Your stay-at-home workout plan: Focusing on the chest and back

As gyms remain closed in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Devinder Bains, personal trainer and nutrition coach at Fit Squad DXB, is sharing variety of workouts to keep you active.

Exercise 1: Child’s pose into press







(Shutterstock)



Start in the child’s pose: Come down to the floor and sit on the knees, with your bottom securely on your feet, lean forward and stretch your arms out ahead of you with your forehead on the floor, you may need to widen the knees to lower the buttocks. From this position, come forward onto all fours hold for a second then stretch back into the child’s pose and repeat ten times.

Exercise 2: Superman back bows







(Shutterstock)



Start lying face down on the floor with arms stretched out in front of you. Lift your arms and legs off the floor at the same time so only your torso and tops of the thighs remain on the floor (and possibly your chest for beginners). Hold here for a count of five seconds and then return to the start position. Repeat ten times.

Exercise 3: Wide chest press ups







(Shutterstock)



Start in your full plank position with hands just wider than the shoulders. Making sure your back is flat at all times and shoulders are relaxed, lower the whole body to the floor whilst bending the arms at the elbow. Keep looking at the floor to make sure the neck and back are aligned and bring the chest as low to the ground as you can before using the arms and chest to push the body back up to the start position. Repeat for ten counts and drop the knees to the floor to make it a little easier.

Exercise 4: Straight leg deadlift







(Shutterstock)



For this exercise you will need two dumbbells or tins of beans (bodyweight-only works just as well). From a standing position with your feet shoulder width apart and hands just in front of the thighs, slowly lean forward at the hip keeping the back flat at all times and neck aligned. Come forward until your body is at a 90-degree angle with knees slightly soft but not bent. Your arms should stay straight slowly reaching down to the floor right in front of you, then push straight back into standing position using your lower back. Repeat ten times.

Repeat the whole workout another two times.

Please consult your doctor before starting any new or strenuous exercise plan or workout with a personal trainer to make sure your technique is correct at all times.