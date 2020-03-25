Indian doctors evicted over coronavirus transmission fears

You are here

Health department officials and doctors participate in a mock drill practice with a mock patient at SRN Hospital, amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, in Allahabad on March 18, 2020. (File/AFP)
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Some doctors combatting India’s coronavirus outbreak have been evicted from their homes by force, a medical association said on Wednesday, due to fears that they may be infected and spread the disease to neighbors.

The country went into a 21-day lockdown on Wednesday, and experts have said it faces a tidal wave of infections if rigorous steps are not taken to keep the virus in check.

India’s public health care infrastructure is poor and it suffers from an acute shortage of medical staff, who will generally see many patients over a short period.

Some doctors in temporary residences had been forcefully evicted by their landlords over infection fears, the Resident Doctor’s Association of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi said.

“(They) are now stranded on the roads with all their luggage, nowhere to go, across the country,” the association — which represents 2,500 doctors — said in a letter to the federal home minister on Tuesday, urging the government to intervene.

Late on Tuesday India’s Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, himself a doctor, said on Twitter he was “deeply anguished” to see reports of doctors being ostracized in residential complexes, adding that precautions were being taken to ensure health care workers were not carriers of the infection.

A home ministry spokeswoman said the Delhi state administration had issued orders saying penal action would be taken against those evicting doctors. She did not comment on the situation in other states.

India, a country of 1.3 billion, has recorded 539 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths.

It has just one doctor for every 1,404 people, the government said in February, significantly below the World Health Organization’s norm of one per 1,000.

The AIIMS association’s president, Adarsh Pratap Singh, said three doctors in New Delhi and around 15 in the southern city of Hyderabad had already faced issues with their accommodation. He did not have estimates of how many have been impacted overall.

“People are not accepting them... The morale of doctors is down because of this, a stigma is being created due to lack of awareness of coronavirus,” he told Reuters on Wednesday.

Airline staff have faced similar problems, with state-run carrier Air India and private airline IndiGo saying there had been instances of employees being ostracized from their communities.

SEOUL: US President Donald Trump has requested novel coronavirus test kits from South Korea, his counterpart Moon Jae-in said Wednesday, as Washington pushes for a quick reopening of the world’s biggest economy.
The South was once the hardest-hit country outside China, where the virus first emerged, but appears to have brought its outbreak under control thanks to a huge testing and contact-tracing effort.
By midnight on Tuesday more than 367,000 people in the South had been tested — processes that are free to anyone referred by doctors, those who have links to a confirmed case, and individuals who test positive.
The US has the third-highest number of confirmed cases globally with 55,000, behind China and Italy, and did little testing initially.
Trump’s request for test kits came as he called for a quick end to social distancing and declared the beginning of the end of the health crisis in the US.
“President Trump of the United States... made a request to us for the urgent provision of quarantine items such as diagnostic kits,” Moon said while visiting a test developer in Seoul.
During their phone call Moon told Trump the equipment could require US FDA approval, which Trump said he would seek “within the day,” the South’s presidential Blue House said earlier in a separate statement.
“If there is a domestic surplus, I will support as much as possible,” Moon told Trump.
No indication was given on quantities, or whether the supplies would be donated or provided on a commercial basis.
The White House confirmed that the two leaders spoke on Tuesday, but did not say whether Trump made any such request.
Trump, who is keen to get his reelection campaign back on track, on Tuesday said social distancing has caused too much pain to the US economy, adding “we lose thousands and thousands of people a year to the flu. We don’t turn the country off.”
Seoul and Washington are in a security alliance but their relations have recently been strained by the Trump administration’s demands the South pay billions of dollars more toward the costs of 28,500 US troops stationed in the country to protect it from the nuclear-armed North.

