MBC Group’s Shahid offers free 30-day VIP subscription for all in #StayAtHome COVID-19 campaign

DUBAI: Middle East media giant, MBC Group’s video-on-demand service is offering all new users one free month subscription to the Shahid VIP service in its #StayAtHome campaign to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

The complimentary 30-day service will be available for free from March 20, giving viewers access to a variety of shows both from Hollywood and Arab TV and cinema, the company said in a statement.

Shows include the brand-new Shahid Originals include the Egyptian drama thriller, “Fe Kul Esboa Youm Gomaa”, starring Menna Shalaby and Asser Yassine; and Syrian star Bassel Khayat’s “Ahd El Dam.”

“Given the current circumstances, Shahid wants you to stay safe but also be able to enjoy your time, while you #StayAtHome,” the company said in a statement released Thursday.

The statement added that the company wanted to “bring an amazing array of premium entertainment choices to everyone across the region.”

“Shahid VIP grants access to Shahid’s premium library of family entertainment, which includes binge worthy exclusive Shahid Premieres, Shahid Originals, Arabic movies fresh off the big screen, live TV channels in true HD quality, as well as diverse range of offerings to the entire family courtesy of Disney, Marvel, FOX, ABC Studios and more,” the statement added.

