Britain tells shoppers to stop panic-buying amid coronavirus fears

A fruit and vegetable stall holder wears a mask in Portobello Road market in London, Saturday, March 21, 2020. (AP)
Updated 21 March 2020
AFP

LONDON: The British government on Saturday urged people to stop panic-buying during the coronavirus crisis, claiming there was enough food for everyone.
With supermarket shelves still being stripped of essential items, including toilet paper, officials said there was no need for panic.
“There’s no risk of food running out,” Environment Secretary George Eustice told reporters at the government’s daily Downing Street briefing.
“The challenge we have is getting food to the shelves and keeping it there.”
He told shoppers to “be responsible when you shop and think of others,” warning that stockpiling items could leave others without crucial supplies.
When asked if the government would introduce rationing he said it was up to supermarkets to decide whether to limit purchasing of certain items.
The plea to stop panic-buying came as health department figures Saturday showed that 233 people have now died from COVID-19 in the UK, with the number of those testing positive for the virus standing at 5,018.
Health officials said it was crucial to ensure there was enough food for medical staff such as doctors and nurses who can only visit shops after long and late shifts.
“It’s incredibly important that they have access to food,” said Stephen Powis, National Medical Director of England’s National Health Service.
He referred to a viral video posted this week by a tearful critical care nurse Dawn Bilbrough issuing a desperate plea for people to stop panic-buying.
“Frankly we should all be ashamed that has had to happen. It’s unacceptable,” he said.
On Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tougher restrictions to fight the coronavirus outbreak, telling cafes, pubs, bars and restaurants to close.
Asked whether that would exacerbate panic shopping as there are fewer outlets to buy food, Eustice said he did not think it would.
The calls for more considerate shopping come as some politicians urged Londoners not to flee the city for the coast or countryside where the virus could spread further.
London is the worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak in Britain.
“Please do not travel to Cornwall, we do not want to spread this virus any further,” local Conservative MP Steve Double said, referring to the popular coastal country in southwest England.
He said such journeys could “cost lives.”

Seoul condemns new missile launches by North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects an artillery fire competition between large combined units of the Korean People’s Army on the western front. (AFP)
Updated 22 March 2020
Jeff Sung

Seoul condemns new missile launches by North Korea

  • Test firing, the third this year, comes amid growing fears over coronavirus
Updated 22 March 2020
Jeff Sung

SEOUL: North Korea on Saturday test-fired two projectiles that appeared to be short-range ballistic missiles, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

The test is the third in a series of such launches this year, and comes amid growing fears over the global spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
“Such military action by the North is very inappropriate at a time when COVID-19 has sweeping effects worldwide,” the JCS said, calling for an immediate stop to “such provocations.”
The missiles were fired at 6:45 a.m. and 6:50 a.m., and flew around 410 km at a maximum altitude of about 50 km, the JCS added.
Weapons analysts believe the missiles could be a road-based mobile launch system similar to Russia’s Iskander — projectiles that can fly horizontally then dive into a target at a near-90-degree falling angle to help avoid interception.
“The latest firing appears to be part of a missile-training exercise after deployment,” said Kim Dong-yub, a professor at the Institute of Far Eastern Studies in Seoul’s Kyungnam University.
The missile launches took place just hours after North Korea confirmed it would go ahead with a session of the Supreme People’s Assembly, its leader Kim Jong Un’s rubber stamp legislature, in Pyongyang on April 10.

FASTFACT

The missile launches took place just hours after North Korea confirmed it would go ahead with a session of the Supreme People’s Assembly, its leader Kim Jong Un’s rubber-stamp legislature, in Pyongyang on April 10.

The assembly attracts nearly 700 of the regime’s top officials in one spot, which the professor said could be a show of strength amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I’m becoming more curious about the coronavirus situations in the North. Not sure if they’re OK or they just want to be cool,” he said.
South Korea reported 147 new cases on Friday, bringing the total number of infections to 8,799, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll reached 102. North Korea has not reported a single COVID-19 infection.
The Korea Central News Agency, the North’s mouthpiece, on Saturday said Kim had guided an artillery fire competition between combined units of the army on Friday.
The state media displayed photos of him watching the exercise along with high-ranking military officers, all of them unmasked.
Gen. Robert Abrams, commander of US Forces Korea, said: “It (the North) is a closed-off nation, so we can’t say definitely that they have cases (of COVID-19). But we’re fairly certain they do.”
Abrams said North Korean forces had been under lockdown for about a month, with its air force not flying any aircraft during the period.
On Wednesday, Kim called for the building of a modern general hospital to safeguard people, the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling party, reported.

