English cricket season delayed until late May

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) approved a seven-week delay to the start of the 2020 season. (File/AFP)
AFP

  • Professional Cricketers’ Association chief Tony Irish, said: “These are unprecedented times which require the right decisions to be made for all”
LONDON: No professional cricket will be played in England and Wales before May 28 due to the coronavirus pandemic, cricket chiefs announced on Friday.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) approved a seven-week delay to the start of the 2020 season following discussions with the counties and the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA).
The County Championship, which comprises four-day first-class matches, was due to start on April 12.
The Champion County match, the annual curtain-raiser for the year, was to be played between the Marylebone Cricket Club and Essex later this month in Sri Lanka, but had been called off.
The ECB said it had begun modelling a range of options to start the season in June, July or August.
The immediate focus is on options for cricket in June including the three-Test series against West Indies, the Twenty20 Blast and England Women’s schedule against India.
The West Indies Test series is due to start at the Oval on June 4.
The ECB said it would discuss starting the season behind closed doors and would consider reduced versions of competitions if necessary.
“With the information available to us at the moment a delay to the start of the professional cricket season until May 28 was unavoidable,” said ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison.
“This also allows us time to keep pace with a fast-moving situation and continue to plan for how a revised season might look. Critically, we can also remain as flexible and adaptable as possible, within the obvious restrictions we face.
“Securing the future of the game will be a primary focus as we plot a revised schedule with an emphasis on the most financially important forms of the game for the counties across international and domestic cricket.”
PCA chief executive Tony Irish, said: “These are unprecedented times which require the right decisions to be made for all, including everyone working, and involved, in cricket.
“The PCA supports this decision to delay the start of the season based on expert advice relating to health and wellbeing and taking into account the government’s position.”

Crowds form at Olympic torch event in Japan despite virus caution

  • Organizers have repeatedly said the Games, due to run from July 24 to Aug. 9, will go ahead
TOKYO: An Olympic torch event in Japan drew hundreds of spectators on the day of the flame’s arrival on Friday, creating the type of packed gathering the government and Tokyo 2020 organizers have warned against to prevent coronavirus from spreading further. 

About 500 people gathered in a jostling crowd to look at the flame and popular comedians taking part in a ceremony in Ishinomaki, 335 km (208 miles) north of Tokyo. 

The Greek part of the torch relay began last week, but a day later the remainder was canceled to avoid attracting crowds. 

“It is not a good decision (to come here) but I am not sure if I will get another chance to see the cauldron,” Ishinomaki resident and teacher Kiyotake Goto, 44, told Reuters. 

Earlier in the day, a plane carrying the torch from Greece arrived at Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s Matsushima Air Base, which was devastated by a powerful earthquake and tsunami in 2011. 

No spectators were present for the arrival ceremony at the base, where officials pledged the Tokyo 2020 Games will proceed despite mounting pressure to halt the world’s biggest sporting event due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

“We originally planned to have children here to welcome the flame. But, prioritising their safety, we’ve decided to do without them,” Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori said. 

“That was an agonizing decision ... We will do our utmost in preparing for a safe and secure event,” said Mori, a former prime minister. 

Organizers have repeatedly said the Games, due to run from July 24 to Aug. 9, will go ahead, but as the rapid spread of the virus brings the sports world to a virtual standstill, fears are growing that the Olympics may be postponed or canceled. 

“I think it’s impossible (to hold the Games). It’ll be a global issue if the virus spreads even further,” Koichiro Maeda, a 55-year-old company employee, told Reuters in downtown Tokyo. 

The respiratory disease, which emerged in China late last year, has killed more than 10,000 people worldwide. 

Japan is grappling with pressure to avoid a health crisis among 600,000 expected overseas spectators and athletes at an event that could see $3 billion in sponsorships and at least $12 billion spent on preparations evaporate. 

The plane with the torch arrived nearly empty after the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee decided not to send a high-level delegation that was originally to have included Mori and Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto. 

“This is a tough time. I hope the torch relay will bring people vigor and hope,” Saori Yoshida, three-time gold-medal winning wrestler, told the welcome ceremony. 

The flame will travel round the Tohoku region hit by the 2011 tsunami and earthquake, in what organizers call a “recovery flame” tour before the official kick-off ceremony in Fukushima on
March 26. 

Organizers have urged the public not to crowd the relay route, canceling many events along the way and restricting public access to others. Runners and staff will have their temperatures and health monitored, organizers said. 

Some athletes, including reigning Olympic pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi, said the International Olympic Committee’s decision to go ahead was putting their health at risk when entire countries have shut down to curb the virus. 

The torch relay will begin at J-Village, a soccer training center in Fukushima that served as an operations base for workers who battled triple meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant after the 2011 tsunami. 

It is due to pass many of Japan’s most famous landmarks over a 121-day journey to Tokyo’s Olympic stadium, including Mount Fuji, Hiroshima’s Peace Memorial Park and Kumamoto Castle.

