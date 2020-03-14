LIVE: Coronavirus infections continue to rise in Middle East

DUBAI: Governments in the Middle East and the rest of the world have taken more precautionary measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, including travel restrictions, work and class suspensions and quarantines.

Saturday, March 14 (All times in GMT)

07:30 – Two coronavirus cases recovered in Kuwait, bringing the total number of recoveries to seven.

07:22 – Morocco has suspended travel to Germany, Netherlands, Belgium and Portugal, banned gatherings of more than 50 people and cancelled sports, cultural and arts events due to coronavirus.

06:31 – New Zealand has canceled a national remembrance service to mark Sunday’s first anniversary of the Christchurch mosque attacks because of coronavirus fears, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

04:25 – Colombia’s president has ordered his nation’s border with Venezuela closed as a coronavirus containment measure.

Iván Duque announced late Friday that all official border crossing with the neighboring Andean nation will be shuttered beginning at 5 a.m. Saturday.

03:05 – Saudi Arabia will suspend international flights for two weeks starting Sunday to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, the interior ministry announced on Saturday.

Friday, March 13 (All times in GMT)

18:49 - The UAE government said it will activate remote work for a segment of federal government employees, starting March 15 to March 26, and subject to renewal.

This video explaining how COVID-19 transmits person to person was produced by the World Health Organisation

18:41 – Oman’s Ministry of Health reported a new confirmed coronavirus case of a citizen linked to traveling to Iran. This brings the total number of infected cases to 20.

15:17 – In Kuwait, the Head of the Kuwait's Center for Government Communication (CGC) and its official spokesperson, Tareq Al-Mizrem, denied rumoured curfew imposed in Kuwait due to coronavirus.

13:54 – Sudan reported its first coronavirus death in the country. The patient was a 50-year-old man living in Khartoum.

09:00 – Morocco’s health ministry reported a new coronavirus case, bringing the total number of infected cases to eight.

09:00 – Egypt recorded 13 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 93.