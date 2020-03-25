Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discusses coronavirus with US Secretary of State

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed in a phone call their deep concern over Covid-19.

They also discussed the need for all countries to work together to contain the pandemic when they spoke on Tuesday, the US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.

Pompeo and the crown prince also focused on “the need to maintain stability in global energy markets amid the worldwide response.”

“The Secretary stressed that as a leader of the G20 and an important energy leader, Saudi Arabia has a real opportunity to rise to the occasion and reassure global energy and financial markets when the world faces serious economic uncertainty,” she said.

Pompeo also thanked the crown prince for Saudi Arabia’s continued partnership in the face of the Iranian regime’s destabilizing regional behavior.ing Salman will chair an emergency virtual summit of G20 leaders on Thursday to discuss a global response to the coronavirus.