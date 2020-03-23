You are here

Presidential Guards in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, after the Greek government imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), in Athens. (Reuters)
Greece severs contact with Turkey, suspends UK flights

  • Flights from Britain and all travel from Turkey, except that by Greek nationals, residents and goods, are suspended to April 15
  • There are 17 recorded deaths and 624 officially announced infections from the coronavirus in Greece, which has a population of 11 million
ATHENS: Greece has suspended flights from Britain and nearly all incoming travel from Turkey, an official said Monday as the official coronavirus death toll rose to 17.
Flights from Britain and all travel from Turkey, except that by Greek nationals, residents and goods, are suspended to April 15, acting government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni told reporters.
The announcement came hours after Greek authorities began enforcing a nationwide lockdown, limiting people to their homes except for essential outings.
Greece has already suspended flights from Italy, Spain and non-EU countries.
Special flights have brought back over 1,000 Greeks, the foreign ministry said Sunday.
Those returning, mainly from other European countries, are going into compulsory 14-day quarantine.
There are 17 recorded deaths and 624 officially announced infections from the coronavirus in Greece, which has a population of 11 million.
The tough new measures mirror similar restrictions rolled out in other European nations, including hard-hit Italy, Spain and France.
Since reporting its first death from the virus on March 12, Greece has gradually rolled out measures to limit gatherings and non-essential travel along with closing schools, shops and entertainment venues.

120,000 Germans stranded abroad over virus flown home

  • Foreign Minister Heiko Maas: In the past few days, we have already been able to bring 120,000 German travelers back to Germany
  • EU foreign ministers have agreed to share flight capacity and data to help return as many people as possible to the bloc
BERLIN: Some 120,000 Germans stranded abroad as borders slam shut because of the coronavirus pandemic have been flown home in a massive rescue effort over the past few days, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Monday.
“In the past few days, we have already been able to bring 120,000 German travelers back to Germany — partly through travel agencies themselves and partly through planes chartered by the government,” Maas said.
The foreign ministry had earlier estimated that around 200,000 Germans were stranded abroad and seeking repatriation.
The government last week agreed to spend €50 million ($56 million) in a deal with commercial airlines to fly citizens home from affected regions.
Maas said most people from the “main holiday regions” had been returned and efforts would now be focused on those stuck further afield in countries such as Chile, Mexico, New Zealand and The Gambia.
Repatriations from these countries would be more challenging, he said, because of difficulties accessing airports.
EU foreign ministers have agreed to share flight capacity and data to help return as many people as possible to the bloc — a promise reiterated by Maas.
“We will open our flights, where we still have capacity, to citizens of other member states of the union,” he said.
As of Monday, Germany recorded 22,672 official cases of the new coronavirus and 86 deaths.
Europe’s biggest economy closed its land borders last week and the European Union has also sealed its external borders to incoming travelers to try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
Germany has also imposed a ban on gatherings of more than two people, and shut schools, non-essential shops, bars and restaurants.

