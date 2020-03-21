You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia increases supply of water to over 9 million m³ amid coronavirus

Saudi Arabia increases supply of water to over 9 million m³ amid coronavirus

Saudi Arabia’s National Water Company announced on Saturday that it will increase its supply of water to 9.7 million m³ daily to deal with increased demand. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wya9e

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia increases supply of water to over 9 million m³ amid coronavirus

  • The company added that all water production stations and water supply systems are ready to implement a plan to manage an increase in demand for water if this is deemed necessary
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Water Company announced on Saturday that it will increase its supply of water to 9.7 million m³ daily to deal with increased demand as citizens and residents stay at home in the Kingdom to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The company added that all water production stations and water supply systems across the Kingdom are operating normally and are ready to implement a plan to manage an increase in demand for water if this is deemed necessary.
It also said that although the company’s customer service centers have been closed since March 16, customers could access all services online around the clock at https://www.nwc.com.sa.

Topics: China Coronavirus Saudi Arabia water

Related

Middle-East
Dubai Municipality carries out street sterilisation amid coronavirus outbreak
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces 48 new coronavirus cases as total reaches 392

Dr. Thamer Ahmad Baazeem, media chief at the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah

Updated 21 March 2020
Arab News

Dr. Thamer Ahmad Baazeem, media chief at the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah

Updated 21 March 2020
Arab News

Dr. Thamer Ahmad Baazeem has been the chief communications and media officer at the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah since February this year.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in marketing in 2006 from King Abdul Aziz University (KAU) in Jeddah and between 2007 and 2015 obtained a master’s degree and Ph.D. in the same subject from Queensland University of Technology (QUT) in Australia. 

During 2004, alongside his studies, Baazeem worked as a marketing researcher as part of being an intern in Hydraulic City, Jeddah. A year later, he served in the DNA market research group as an assistant marketing strategist.

Baazeem was a sessional academic at QUT and taught on introduction to marketing and consumer behavior courses between 2012 and 2015.

On his return to the Kingdom in 2016, he joined Umm Al-Qura for Development and Construction Co. as an executive marketing consultant, a position he held until 2017.

Baazeem started at KAU in 2010 and held a number of roles there including lecturer in marketing, vice dean of the research and consulting institute, acting chair for the department of human resources management, adviser in the center of creativity and entrepreneurship, and his current position as an assistant professor of marketing, teaching consumer behavior and behavioral economics for master’s degree programs.

In 2016, he co-founded 3Dit, a 3-D printing technology and services group and has been a member of the executive board of Baazeem Trading Co. since 2017. He is also a member of the advisory board of Taif Armed Forces Hospitals.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Saudi Arabia
Ali Shihabi, Saudi author and member of the Neom advisory board
Saudi Arabia
Ayman Saleh Mohammed Fadel, Saudi Shoura Council member

Latest updates

Lebanon’s PM Diab orders security forces to enforce coronavirus curfew
Flying roses: Drone fetes Lebanon mothers despite coronavirus
Saudi Arabia increases supply of water to over 9 million m³ amid coronavirus
Amazon raises overtime pay for warehouse workers
Dubai Municipality carries out street sterilisation amid coronavirus outbreak

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.