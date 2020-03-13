You are here

US travel ban adds to coronavirus pressure on French tourism sector

Tourists wait in line at the bottom of the Eiffel tower in Paris. (Reuters)
Randa Takieddine

  • Travel agency boss reveals that bookings are almost at zero, and many clients have been stranded by flight restrictions
  • Bookings were already reduced as a result of concerns about the coronavirus, and many Americans in France cut short their stays following Trump’s televised address
PARIS: Airlines and tourism bosses in France reacted with concern on Thursday after US President Donald Trump announced that all flights from most European nations to the US will be suspended for 30 days from Friday.

Bookings were already greatly reduced as a result of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, and many Americans already in France cut short their stays following Trump’s televised address on Wednesday night.

Bruno Le Maire, the French minister of finance and economy, said he regrets the US decision, which was made without consulting France or any other European nations. It is bad for all airlines, he added, especially national carrier Air France.

Hadia Maaraoui, manager of the Centre des Voyageurs travel agency in Paris, said that in common with many other countries, the tourism sector in France has been deeply affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

The number of tourist trips booked through her agency, which specializes in tourism and business travel, and has declined almost to zero, she revealed, adding that people have been calling but not booking. With little or no money flowing into travel and tourism businesses, jobs are increasingly at risk.

“Fortunately, France has decided to set up a partial unemployment plan whereby an employee can work 21 hours a week and the rest is funded by the state for the period,” said Maaraoui. “This is certainly not enough because the social cost is high and we are obliged to maintain a minimum service because we cannot close.”

One of the reasons for this is that they have clients who have been stranded by travel bans around the world, including in the Middle East.

“We have travelers whose destination is the Arab world and they are stuck,” she said. “There are travelers who left Lebanon on business trips, went to Kuwait and from there to Dubai for business meetings. They have been unable to return to Kuwait from Dubai for the past 14 days as they have Lebanese stamps in their passports. They are stranded in Dubai which has closed its borders with Kuwait. These travelers have to pay for hotel rooms in Dubai until March 26.”

Authorities in Beirut announced on Wednesday that flights between Lebanon and France will be suspended for a week from Monday, but Maaraoui said many Lebanese clients intend to proceed with their trips.

“The Lebanese are courageous,” she said. “There are four days before the suspension of flights, which will last until next Sunday, and they do not want to cancel their trips even if the ban is extended. They say they want to go and stay longer.”

Those who are less adventurous and wish to cancel or postpone their trips could face financial penalties, as many cheaper tickets are non-refundable, although some airlines might allow dates to be changed free of charge in the circumstances.

“Air France does not reimburse for non-refundable tickets but it has said that if someone wants to cancel, he or she can have a voucher, valid for one year, that allows them to change the flight dates,” said Maaraoui,

“It is terrible and we are very sorry because every phone call we receive is a request to solve a problem.”

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday described the pandemic as the worst health crisis France has witnessed in a century.

“As of Monday, schools and universities will have to close,” he said. “We are only at the beginning of this epidemic.”

He also advised people not to leave their homes any more than is necessary, but said public transport will continue to operate as normal.

Topics: France COVID-19 Donald Trump

MINNEAPOLIS: US Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota has married a political consultant who worked for her, months after the two were accused of having an affair, which she denied.
A marriage license filed in Washington, D.C., shows Omar married political consultant Tim Mynett on Wednesday. Omar announced her new marriage Wednesday night on Instagram, with a photo of her and a bearded man smiling and displaying wedding rings. “Got married! From partners in politics to life partners, so blessed,” the post says, without identifying Mynett by name.
Filings with the Federal Election Commission show Omar’s campaign paid Tim Mynett or his firm nearly $600,000 since July 2018. Though it may raise eyebrows, family members, including spouses, can be on the campaign payroll as long as the family member provides services at a fair market value.
A relationship between Omar and Mynett was publicly alleged in August, when Mynett’s then-wife, Beth Mynett, filed for divorce and accused her husband and Omar of having an affair. In response, Tim Mynett filed his own court document denying his wife’s assertion that he had told her months earlier that he was in love with Omar and that he was ending his marriage to be with the congresswoman.
When Omar was asked at the time whether she was separated from her then-husband or dating someone, she told WCCO-TV, “No, I am not.” She has since declined to discuss her personal life.
In October, she filed for divorce from her husband and longtime partner Ahmed Hirsi, citing an “irretrievable breakdown” in the marriage. That divorce was finalized in November.
According to Beth Mynett’s August divorce filing, Tim Mynett is a founder of E Street Group and met Omar while working for her. His LinkedIn page says he is still a partner at the firm.
A message left with the company to confirm his employment and determine whether he is still working for Omar was not immediately returned. A spokesman for Omar also did not immediately return a message seeking to confirm whether Mynett still works for her.
According to the FEC filings, Omar’s congressional campaign paid Mynett or his firm for services including fundraising consulting, Internet advertising, website development and digital communications. Several of the payments were also for travel expenses.
It’s not uncommon for congressional members to employ family members, including spouses, parents and children. The Federal Election Campaign Act prohibits using campaign funds for personal use. But payments to family members aren’t considered personal if the services provided are paid at fair market value.
A message left with the Office of Congressional Ethics was not immediately returned Thursday, and it’s not clear if it is investigating.

Topics: Ilhan Omar Tim Mynett

