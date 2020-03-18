You are here

  • Home
  • UK agents ‘complicit in torture’ of brother of Manchester Arena bomber

UK agents ‘complicit in torture’ of brother of Manchester Arena bomber

Hashem Abedi was convicted of the murder of 22 people. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m4b7w

Updated 18 March 2020
Arab News

UK agents ‘complicit in torture’ of brother of Manchester Arena bomber

  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson implicated in rendition of Hashem Abedi in Libya
  • Abedi found guilty of murdering 22 concertgoers at concert venue
Updated 18 March 2020
Arab News

LONDON: At the Old Bailey in London on Tuesday, Hashem Abedi, the brother of Manchester bomber Salman Abedi, was convicted of the murder of 22 people. Prosecution lawyers successfully argued that he was “jointly responsible” for the attack at a pop concert on May 22, 2017.

But claims emerged during the trial that UK intelligence agencies were complicit in the torture of Abedi while he was being detained and interrogated in Libya after his brother’s suicide attack — allegations that lawyers for the British government failed to deny.

The claims, which could not be reported in the UK press while the trial was continuing, raise serious questions for security agencies MI5 and MI6, not to mention Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was Britain’s foreign secretary at the time.

Salman Abedi — who was of Libyan descent and, like his younger brother, born in Britain — detonated an explosive device at the Manchester Arena, as people were leaving an Ariana Grande concert, killing himself and 22 people and wounding 260. Hashem Abedi claimed that after the attack he was detained in Tripoli by Rada Special Deterrence Forces, a militia linked to the Libyan Ministry of Interior.

He said he was interrogated and tortured by the militia to find out what he knew about subjects such as the geography of Manchester. This would only have been known to them, he claimed, if the questions had been supplied by British agencies. He added that he was twice visited in Libya, in the presence of the militia, by MI5 and MI6 agents.

Abedi’s lawyer, Stephen Kamlish, told his trial that the facility in which his client was held was a “torture establishment” well known to the British security services, and said it spoke volumes that the prosecution did not deny Abedi’s allegations about the role played by the UK in his detention.

“We would expect to see a point-by-point response, but they (the prosecution) have not sought to gainsay any factual or legal assertions,” Kamlish told the court. “They (the security services) were aware that he (Abedi) was being tortured early on and did nothing to try to stop it. The UK government did nothing to try to prevent it.

“He was held at the airport, which was — and it must have been known to the British government — a notorious torture establishment where people are known to have been tortured and killed.

“He was arrested the day after the bombing and, until the end of May, he was asked questions about people in Manchester and addresses, none of which could have been known to his torturers. It would not have been possible,” he said.

“They must have received the questions from either Operation Manteline (the investigation into the Manchester Bombing) or the security services or both. Those questions under torture went on for almost a month. There was extreme torture on occasion. This was all reported to representatives at the (UK) consulate, well before an application for extradition was made.”

In 2018, the UK Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament (ISC) admitted that the British government had, for a number of years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the US in 2001, engaged in human-rights abuses on “hundreds” of occasions, with MI5, MI6 and other agencies submitting questions for terror suspects being held and interrogated by foreign agencies known to engage in torture. These cases of rendition are known to include individuals held and tortured in Libya, with the complicity of UK intelligence officers.

The same year, the UK formally apologized to the members of one Libyan family who were abducted and held by Libyan security services, and reached an out of court settlement with a second Libyan family over the role played by MI6 in their respective abductions and alleged torture.

But according to the ISC, UK complicity in the rendition of terrorism suspects ended in 2010, when the Labour government that was in power at the time of the 9/11 attacks and the subsequent US-led “War on Terror” was replaced by a Conservative-led coalition government.

That government introduced a new protocol, known as Consolidated Guidance (CG), to help intelligence officers avoid becoming involved in human-rights abuses.

Abedi’s family told the UK government in 2017 that their son was being tortured in Libyan custody, Kamlish said, adding that at one point he was transferred to a medical clinic to receive treatment for a groin injury. The lawyer also said a British consular official allegedly visited Abedi in custody and documented and photographed a series of injuries sustained during interrogation.

However, the investigatory powers commissioner in charge of overseeing the protocol recorded no concerns about how CG was being applied to Abedi’s detention at the time.

Kamlish also highlighted the extradition process under which Abedi was returned to the UK. He claimed it was illegal under Libyan law, and questioned the role played by Boris Johnson, the then foreign secretary.

