Malaysia’s new Cabinet vows to fight corruption

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin told reporters in Putrajaya that the Malaysian government is committed to combating corruption. (Reuters)
Nor Arlene Tan

  • Observers raise eyebrows as a number of the ruling coalition’s leaders are currently facing graft trials
  • PM Muhyiddin Yassin: The Malaysian government is committed to combating corruption and is working for all Malaysians
Nor Arlene Tan

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s new government on Wednesday announced anticorruption efforts as its main commitment, with observers raising their eyebrows as a number of the ruling coalition’s leaders are currently facing graft trials.

After the Cabinet’s first meeting since its inauguration on Tuesday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin told reporters in Putrajaya that “the Malaysian government is committed to combat corruption” and its members are required to declare their assets to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) within one month, and sign an anticorruption pledge for the sake of “the highest level of integrity.”

He also assured the public that his government “is working for all Malaysians,” although its appointment was not through a general election.

Dr. Oh Ei Sun, senior fellow with the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, told Arab News that unlike the previous Alliance of Hope government under Mahathir Mohamad who abruptly resigned two weeks ago, Muhyiddin’s coalition included politicians who have been charged with high-profile graft.

“The Alliance cabinet was mostly filled with, at the time, supposedly clean and capable ministers. It remains to be seen if Muhyiddin’s cabinet can replicate that,” he said.

Among Muhyiddin’s coalition partners is the United Malays National Organization (UMNO), which leader and Malaysia’s former prime minister Najib Razak was arrested by MACC in July 2018, on charges of channeling multimillion-dollar sums from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a state-run development company, to his personal bank accounts.

“Time will tell whether existing high-profile cases involving leaders of his new coalition partners would continue, as eyes will be on the trials of several high-profile UMNO leaders accused of corruption,” said Thomas Fann, chairman of Bersih 2.0, an anti-corruption civil society movement formed during Najib’s rule.

Najib and UMNO lost the 2018 election to Mahathir, who earlier ruled Malaysia as prime minister between 1981 and 2003. Mahathir’s return to politics and his coalition with opposition parties under the Alliance of Hope was informed mainly by the goal to take Najib down after the 1MDB corruption scandal broke out.

“It’s one thing to pledge to fight corruption, but Muhyiddin will be judged by whether the MACC will be independent in investigating corruption without political interference,” Fann told Arab News.

Meanwhile, the national antigraft agency itself has been in turmoil as its chief Latheefa Koya and Malaysia’s Attorney General Tommy Thomas resigned days before Muhyiddin’s inauguration. Both were appointed by Mahathir’s administration.

After Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, the new premier also announced the formation of the Economic Action Council to address the country’s economic slowdown amid plunging crude oil prices and the coronavirus epidemic.

The council will meet every week, Muhyiddin said, adding that it will be headed by him, International Trade Minister Azmin Ali, Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz, Economic Affairs Minister Mustapa Mohamed, and the head of Malaysia’s central bank, Nor Shamsiah Yunus.

The prime minister said that the new cabinet would review the economic stimulus package that Mahathir introduced just before quitting.

WHO declares virus crisis a pandemic, urges world to fight

AP

  • The WHO said Iran and Italy are the new front lines of the battle against the virus that started in China
  • “They’re suffering but I guarantee you other countries will be in that situation soon," said Dr. Mike Ryan, the WHO's emergencies chief
AP

GENEVA:  Expressing alarm both about mounting infections and inadequate government responses, the World Health Organization declared Wednesday that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic but added that it's not too late for countries to act.
By reversing course and using the charged word “pandemic” that it previously shied away from, the UN health agency sought to shock lethargic countries into pulling out all the stops.
“We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action. We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO chief.
"All countries can still change the course of this pandemic. If countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace and mobilize their people in the response," he said. “We are deeply concerned by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction.”
The WHO said Iran and Italy are the new front lines of the battle against the virus that started in China.
“They’re suffering but I guarantee you other countries will be in that situation soon," said Dr. Mike Ryan, the WHO's emergencies chief.
He added that the agency thought long and hard about labeling the crisis a pandemic — meaning a new virus causing sustained outbreaks in multiple regions of the world.
The risk of employing the term, Ryan said, is “if people use it as an excuse to give up.”
But the likely benefits, are “potentially of galvanizing the world to fight.”

