  • India starts 14-hour curfew to curb coronavirus spread

India starts 14-hour curfew to curb coronavirus spread

Members of Welfare Society wearing protective gear spray disinfectant on a street amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, in Amritsar on March 21, 2020. (AFP)
Passengers wearing facemasks amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, arrive at the international airport on the outskirts of Amritsar on March 21, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 22 March 2020
Reuters

  • Several Indian states announced measures to curb the spread of coronavirus
Updated 22 March 2020
Reuters

MUMBAI: India launched a 14-hour long curfew on Sunday to limit the fast-spreading coronavirus epidemic in the country, where 315 people have so far been found to have contracted the disease.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an address to the nation last week urged citizens to stay indoors from 0130 GMT to 1530 GMT — a move that he said would be a crucial test for a country to assess its abilities to fight the pandemic.
“Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against the COVID-19 menace,” Modi tweeted minutes before the curfew commenced. “The steps we take now will help in the times to come,” he said in the tweet.
Health experts said India’s cases have been growing at a rate seen during the early stages of the outbreak in other countries, which subsequently reported exponential increases in infections.
Several Indian states announced measures to curb the spread of coronavirus. Four cities in Modi’s home state of Gujarat have declared a complete shutdown until March 25.
Its neighboring desert state Rajasthan ordered a shutdown until March 31, while eastern and central states suspended inter-state bus operations to prevent an exodus of daily wage earners from urban centers to villages.
State leaders urged citizens not to rush to villages, avoid crowding trains and buses to prevent the virus spread. Tensions have mounted, however, with angry laborers protesting at some bus stations against sudden closures of basic transport services.
Private events, such as weddings, and local elections were canceled. The federal government was accelerating the production of masks and allowed deodorant manufacturers to produce sanitisers.
Modi has requested citizens to stand at balconies and near windows on Sunday evening to clap, ring bells to admire the emergency personnel and sanitation workers who are at the frontline in the fight against coronavirus. 

Topics: Cornavirus China Coronavirus COVID-19

Updated 23 sec ago
AFP

  • Most domestic flights were grounded
  • Shops shut their doors for the 14-hour curfew
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP

NEW DELHI: Millions of Indians went into lockdown Sunday as the country brought most of its vast railway network to a halt in a bid to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
Most domestic flights were grounded and shops shut their doors for the 14-hour curfew that is designed to test the country’s ability to fight the pandemic.
Normally bustling streets in the capital New Delhi and financial hub of Mumbai were mostly deserted as the shutdown began at 7:00 am (0130 GMT).
Incoming international flights have also been banned.
While the lockdown was not mandatory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the population of 1.3 billion to help prepare for the challenges ahead.
“Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace,” Modi tweeted.
“Stay indoors and stay healthy.”
Health ministry official Lav Agarwal said the government is seeking “unity in isolation.”
Only a handful of people ventured into Delhi’s popular Lodhi Gardens park which security guard Jaiveer Singh said was usually packed.
“If this helps stop the spread, then the government can think of extending it for two to three more days,” Singh said.
The curfew — which some see as a rehearsal for a longer lockdown — comes as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India surges past 320, with five deaths reported so far.
But experts say a lack of testing could be hiding the true scale of the health crisis in the country.
Testing for the virus has been expanded to private laboratories and will now include asymptomatic people who have had contact with confirmed cases.
In a sign of growing anxiety, Indian Railways, one of the world’s biggest networks, canceled all services except suburban and goods trains until March 31.
The move will affect more than 20 million passengers a day and comes after several people tested positive for the virus after trips.
Modi also urged Indians to thank medical workers and other emergency personnel by clapping or banging pots and pans for five minutes at 5:00 pm.
Residents in numerous cities held a practice session Saturday, generating a deafening cacophony as they stood on their balconies banging cookware.
This “is most likely a dry run for a more prolonged curfew when rather than if the situation deteriorates,” Milan Vaishnav, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace think-tank, told AFP.
India has an overburdened public health system that suffers from a lack of doctors and hospitals and experts said the country would not escape the highly infectious disease.
“We are in for a very long fight,” warned virologist Shahid Jameel of biomedical research charity Wellcome Trust/DBT India Alliance.
grk-ash/tw/amj

Topics: New delhi India China Coronavirus Coronavirus (COVID-19) Coronavirus China

