Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian agency assesses Yemen’s health needs vs coronavirus

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) held a meeting to assess Yemen’s health needs to confront coronavirus. The meeting included KSRelief representatives, Yemeni Minister of Public Health and Population Dr. Nasser Ba’oom, a representative of Yemen’s High Relief Committee, and the World Health Organization’s representative in the Gulf Cooperation Council.
They discussed KSRelief’s ability to help Yemen face the virus by providing medicines, medical devices and equipment, and preventive supplies by land, sea and air.
Ba’oom expressed his country’s gratitude for the Kingdom’s continuous support to Yemen’s government and people, and for KSRelief’s relief and development efforts.
The meeting came within the framework of King Salman’s directives to KSRelief to assess the health situation in Yemen.
Saudi Arabia has been ranked a global fifth, and first in the Arab world, for its provision of humanitarian aid.
KSRelief Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah said the rankings were a result of the unlimited backing by the king and the crown prince for support initiatives around the world.
Since its inception in 2015, KSRelief has implemented 432 projects in Yemen at a total cost of $2.96 billion.