As part of CG protocol, MI6 asks the foreign secretary to sign a warrant, under the Intelligence Services Act, that can “disapply” a case from UK law. This protects officers from potential criminal or civil prosecutions in the UK should they become involved in the torture of a person held outside of the country.

Before Abedi’s extradition, Johnson visited Tripoli to announce a £9.2 million ($11 million) package of aid to help fight terrorism and illegal migration in the North African country. This, Kamlish argued, essentially amounted to a bribe.

The UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office did not respond to a request for comment.

Abedi, 22, who pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder and refused to give evidence in his own defense, faces a mandatory life sentence. A date has yet to be set for his sentencing. A public inquiry into the attack is due to begin in June.
 

Topics: Manchester Arena attack

Related

World
Manchester bomber’s brother convicted of 22 counts of murder
Middle-East
Brother of 2017 Ariana Grande concert bomber extradited from Libya to Britain

Paris becomes a ghost town as coronavirus cases rise

Updated 44 min 24 sec ago
Randa Takieddine

Paris becomes a ghost town as coronavirus cases rise

  • Under lockdown, only the cars of some professionals, police, and diplomats are seen in the streets
Updated 44 min 24 sec ago
Randa Takieddine

PARIS: After French President Emmanuel Macron tightened measures aimed at combating the coronavirus and imposed restrictions on the movement of the population, Paris has become a ghost town.

The usual groups of pedestrians, fearing the large fines they might face, are nowhere to be seen. Only the cars of some professionals, the police, and diplomats are seen in the streets. As for public transport, the situation is similar. Buses are almost empty with the exception of a small number of passengers, many of whom are wearing masks.

Arab News wanted to know how Arab diplomatic missions were functioning under such unusual circumstances and was able to interview three Arab ambassadors: The representative of the Arab League, Ambassador Boutros Assaker, the Ambassador of Egypt Ehab Badawi, and the Ambassador of the UAE Ali Abdullah Al-Ahmed.

“The Arab League’s offices are closed in accordance with the recommendations of the French president but we still have the change-over of employees to control. As for me, I am working from home,” Assaker said.

Badawi said that his embassy is closed temporarily and that everyone is working from home. Regarding Egyptians wishing to return home, he told us that there would be a final flight leaving on Wednesday. After that, all Egyptian airports will be closed from Thursday until March 31.

As for French nationals in Egypt wishing to return home, there are two elements to consider: The flight they will take back home and the authorization they need from the authorities on-site in order to leave.

Concerning the authorization, all foreigners are allowed to go back to their countries but only Egyptians with a French residence card will be able to return to France. The French residence card is equivalent to French nationality regarding the holder’s return to France; those with only a Schengen visa will not, however, be allowed into France. “We have a final flight expected to arrive tomorrow from Egypt,” said Badawi, “and that flight will be the last one from France to Egypt.”

According to Badawi, there are 250,000 registered Egyptians working in France but there is also an unknown number of unregistered Egyptians. “We have asked Egypt Air to change the aircraft because there are a lot of Egyptian students who want to go home. We had an aircraft of 145 seats for which Egypt Air substituted a 300-seat aircraft to repatriate the maximum number of Egyptian nationals.”

“The embassy was closed in line with the laws and measures taken by our host country,” UAE Ambassador Al-Ahmed told Arab News. “Two weeks ago, we reduced our work schedule, while also adopting a working- from-home policy. After the latest measures, however, we decided to close, though remaining available to assist any Emirati national facing an emergency. Consular activity stopped a week earlier because the French side halted its activities and people just stopped coming.”

“The growing concern due to the virus certainly made us advise our citizens to return home to the UAE. Up to now, there are still flights but this also depends on the country where the airline companies are located. 

“I can confirm that the majority of Emirati citizens who were in France have gone back home. We have a small number of sick Emiratis in French hospitals who, for health reasons, are unable to return. Emirati students enrolled in French universities went home because the universities closed and the courses are now being delivered online. 

“As for me, I am working from home and I hold video conferences with other diplomats as we search for ways to solve the problems between our nationals and the airline companies,” Al-Ahmed said.

Topics: Paris China Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Seoul exports 51,000 virus medical kits to the UAE
Business & Economy
Malaysia exempts palm plantations from virus closures

Latest updates

Saudis take on self-isolation through the internet
DiplomaticQuarter: UK envoy thanks Saudi health officials, updates British nationals on COVID-19
Paris becomes a ghost town as coronavirus cases rise
Seoul exports 51,000 virus medical kits to the UAE
Saudi Arabia’s gym  owners urge everyone  to keep fit  at home 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.