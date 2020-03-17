You are here

  • Home
  • Iraq halts Gharraf oilfield after Petronas evacuates staff

Iraq halts Gharraf oilfield after Petronas evacuates staff

Iraq halted production of around 95,000 barrels per day of oil from Gharraf southern oilfield after Malaysia’s Petronas evacuated its staff from the field. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n8ghw

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Iraq halts Gharraf oilfield after Petronas evacuates staff

  • Petronas, the operator of Gharraf, took the decision to protect its staff from the spread of the new coronavirus
  • Oil officials said they are working to restore operations at Gharraf
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

BASRA, Iraq: Iraq halted on Tuesday production of around 95,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Gharraf southern oilfield after Malaysia’s Petronas evacuated its staff from the field, oil officials said.
Petronas, the operator of Gharraf, took the decision to protect its staff from the spread of the new coronavirus, Iraqi oilfield officials said; adding that the company took the decision without consulting with Iraqi officials in Gharraf.
“We were forced to shut down production because Petronas didn’t inform us of the evacuation process,” said one oilfield official.
Oil officials said they are working to restore operations at Gharraf on Wednesday.

Topics: Oil energy Markets Iraq

Related

Business & Economy
Iraq to cut oil output at Nahr Bin Omar oil field
Special
Middle-East
Iraqi oil-reserve potential ‘could exceed’ Saudi Arabia’s

Italy to re-nationalize Alitalia in response to virus

Updated 16 min 1 sec ago
AFP

Italy to re-nationalize Alitalia in response to virus

  • Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s decision was revealed in a government decree published late Monday
  • Alitalia is currently 49-percent owned by Etihad Airways and 51-percent owned by the Italian management team
Updated 16 min 1 sec ago
AFP

ROME: Italy’s government said Tuesday it will re-nationalize the bankrupt former national carrier Alitalia to make sure crises like the coronavirus pandemic never strand its compatriots abroad.
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s decision was revealed in a government decree published late Monday after more than a week of debates.
It comes as part of a broader $28 billion (€25-billion) coronavirus response plan and will reportedly cost Italian taxpayers up to $670 million (€600 million).
The 74-year-old company filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and looked doomed in January when it failed to secure rescues from either the Italian state railway or Germany’s Lufthansa.
“At a time like this, a flag carrier gives the government more leeway,” Deputy Economy Minister Laura Castelli told Italian radio.
“We all saw the difficulties our compatriots faced in returning to Italy. Our decision stems from this.”
Transport Minister Paola De Micheli said a “national carrier was strategic for our country” at a time of crisis.”
Alitalia faced the threat of closure even before COVID-19 killed more than 2,100 people in the Mediterranean country and grounded the overwhelming majority of most airlines’ flights.
Market intelligence firm CAPA warned that “most airlines in the world will be bankrupt” by the end of May.
But how Conte’s government intends to save Alitalia — a member of the SkyTeam alliance that has been bleeding money for many years — remains unclear.
The government decree provides for the creation of “a new company wholly controlled by the ministry of economy and finance, or controlled by a company with a majority public stake, including an indirect one.”
Italy’s AGI news agency said the government was also setting up an €600-million fund to deal with the damage the pandemic was causing the aviation sector.
Some of the final details of the national economic rescue program are expected to be finalized next month.
Alitalia began to flounder with the emergence of budget fliers such as EasyJet and Ryanair in the 1990s.
But analyst believe that it is also too small — and has too many staff for the number of flights it operates — to compete with full-cost rivals.
It flew only 22 million passengers and saw its market share in Italy slip to 14 percent in 2018.
Lufthansa and the Atlanta-based Delta Airlines each carried around 180 million passengers that year.
Alitalia was privatized by a group of Italian investors for one billion euros in 2008 but went into administration when its staff rejected a proposal to cut jobs in 2017.
It is currently 49-percent owned by Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways and 51-percent owned by the Italian management team.
Etihad made no immediate comment.

Topics: Italy aviation Alitalia Etihad Airways

Related

Business & Economy
Turbulent future for loss-making Alitalia after rescue stalls
Business & Economy
Pressure mounts on Italy to save ailing Alitalia

Latest updates

Iraq halts Gharraf oilfield after Petronas evacuates staff
Italy to re-nationalize Alitalia in response to virus
Your stay-at-home workout plan: A HIIT-style cardio session
Hard-line Shiites storm Iran shrines closed over coronavirus
Iraqi President Salih names Adnan Al-Zurfi as new prime minister-designate

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.