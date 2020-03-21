Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81

Your stay-at-home workout plan: It’s arms and shoulders day

DUBAI: Devinder Bains, personal trainer and nutrition coach at Fit Squad DXB, shares a bicep, tricep and shoulder workout you can do without leaving the house.

Exercise 1: Bicep Curls

For each of these exercises do a round without weights as a warm up. For bicep curls you’ll need either dumbbells, tins of soup or water bottles (fill as required to adjust the weight). Stand straight with your feet shoulder-width apart and start with arms by your sides, with weights facing in towards the thighs. As you lift your forearms (keep elbows and upper arms locked in the same place) curl the weights up to face the chest, squeeze the arm muscles and slowly relax your arms to start position. Repeat 10 times.

Exercise 2: Bench dips

One for triceps and shoulders. Find a sturdy chair, bend your knees until you are parallel with the chair and place your hands behind you on the chair’s seat. Your knees should be bent at a 90-degree angle and hands should be shoulder-length apart. Lower your torso to the floor, then extend your arms back up. Do not push with the legs and keep the glutes close to the chair. Repeat 10 times.

Exercise 3: Lateral shoulder raise

This can be done with or without your weights. Start in a standing position with weights at your side and hands facing in. Pinching back your shoulder blades, slowly lift both arms out to the side until your weights are parallel with your chin, then slowly return to the start position. Repeat 10 times.

Exercise 4: Overhead tricep extension

This can be done seated or standing. Grab one of the weights with both hands and raise it over your head, keeping your elbows close to your ears. Lower the weight behind you by bending at the elbow but keeping your shoulders still. Raise the weight by fully extending your arms, pausing to squeeze at the top. Repeat 10 times.

Repeat the whole workout another two times.

Consult a doctor before starting any new or strenuous exercise plan, or workout with a personal trainer to make sure your technique is correct at all times.