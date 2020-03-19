You are here

  • Home
  • MBC Group’s Shahid offers free 30-day VIP subscription for all in #StayAtHome COVID-19 campaign

MBC Group’s Shahid offers free 30-day VIP subscription for all in #StayAtHome COVID-19 campaign

1 / 6
Born a King (Supplied)
2 / 6
Born a King (Supplied)
3 / 6
Born a King (Supplied)
4 / 6
5 / 6
Every week has a Friday. (Supplied)
6 / 6
Every week has a Friday. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ge9ft

Updated 19 March 2020
Arab News

MBC Group’s Shahid offers free 30-day VIP subscription for all in #StayAtHome COVID-19 campaign

  • The 30-day offer is available to all new customers
  • The #StayAtHome campaign is part of MBC's efforts to help in the fight against COVID-19
Updated 19 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Middle East media giant, MBC Group’s video-on-demand service is offering all new users one free month subscription to the Shahid VIP service in its #StayAtHome campaign to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

The complimentary 30-day service will be available for free from March 20, giving viewers access to a variety of shows both from Hollywood and Arab TV and cinema, the company said in a statement.

Shows include the brand-new Shahid Originals include the Egyptian drama thriller, “Fe Kul Esboa Youm Gomaa”, starring Menna Shalaby and Asser Yassine; and Syrian star Bassel Khayat’s “Ahd El Dam.” 

“Given the current circumstances, Shahid wants you to stay safe but also be able to enjoy your time, while you #StayAtHome,” the company said in a statement released Thursday.

The statement added that the company wanted to “bring an amazing array of premium entertainment choices to everyone across the region.”

“Shahid VIP grants access to Shahid’s premium library of family entertainment, which includes binge worthy exclusive Shahid Premieres, Shahid Originals, Arabic movies fresh off the big screen, live TV channels in true HD quality, as well as diverse range of offerings to the entire family courtesy of Disney, Marvel, FOX, ABC Studios and more,” the statement added.

Brand-new Shahid Originals include the Egyptian drama thriller, “Fe Kul Esboa Youm Gomaa”, starring Menna Shalaby and Asser Yassine; and Syrian star Bassel Khayat’s “Ahd El Dam”.

Topics: China Coronavirus coronavirus COVID-19 MBC Group Shahid

Related

Lifestyle
Dubai’s QE2 ship to close until September over coronavirus fears
Middle-East
UAE suspends entry for returning expats to curb the spread of coronavirus

YouTube to promote ‘authoritative’ virus content on homepage

Updated 20 March 2020
AFP

YouTube to promote ‘authoritative’ virus content on homepage

  • The move is the latest by technology platforms to curb the sharing of rumors and hoaxes about the pandemic
  • YouTube earlier this week joined other large US Internet platforms in a joint effort to root out misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic
Updated 20 March 2020
AFP

WASHINGTON: YouTube has unveiled a fresh effort to stem the spread of coronavirus misinformation with a “news shelf” on its homepage promoting “authoritative content.”
The move is the latest by technology platforms to curb the sharing of rumors and hoaxes about the pandemic, with Facebook having announced a similar action this week.
“We want everyone to have access to authoritative content during this trying time, so we’re launching a COVID-19 news shelf on our homepage in 16 countries,” the Google-owned video sharing service said in a statement on Twitter late Thursday.
“We’ll expand to more countries, as well.”
YouTube earlier this week joined other large US Internet platforms in a joint effort to root out misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic.
The move comes amid an unprecedented global response to the pandemic as well as increased claims that the virus itself is a hoax.
Facebook on Wednesday said it would make a similar move to place authoritative information at the top of user feeds.
The Facebook information hub was built in collaboration with health organizations and was rolled out in the US and Europe, with plans to expand it to other locations.
“Our goal is to put authoritative information in front of everyone who uses our services,” Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said.
Twitter this week expanded its safety rules to remove tweets that could put more people at risk.
Twitter’s safety team said it would ban “content that increases the chance that someone contracts or transmits the virus,” including denial of expert guidance or encouragement of the use of fake or ineffective treatments.

Topics: Youtube

Related

Lifestyle
Internet goes wild as Gigi Hadid claps back at YouTuber Jake Paul
Lifestyle
Meet the stars of new YouTube series ‘AYA’

Latest updates

Qatar arrests 10 nationals for violating quarantine rules
Israel called out for not allowing labs to work 24/7 in fight against coronavirus
Jordan blows sirens for start of nationwide curfew to combat coronavirus
IMF sees severe impact from pandemic on global economy, but crisis temporary
Trump says US on top as outbreak shuts largest cities

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.