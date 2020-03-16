Crown prince discusses efforts against coronavirus with Spanish PM

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has discussed the coronavirus pandemic with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

During a phone call on Monday, the leaders talked about global efforts to confront the COVID-19, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The crown prince stressed Saudi Arabia’s efforts to coordinate the international fight against this pandemic.

He also said the Kingdom, through its role presiding over the G20, would adopt policies to ease the economic burden from the outbreak.