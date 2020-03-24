India’s prime minister Narendra Modi decrees 21-day lockdown to curb coronavirus

You are here

Indians watch on television Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the nation amid concerns of coronavirus outbreak in New Delhi. (AP)
Sanjay Kumar

  • India’s stay-at-home order puts nearly one-fifth of the world’s population under lockdown
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: In an unprecedented move, India declared 21 days of lockdown for its 1.3 billion citizens from midnight on Tuesday to contain the escalating coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement on Tuesday evening in a televised address to the nation.

“From midnight, the entire country will be in lockdown, total lockdown. To save India, to save its every citizen, you, your family, every street, every neighbourhood is being put under lockdown,”  Modi said in his second address in the last five days.

He added that: “21 days’ lockdown may seem to be a long time, but this is the only way to ensure everyone is safe. If we don’t handle these 21 days well, then our country, your family will go backwards by 21 years.”

Referring to a World Health Organisation (WHO) report, the prime minister said that it takes 67 days for the virus to spread to 100,000 people, 11 days to reach 200,000 people but only four days to reach the next 100,000.

Modi also announced 15,000 crore rupees ($2 million) of assistance to develop the country’s health care system so it can deal with COVID-19. The money will be used to improve testing facilities, personal protective equipment, intensive care units, ventilators and for training medical workers.

Major states of India had already announced lockdowns on Sunday by sealing borders and only giving freedom of movement to essential services.

From midnight on Tuesday, all domestic flights have been suspended until March 31. This comes almost a week after the suspension of all international flights.

Train services across the country were put on hold until March 31 from Sunday.

Delhi has been in a state of lockdown since Monday with the suspension of all public transport and the sealing of the border.

India has more than 500 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, with ten recorded deaths so far.

Medical experts worry that without stringent measures like social distancing and quarantines, the virus will become overwhelming in the world’s second-most populous nation.

“Social distancing and lockdowns are the only answer to contain the virus. A country like India cannot cope with the virus if it spreads to the community,” Dr Arvind Kumar, who works at Delhi-based Sir Gangaram Hospital, told Arab News.

Immediately after the prime minister’s announcement on Tuesday, people flocked to grocery and vegetable shops.

“This is unprecedented. We have to stock some rations to sustain in this emergency. The announcement is too sudden”,  Sambhu Prasad, a resident of Mokama in Bihar’s Patna district, told Arab News.

Delhi-based political analyst and economist Pranjoy Guha Thakaruta said that Modi should have announced some specific measures for poor people to cope with the crisis.

“Why did the prime minister not announce any specific measures for the poor, the daily-wage worker and the homeless? How will they survive for the next 3 weeks? What about those who are faced with a choice of either feeding their families or contracting the virus?”

 

64 Ethiopians found dead in cargo container in Mozambique

Updated 24 March 2020
AFP

64 Ethiopians found dead in cargo container in Mozambique

  • The victims were discovered in a blue cargo container loaded on a truck
  • Mozambique is generally seen as a smuggling corridor for migrants seeking to make their way to South Africa
Updated 24 March 2020
AFP

MAPUTO: Sixty-four migrants from Ethiopia were found dead on Tuesday, crammed inside a freight container in the northwestern Mozambican province of Tete, a senior hospital official said.
The victims were discovered in a blue cargo container loaded on a truck. They were surrounded by survivors.
Temperatures in Tete currently hover around 34 degrees Celsius (93 degrees Fahrenheit).
“A truck transporting illegal immigrants from Malawi, suspected to be Ethiopians, was stopped at the Mussacana weight bridge in Tete, and 64 people were found dead. Only 14 survived,” the official, who asked not be named as he did not have the authority to speak to the media, told AFP.
“The cause of death is presumed to be asphyxiation.”
A picture showed a few survivors sitting surrounded by corpses, and another showed hospital workers with white plastic aprons and blue face masks, preparing to offer first aid to survivors and offload the bodies.
The bodies were taken to a local morgue.
Provincial immigration spokesman Amelia Direito told reporters in Tete that all the 78 aboard were Ethiopian men, of whom 64 suffocated to death.
“The truck driver and his assistant (both Mozambicans) have been arrested by the police,” said Direito.
She said the driver told police he had been promised 30,000 meticais (about $500, €460) to transport the men.
Police have launched a manhunt for “the intermediary who facilitated the illegal entry of the Ethiopians into the country,” she said.
The foreign ministry in Addis Ababa said it had “confirmed through the Ethiopian embassy in South Africa that many Ethiopians traveling inside a vehicle from Malawi to Mozambique have died.”
It said it was working to establish the numbers of the dead and their identities.
“The ministry expresses deep sadness at the tragedy and extends a message of strength to the family and friends of the deceased,” it said.
Mozambique is generally seen as a smuggling corridor for migrants seeking to make their way to South Africa.
South Africa — the continent’s most industrialized country — is a magnet for poor migrants not only from neighboring countries such as Lesotho and Zimbabwe, but even nations further afield, such as Ethiopia.

