You are here

  • Home
  • Jordan’s monarch approves a state of emergency law to combat coronavirus

Jordan’s monarch approves a state of emergency law to combat coronavirus

A labourer sprays disinfectant in Jordan's archaeological city of Petra south of the capital Amman on March 17, 2020, to prevent the spread of COVID-19. ( AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4dh9p

Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

Jordan’s monarch approves a state of emergency law to combat coronavirus

  • The king gave the PM powers under a defense law enacted in times of war and disasters to enforce curfews
Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

AMMAN: Jordan’s King Abdullah approved a law that gives the government sweeping powers to enforce a state of emergency to help it combat the spread of coronavirus, state media said.
The king sealed a royal decree that gave the Prime Minister Omar Razzaz extraordinary powers under a defense law enacted in times of war and disasters to enforce curfews, closing businesses and placing restrictions on freedom of movement of people.
In a letter to Razzaz, the monarch said he approved the law to help combat the virus without infringing on citizens political and civil rights.

Topics: Jordan China Coronavirus coronavirus

British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe temporarily released from Tehran jail

Updated 19 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe temporarily released from Tehran jail

  • Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in April 2016
  • Earlier this month husband said he feared she had contracted coronavirus
Updated 19 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been temporarily released from prison in Iran as it struggles to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 42, was part of a temporary release of 85,000 prisoners. She has been in prison since April 2016, and was sentenced in September that year to five years’ imprisonment for allegedly “plotting to topple the Iranian government.” She has vehemently denied all charges.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “I am relieved that Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was today (Tuesday) temporarily released into the care of her family in Iran. We urge the regime to ensure she receives any necessary medical care.”

He added: “While this is a welcome step, we urge the government now to release all UK dual nationals arbitrarily detained in Iran, and enable them to return to their families in the UK.”

There are many other Britons and dual nationals detained in Iran on charges of spying or plotting against the regime.

Many have recently detailed the extent of sickness in Iranian jails, especially in the notorious Evin prison. 

Last week, British-Iranian political prisoner Anoosheh Ashoori sent a recorded message to his wife saying his jail was in chaos because of the virus. He appealed to the UK government to do more to help secure his temporary release.

Ashoori, 65, was moved to a different ward as coronavirus allegedly spread among his inmates.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release has been a major campaign effort for the British government, with several foreign secretaries calling for her freedom.

Soon after the news of her release was published, Zaghari-Ratcliffe was photographed smiling with a tracking device attached to her ankle.

She is permitted to remain within 300 meters of her family’s home during the temporary release. 

Topics: Middle East Iran Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe coronavirus China Coronavirus

Related

World
Jailed UK-Iranian Zaghari-Ratcliffe is ‘chess piece’: husband
Middle-East
Husband says Zaghari-Ratcliffe ends hunger strike in Iran

Latest updates

Jordan’s monarch approves a state of emergency law to combat coronavirus
US will designate head of Daesh as a global terrorist - Secretary of State Pompeo
Moroccan journalist sentenced to jail over tweet
British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe temporarily released from Tehran jail
French city-dwellers flee for countryside in virus lockdown

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.