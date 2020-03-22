Huda, Mona Kattan promise ‘positive vibes’ on social media amid coronavirus pandemic

DUBAI: As the coronavirus pandemic takes hold of the Middle East, regional entrepreneurs have taken to social media about how the crisis will affect their businesses. Dubai-based beauty brand Huda Beauty issued a statement on Saturday saying that the Huda Beauty team has “taken serious and swift measures to ensure that we all come through this trying time together,” such as working from home and facilitating social distancing.

The brand, helmed by Iraqi-American sisters Huda and Mona Kattan, also invited customers to reach out to them on social media if they were feeling “lonely or anxious.”

“We know that this is a very difficult time for many of you and you are not alone. If you’re feeling lonely or anxious during this time, we’re always here to support and uplift you on our @HudaBeauty Instagram and blog, TikTok, Snapchat and other social media accounts. We’ll be sending positive and uplifting vibes your way always,” they added in the statement.







Huda Beauty released a statement on social media.



Huda routinely takes to her social media platforms to upload humorous videos, memes and skits, including a recent video post with her husband Christopher Goncalo parodying what it is like to date during the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, the cosmetics empire is offering free global shipping on all purchases made on HudaBeauty.com.

“Hi my loves, we wanted to take a moment to reach out to you, to check in and let you know what we’re doing in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic,” began the lengthy statement, posted on Instagram Stories.

“The wellbeing of our teams, their communities and all of you means everything to us, which is why we’ve taken serious and swift measures to ensure that we all come through this trying time together,” continued the text. “To ensure everyone’s safety, our global teams have been working from home for over two weeks. Many of our retail partners have also closed in order to facilitate social distancing and we’re supporting all our amazing in-store ambassadors with paid leave during this time,” said the statement.

The letter concluded by asking people to do all they can to “spread kindness and positivity” to loved ones and the community.

Huda and Mona Kattan were set to headline VidCon Abu Dhabi, which was set to take place from March 25 to March 28, but has since been postponed until December.