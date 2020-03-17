You are here

Fate of Euro 2020 to be decided as UEFA set for crisis meeting

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin during the UEFA Congress. (Files/Reuters)
LONDON: A decision over whether to postpone football's Euro 2020 by up to a year, with all the sporting and financial consequences that would entail, is set to be made when UEFA holds a crisis meeting on Tuesday as Europe battles the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

European football's governing body will hold a videoconference with representatives from all 55 member associations as well as from clubs and players’ bodies. UEFA will then hold an executive committee meeting at 1400 (1300 GMT) at their Swiss headquarters.
The future of the European Championship, due to take place for the first time in 12 different cities spread across the continent from June 12 to July 12, is up in the air along with those of the Champions League and Europa League.
The “dark scenarios” that UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin warned against envisaging when he spoke at the organization’s congress in Amsterdam just two weeks ago now have to be considered.
All of Europe’s leading domestic leagues ground to a halt last week, while UEFA suspended all Champions League and Europa League games due to be played this week. Both tournaments are still in the last-16 stage.
Europe has become the center of the coronavirus pandemic, with Italy and Spain on lockdown, France gradually following suit, and other countries closing borders to halt the spread of the outbreak.
More than 1,800 people have died in Italy, which is supposed to host the opening game of Euro 2020 in Rome.
The head of the Italian Football Federation, Gabriele Gravina, has already proposed that the Euro be postponed, with Italy coach Roberto Mancini calling for it to pushed back 12 months.
“We would have won the European Championship this summer, we can also win it in 2021,” Mancini told television station Rai Sport.
It is a position that many around the continent are coming round to amid much uncertainty as to when club football can resume.
“UEFA has no choice. They have to postpone the Euro and the Champions League,” one senior figure in the world game told AFP, although finding agreement across the board may not be easy.
“There are people who want to play, and others who don’t,” French Football Federation President Noel Le Graet told broadcaster TF1 on Sunday.
German broadcaster ZDF reported that two possible options are on the table for the European Championship.
One is to push it back to 2021, although that is not as simple as it might appear, as it would need FIFA president Gianni Infantino to agree to halting the inaugural edition of his highly lucrative Club World Cup, due to take place in June and July next year in China with some of Europe’s top club sides involved.
FIFA offered “no comment” on Monday on the matter.
There is also the issue of the women's European Championship, scheduled to run from July 7 to August 1 next year in England, with the final at Wembley. The London venue is also supposed to hold the semifinals and final of Euro 2020.
The alternative option, according to ZDF, is to maintain a Euro 2020 by playing it towards the end of the year.
That supposes that the crisis will have calmed down by then, and there is also the issue of all the other football that has been suspended.
Le Graet said “it is probable” that all friendly matches scheduled to be played at the end of this month will be postponed. Playoff matches to decide the last four berths at Euro 2020 can be expected to go the same way.
In any case, world governing body FIFA has already moved to say that clubs no longer need to release players for the scheduled international dates.
They may come to a decision to try to complete the Champions League and Europa League by curtailing the competitions, meaning ties up to the semifinals could be decided in one-off matches.
From a financial viewpoint, UEFA would undoubtedly prefer postponing their flagship tournaments to canceling them altogether, or playing matches behind closed doors.
“The financial stakes are enormous,” according to one senior figure in the international game. “We know that FIFA has significant reserves but we don't know about UEFA or the different leagues.”
In any case, the European Leagues grouping of almost a thousand clubs in 29 countries across the continent warned that “cooperation, coordination and flexibility are going to be essential.”

SYDNEY: The leader of the IOC’s coordination commission for the Tokyo Olympics said there is no May deadline to cancel the games and he remains confident the event will go ahead despite sports coming to a virtual standstill globally amid the coronavirus outbreak.
John Coates, who will have to go into government-mandated self-isolation when he returns to Australia this week from Olympic business in Europe, told the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper: “It’s all proceeding to start on the 24th of July.”
Dick Pound, a former IOC vice president, said in an interview with The Associated Press last month that the end of May loomed as a possible deadline for the IOC to make a call on the Tokyo Olympics.
But Coates, an IOC vice president and head of the Australian Olympic Committee, told the paper in a telephone interview from Switzerland that the IOC did not recognize the deadline and he thought Pound had backed away from it, too.
“It’s never been the IOC’s position. It was Dick’s idea. There is four months to go,” Coates told the newspaper on Monday.
More than 169,000 people have been infected and 6,500 killed in the coronavirus pandemic.
The COVID-19 illness causes mild or moderate symptoms for most, but severe symptoms are more likely in the elderly or people with existing health problems. More than 77,000 people have recovered from it so far, mostly in China where the outbreak started late last year.
Though China still has the most infections, a dozen other countries have more than 1,000 cases, mostly in Europe.

It’s never been the IOC’s position. It was Dick’s idea. There is four months to go.

John Coates, IOC vice president

Coates was in Europe when the Australian government announced the mandatory two-week self isolation on all people arriving in the country after the weekend.
The latest restrictions, including bans on gatherings of more than 500 people, came in the wake of the cancelation of the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne over the weekend, and the suspension of sporting events and large-scale gatherings in parts of the world affected by the virus outbreak.
That has caused postponements and uncertainty for qualifying in some Olympic sports, although the IOC and Tokyo organizers have consistently said the games will go ahead as scheduled.
“The difficulty for those who have qualified or will qualify is they won’t get any more international competition,” Coates said, adding that some countries may have to base selections on time trials or previous performances.
As for athletes traveling to Japan from affected countries, Coates said some national Olympic committees were already preparing.
“The Chinese are probably the best organized,” he told the SMH. “The Chinese are in various parts of Europe and the last I heard is they’re bringing them all together in a university in Paris where they’ll be fully contained, 600 of them, and they will go straight from confinement there, straight into Japan. They won’t put anyone on a plane who has got coronavirus. “They’re all basically in serious lockdown.” The Olympics open on July 24, followed by the Paralympics on Aug. 25.

