portable toilets. There is no shower, no soap.”
Pregnant women were among those detained, but it was not clear if they were getting proper medical care, he added.
He also said he had been denied direct access to a lawyer.
In Lesbos, more than 19,000 refugees live in miserable conditions in the Moria camp, which was built to hold fewer than 3,000 people.
Tension has escalated on the island with the upsurge in arrivals last week.
The Greek government’s decision last month to build new closed camps on the islands, provoked an angry backlash from residents.

Topics: Greece Lesbos migrants

Related

World
Greek navy ship on Lesbos houses latest island migrants
Middle-East
Hospitality gives way to hostility for migrants to Greece

Latest updates

Russian meddling casts ‘dark shadow’ over MH17 trial: prosecutors
US in process of bringing air defense systems into Iraq: general
Spain’s La Liga football behind closed doors for two weeks due to virus
Iran should release all prisoners amid coronavirus: UN
HRW denounces Greece over migrants held on warship

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.