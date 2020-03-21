Saudi Arabia increases supply of water to over 9 million m³ amid coronavirus

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Water Company announced on Saturday that it will increase its supply of water to 9.7 million m³ daily to deal with increased demand as citizens and residents stay at home in the Kingdom to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The company added that all water production stations and water supply systems across the Kingdom are operating normally and are ready to implement a plan to manage an increase in demand for water if this is deemed necessary.
It also said that although the company’s customer service centers have been closed since March 16, customers could access all services online around the clock at https://www.nwc.com.sa.
