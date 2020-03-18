You are here

Sanders to ‘assess’ campaign after primary drubbing by Biden

US Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) arrives at the US Capitol for a vote on a second COVID-19 funding bill on March 18, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (AFP)
Updated 18 March 2020
AFP

  • As the coronavirus outbreak played havoc with the primary schedule, calls grew among Democrats for Sanders to bow out
  • Biden, 77, trounced Sanders, 78, in the three states which went to the polls on Tuesday — Arizona, Florida and Illinois
WASHINGTON: Bernie Sanders was talking to advisers on Wednesday as pressure mounted on the leftist Vermont senator to end his White House campaign following a drubbing by Joe Biden in the latest Democratic primaries.
As the coronavirus outbreak played havoc with the primary schedule, calls grew among Democrats for Sanders to bow out to allow the centrist Biden to focus on beating President Donald Trump in November.
Biden, 77, trounced Sanders, 78, in the three states which went to the polls on Tuesday — Arizona, Florida and Illinois — to build up an all-but impregnable lead in the number of delegates needed to head the Democratic ticket.
“The race for the nomination is over,” said Democratic strategist David Axelrod, who ran Barack Obama’s two presidential campaigns. “That is the reality Bernie Sanders faces.”
The Sanders campaign strongly denied a press report he was suspending his campaign and had halted Facebook advertising, but did say it was “assessing” the future.
“The next primary contest is at least three weeks away,” campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in a statement. “Senator Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign.
“In the immediate term, however, he is focused on the government response to the coronavirus outbreak.”
Several states have postponed primaries because of the pandemic and both candidates have been forced to halt public rallies and turn to virtual campaigning.
Former vice president Biden trounced Sanders in each of Tuesday’s battlegrounds, taking 62 percent of the vote in Florida against 23 percent for Sanders and winning by 59 percent to 36 percent in Illinois.
In Arizona, Biden had nearly 44 percent to Sanders’ nearly 32 percent.
Voters had also been scheduled to go to the polls in Ohio but the governor of the midwestern state postponed the election citing the coronavirus outbreak.
The surging Biden has now won 19 of the 24 contests, with just over half still to be held.
The victories underscored his position as the clear frontrunner and the eagerness of Democratic leaders and party rank and file to come together around a moderate standardbearer to challenge Trump.
According to a count by RealClearPolitics, Biden has racked up 1,153 delegates to Sanders’ 874, with 1,991 needed to capture the nomination.
Given Biden’s substantial lead in opinion polls in many of the states yet to hold primaries, Sanders faces an uphill battle.
Former Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill of Missouri urged him to drop out.
“I think it is time,” McCaskill told MSNBC. “Bernie’s going to have plenty of delegates and power to influence the platform,” she said of the policies to be declared at the party’s July convention.
Biden said he was closer to securing the nomination and was building “a broad coalition” that the party requires to defeat Trump.
“The next president will have to salvage our reputation, rebuild confidence in our leadership, and mobilize our country and our allies to rapidly meet new challenges — like future pandemics. We need a leader who will be ready on day one,” he said in a tweet Wednesday.
From the White House, Trump taunted the Democrats, repeating his accusation that the party elite sabotaged Sanders — whom the president’s own campaign views as the weaker potential opponent.
The Democratic National Committee “will have gotten their fondest wish and defeated Bernie Sanders, far ahead of schedule,” Trump tweeted.
“Now they are doing everything possible to be nice to him in order to keep his supporters. Bernie has given up, just like he did last time. He will be dropping out soon!” Trump said, referring to Sanders’ failed fight for the nomination in 2016.
Trump also appeared to be attempting to rile up Sanders’ supporters, whose willingness to transfer their support to Biden could be crucial in the November contest.
Biden for his part has experienced an astonishing change of fortune — his campaign was left for dead just one month ago after poor showings in early voting states.
Sanders meanwhile has struggled against perceptions that he is too far left to defeat Trump.
He admitted as much last week when he said Democratic voters have told him they back his agenda of health care for all and battling income inequality, but they were voting for Biden because he has a better chance of winning back the White House.

Meet Kabul’s fleet of first all-women fast food-sellers

Updated 16 min 32 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

Meet Kabul’s fleet of first all-women fast food-sellers

  • Banu’s Kitchen employs 60 women who drive rickshaw carts around Kabul and sell burgers, noodles and spicy rice
Updated 16 min 32 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Wearing a long flowing chador through which only her eyes are visible, 36-year-old Freshta Rasooli drives her solar-powered rickshaw cart around Kabul, selling noodles, beef burgers and traditional spicy rice outside offices and university campuses.

Rasooli’s presence on the streets, behind the handlebar of a rickshaw cart and partaking in a traditionally male-dominated profession, is a rare sight in Afghanistan. It’s not an easy country to be a woman, with forced marriages, domestic violence and high maternal mortality rates.

But access to public life has improved, especially in cities such as the capital Kabul, where many women like Rasooli now work outside the home and more than a quarter of the parliament is female.

So far, Rasooli and the other 55 women drivers at Banu’s Kitchen have not faced any attacks from militants or opposition from conservatives, who in the past have harshly deplored women drivers.

“People appreciate and have good words for me for working to earn an income for my survival, rather being a burden,” Rasooli told Arab News outside Kabul University as she packed burgers for two female students. “I enjoy the work and it has given me courage and self-confidence.”

The business is owned by 27-year-old Farhad Wajdi, who was born in a refugee camp in Pakistan and returned to Afghanistan in 2017. The following year, wanting to help Afghan women, he set up Banu’s Kitchen, starting with hand-pushed carts that he soon realized were too cumbersome to push during Kabul’s hot summers and blistering winters.

Wajdi then came up with the idea of using solar-powered rickshaw carts. His business now employs 60 women, of whom 55 are drivers while five cook the food at a rented compound.

“Our experiment worked,” Wajdi told Arab News.

The women drivers earn around $4 a day and work six days a week. Rasooli described the meagre salary as a blessing in a country where, according to the Ministry of Economy, 34 percent of the population is unemployed.

“I see Afghan women as a big human resource that deserves to be equipped with knowledge and other skills to have equal contribution in the economic development of Afghanistan,” Wajdi said.

A customer, Dawlat Shah, said he supported women entering male-dominated professions.

“I’m glad women are getting involved in such work and businesses, just like men,” Shah said, as he stood next to a cart and paid the equivalent of 80 cents for a plate of macaroni noodles.

Wajdi hopes that he can expand his fleet of 25 carts to 80 carts by the end of the year, and said he was overjoyed to be invited to meet Afghanistan’s first lady, Ruhla Ghani, this January.  

He is hopeful, he said, that the government would allot him land free of cost so he could move out of the expensive rented compound from where his business currently operates. “The first lady invited us for a meeting and we met her and discussed how we can involve the government to help us expand this initiative across Afghanistan,” Wajdi said. “She wanted to know what help she could offer to help our organization expand.”

Topics: Afghanistan Kabul

