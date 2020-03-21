You are here

Your stay-at-home workout plan: It’s arms and shoulders day

Read on for a bicep, tricep and shoulder workout you can do without leaving the house.(Shutterstock)
Devinder Bains

DUBAI: Devinder Bains, personal trainer and nutrition coach at Fit Squad DXB, shares a bicep, tricep and shoulder workout you can do without leaving the house.

Exercise 1: Bicep Curls

For each of these exercises do a round without weights as a warm up. For bicep curls you’ll need either dumbbells, tins of soup or water bottles (fill as required to adjust the weight). Stand straight with your feet shoulder-width apart and start with arms by your sides, with weights facing in towards the thighs. As you lift your forearms (keep elbows and upper arms locked in the same place) curl the weights up to face the chest, squeeze the arm muscles and slowly relax your arms to start position. Repeat 10 times.

Exercise 2: Bench dips

One for triceps and shoulders. Find a sturdy chair, bend your knees until you are parallel with the chair and place your hands behind you on the chair’s seat. Your knees should be bent at a 90-degree angle and hands should be shoulder-length apart. Lower your torso to the floor, then extend your arms back up. Do not push with the legs and keep the glutes close to the chair. Repeat 10 times.

Exercise 3: Lateral shoulder raise

This can be done with or without your weights. Start in a standing position with weights at your side and hands facing in. Pinching back your shoulder blades, slowly lift both arms out to the side until your weights are parallel with your chin, then slowly return to the start position. Repeat 10 times.

Exercise 4: Overhead tricep extension

This can be done seated or standing. Grab one of the weights with both hands and raise it over your head, keeping your elbows close to your ears. Lower the weight behind you by bending at the elbow but keeping your shoulders still. Raise the weight by fully extending your arms, pausing to squeeze at the top. Repeat 10 times.

Repeat the whole workout another two times.

Consult a doctor before starting any new or strenuous exercise plan, or workout with a personal trainer to make sure your technique is correct at all times.

The Internet is thanking Bella Hadid for The Weeknd’s new album

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd have had a tumultuous on-again off-again relationship since 2015. (Instagram)
Arab News

DUBAI: Canadian singer The Weeknd released his hotly-anticipated fourth studio album “After Hours” on Friday and fans are convinced that the 14-track EP was inspired by part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid.

The R&B crooner — who was born Abel Tesfaye — and the model have had a tumultuous on-again off-again relationship since 2015. Though the current relationship status of the couple, who called it quits again in August 2019, remains up in the air, fans have theorized after dissecting the Grammy-winning artist’s new work, that he still has Hadid on his mind. 

View this post on Instagram

My ...

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid) on

On the track, "Escape From LA," fans couldn't help but notice the artist's apparent reference to the California-bred beauty with the line, "She got Chrome Hearts hangin' from her neck," considering the 23-year-old is a collaborator with the brand.

In “Too Late,” the singer croons “Sources say that we’re done, how would they know?” Fans think this line alludes to the artist’s frustration with the media’s constant scrutiny over the status of his relationship with the model. 

Meanwhile, “Save Your Tears” seems to address a run-in that the former couple reportedly had just ten days after breaking up. The two ran into each other at Catch One nightclub in Los Angeles after their breakup in August 2019 and Hadid reportedly left minutes after The Weeknd arrived. He reflects on the purported incident, singing “I saw you dancing in a crowded room/ You look so happy when I’m not with you/ But then you saw me, caught you by surprise/ A single teardrop falling from your eyes.”

He continues on the second verse, “You could’ve asked me why I broke your heart/ You could’ve told me that you fell apart/  But you walked past me like I wasn’t there.”

While neither star has commented on the social media speculation over the music, social media users are certainly convinced that Hadid had a lot to do with The Weeknd's latest work.

As one fan tweeted, “Bella Hadid you really make this man write the most beautiful songs, thank you for your service my queen.”

Indeed, it wouldn’t be the first time that the Dutch-Palestinian model has served as a muse for The Weeknd’s music — she even starred in the singer’s 2015 music video for “In the Night.”

Topics: Bella Hadid The Weeknd

