Selena Gomez cleans up with the #SafeHands challenge 

The star shared tips on how to properly wash your hands as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the world. (AFP)
DUBAI: If you think you know how to wash your hands, then you may not have seen US pop star Selena Gomez’s take on the viral “safe hands” challenge.

The star took to her Instagram account to share tips with her 171 million followers on how to properly wash your hands as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the world. 

“Now everybody is saying that it is 40 seconds long which technically is the ABC’s twice,” she said. “Who would have thought because clearly I haven’t been washing my hands the right way.”

Some of the tips she shared, for people with longer nails, is to rub your finger tips in a circular motion against the palm of your hand to keep the back of your nails clean at all times.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

She also emphasized the importance of cleaning your thumbs and crossing your hands over to rub the skin between your fingers. “You can make it fun,” she said. 

She ended her tutorial by grabbing a paper towel to close the tap, which she also used to dry her hands.

“I want to challenge three amazing more powerful women. Along with Arianna (Huffington), I want to do Gigi Hadid, Olivia Wilde and my girl Cardi,” she added.

Celebrities on social media are taking part in the safe hands challenge in order to raise awareness about the right way to wash hands amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Art Dubai Residents: Nostalgia through Ghanaian artist Gideon Appah’s eyes 

Gideon Appah works on a new piece in 2020. A.R.M. Holding is the home of Residents and the program is supported by Tashkeel. (Photo courtesy: Lena Kassicieh)
Updated 24 March 2020
Katrina Kufer

Art Dubai Residents: Nostalgia through Ghanaian artist Gideon Appah’s eyes 

Updated 24 March 2020
Katrina Kufer

DUBAI: Despite the Art Dubai’s Residents exhibition forced to halt due to safety precautions during the international coronavirus pandemic, six artists from around the world were already hard at work on their new creations before the strict measures came into force in the UAE. 

Gideon Appah, a Ghanaian mixed media artist, paints and collages archival prints, posters and photographs to produce narratives that blur the line of cultural understandings of social relationships.

Gideon Appah works on a new piece in 2020. A.R.M. Holding is the home of Residents and the program is supported by Tashkeel. (Photo courtesy: Lena Kassicieh)

“Since 2018, I’ve been working with more archival photography, old newspaper articles, stills from Ghanaian movies,” explained Appah. “I’m interested in dramatic portraiture, comparing the 70s and 80s to the present.” Activating what he calls a “radical experience,” his body of work, and the paintings created during the residency, play with what the viewer can, or cannot, see through the layered techniques to reveal a “ghetto, low-pop” cultural view of Ghanaian society. “Some are fictional, I’m not too strict, but I want to play along with setting the sensual culture from way back,” said Appah, noting that the material also includes known and anonymous letters and diaries. “When you talk about Africa, people don’t talk about romance, but Africa has a lot to show when it comes to love! Not in the way other cultures show it, but through an old-school style, we do it.”

Gideon Appah works on a new piece in 2020. A.R.M. Holding is the home of Residents and the program is supported by Tashkeel. (Photo courtesy: Lena Kassicieh)

Remaining true to his style, passion for mixed media techniques and basing his real life themes on real life photographs, Appah observed that no artist leaves a residency unchanged. “My paintings speak a lot to scale because in the 21st century, it plays a major part in contemporary art and though not a lot has changed for me, the size of my canvas is challenging me to work in a certain way,” he said, observing that the experience, supported by Tashkeel, Dubai’s multi-disciplinary studio, workspace and gallery, has seen him experiment more with color. But one thing that hasn’t changed is his love, and inadvertent homage, to the innate sensuality of his culture, which he reproduces with abstracted simplicity. “I’m into portraiture — showing, without too much detail, what’s happening in the face, the body, with people’s desires, love, being provocative — but not glamourizing things,” he said. 

*Gideon Appah is represented by Gallery 1957 in Accra, Ghana.

