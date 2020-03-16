You are here

Crown prince discusses efforts against coronavirus with Spanish PM

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stressed Saudi Arabia’s efforts to coordinate the international fight against this pandemic. (SPA)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has discussed the coronavirus pandemic with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

During a phone call on Monday, the leaders talked about global efforts to confront the COVID-19, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The crown prince stressed Saudi Arabia’s efforts to coordinate the international fight against this pandemic.

He also said the Kingdom, through its role presiding over the G20, would adopt policies to ease the economic burden from the outbreak.

Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah addresses a press conference to brief the media about the steps taken to prevent spread of coronavirus. (SPA)
RIYADH: Saudi Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah briefed the media on Monday about the preventive measures the Kingdom has taken to combat coronavirus and prevent the virus from spreading in the country.
He said due to the management of Hajj and Umrah, the Kingdom has accumulated experience and expertise to deal with such situations. The minister said the health facilities in Saudi Arabia have the capabilities to deal with such epidemics.
He praised the Kingdom’s leadership for the measures taken to prevent the virus from spreading in Saudi Arabia.
He said that the Kingdom is part of the world and no country is immune to such viruses.  Al-Rabiah urged citizens and residents in Saudi Arabia to contact the 937 health service for any coronavirus-related queries.  He expressed satisfaction over the expertise of testing laboratories in Saudi Arabia. The minister said an intensive health awareness campaign has been launched in the Kingdom and urged people to follow the instructions issued by his ministry for their safety.

