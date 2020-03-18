Leaders shut Europe’s borders to fight outbreak

You are here

A truck driver waits for his temperature check by Polish officials, during coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms testing, on the German-Polish border near Frankfurt/Oder, Germany. (Reuters)
Updated 18 March 2020
AFP

  • The 27 leaders met by videoconference to agree the ban on non-essential travel to the bloc
  • The ban will be in effect for an initial period of 30 days and will not affect Europeans returning home
BRUSSELS: The European Union will impose an entry ban on travelers from outside the bloc for 30 days to battle the spread of the coronavirus, European leaders decided on Tuesday.
The decision is most significant emergency measure yet from the EU, which has scrambled to come up with a unified response to the deadly epidemic that is sweeping the continent.
The 27 leaders met by videoconference to agree the ban on non-essential travel to the bloc — an idea strongly backed by France, hoping to persuade member states that they need not close doors to each other.
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen had proposed the bloc’s Schengen passport-free zone impose the measure, a drastic and unprecedented move, and that fellow EU states outside the zone follow suit.
The ban will be in effect for an initial period of 30 days and will not affect Europeans returning home, social workers, cross-border workers, or citizens of former EU member Britain.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said states “agreed to impose an entry ban” into the bloc, with only nationals of closely-aligned EFTA countries, such as Norway or Iceland, as well as Britain, exempt from the restriction.
“Germany will implement it immediately,” added the leader of Europe’s biggest economy, which had initially closed its national borders.
“This is an exceptional measure that shouldn’t last longer than necessary,” Sweden’s Minister for Home Affairs Mikael Damberg told a Stockholm press conference.
The ban comes as EU countries have unilaterally adopted various policies to slow the rapid surge of coronavirus on the continent.
After the talks, French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said he had “firmly condemned uncoordinated measures to control internal EU borders, which are not helpful in terms of health and hurt the economy.”
Several EU countries have closed their frontiers or imposed new health screening controls that slow cross-border freight traffic, despite calls from Brussels for a single European plan.
Italy, Spain, France and now Belgium have opted for widespread lockdowns, ordering citizens to stay at home for all but essential trips, while the Netherlands has taken a looser stance, hoping to build collective immunity.
The EU’s von der Leyen, a trained doctor, said the stricter measures were “fully approved” by a newly formed panel of experts.
These were “to slow down the spread of the virus, to make sure that we have no public gatherings, that universities and schools are closed,” she said.
“We want people... not to have contact with each other, so that we can reduce... the pressure on the health sector and the patients that have to be treated.”
The leaders also discussed the devastating economic fall-out from the crisis, but held off from any pan-European response for now.
This could be addressed in future meetings with a two-day meeting of EU leaders set for next week now canceled and scheduled to be replaced by a videoconference at an undetermined date.
Fixing the economy for now has been limited to spending by national governments, as well as liquidity by the European Central Bank, which announced a series of “surgical” measures, but no rate cut, last week.
The leaders welcomed moves by the European Commission to ease budget rules for crisis-hit countries, most notably financially-pressed Italy which is the worst hit by the virus.
But powerful member Germany does not want to activate the eurozone’s 410-billion-euro bailout fund, partly out of worry of causing more market panic.

‘Worse than 9/11’: Coronavirus threatens global airline industry

In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Cathay Pacific aircrafts line up on the tarmac at the Hong Kong International Airport. (AP)
Updated 50 sec ago
AFP

‘Worse than 9/11’: Coronavirus threatens global airline industry

  • More airlines slashed flights Tuesday as millions of passengers canceled travel to self-quarantine and countries blocked arrivals to stem the spread of the COVID-19 infection
Updated 50 sec ago
AFP

NEW YORK: Fears of massive bankruptcies and calls for emergency bailouts swept global airlines Tuesday as a top US official warned the coronavirus crisis threatens the industry even more than the September 11 attacks, which saw US airspace shut down entirely. 
Italy moved to take over insolvent Alitalia while Sweden and Denmark offered 275 million euros in guarantees to help prop up Scandinavian carrier SAS.
In the United States, airlines sought $50 billion in help from the government as the White House prepared a reportedly $850 billion plan to support the entire economy.
“This is worse than 9/11 for the airline industry — they are ground to a halt,” US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.
Industry officials said most airlines face burning through their cash reserves in three months or less.
And airlines warned that vital air cargo could be impacted by the shutdown of 185,000 passenger flights around the world.
“Most airlines in the world will be bankrupt” by the end of May, Market intelligence firm CAPA warned.
“If the crisis will continue at that intensity, it’s clear we will see a consolidation,” Alexandre de Juniac, director general and CEO of the International Air Transport Association, said in Geneva.

More airlines slashed flights Tuesday as millions of passengers canceled travel to self-quarantine and countries blocked arrivals to stem the spread of the COVID-19 infection.
Belgium-based Brussels Airlines, a Lufthansa subsidiary which operates 48 aircraft, suspended all flights for at least a month on Tuesday. Lufthansa has already cut back flights by 90 percent.
In Australia, Qantas slashed international capacity by 90 percent early Tuesday, as the government required that anyone arriving from abroad needs to isolate themselves for 14 days to be sure they are not carrying the virus.
Italy’s government said it would take over Alitalia, the former flag carrier already mired in bankruptcy negotiations since 2017.
“At a time like this, a flag carrier gives the government more leeway,” said Deputy Economy Minister Laura Castelli. “We all saw the difficulties our compatriots faced in returning to Italy. Our decision stems from this.”
Even with the takeover, the plan was to furlough 4,000 of Alitalia’s 11,000 employees.
In Russia, Alexander Neradko, head of the federal agency Rosaviation, said their airlines, hit beginning in February with the shutdown of flights to China, the original epicenter of the virus, were also in trouble.
“There is a rising risk of bankruptcies by airlines that are in a tough financial situation,” Neradko said.
“The government is actively discussing how to support airlines,” said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Brian Pearce, economist of IATA, said their early March estimate of $113 billion in losses to the global industry now looks very low.
“Seventy-five percent of the airlines we have looked at have less than three months of cash to pay their fixed costs,” Pearce said.
Such numbers put aviation in perhaps the top position of industries requiring a bailout, like banks in the 2008 financial crisis.
“Connectivity is crucial,” said the IATA’s de Juniac.
“The world will get through this crisis,” he said. “And when it does it will need a functioning air transport sector. Without financial relief that is not guaranteed.”
Airports too said they were under threat. The Airports Council International Europe said they were bracing for a “near total collapse” of traffic, wiping out earnings while they hold high fixed costs.
ACI Europe president Jost Lammers called in a letter to the European Union Tuesday for urgent financial support.
“This funding needs to be available under similar conditions as those that will be considered for airlines,” Lammers wrote.
In the United States, however, some bristled at again, like in 2008, using taxpayer funds to rescue industries and well-paid executives who took excessive risks with their companies.
Critics said US airlines, rather than build up cash reserves, used nearly all their profits in recent years to buy back shares to prop up share prices.
According to Bloomberg, over the past decade US airlines used nearly 96 percent of their free cash flow to buy back shares, with American Airlines the most aggressive, paying out $12.5 billion.
“We cannot permit American and other airlines to use federal assistance, whether labelled a bailout or not, to weather the coronavirus crisis and then return to business as usual,” wrote Columbia Law School professor Tim Wu in The New York Times.

