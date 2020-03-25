Seoul, Riyadh pledge mutual support in tackling coronavirus

You are here

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) visits a Seegene research facility, a Seoul-based developer of COVID-19 diagnostic solutions, in Seoul on March 25, 2020. (AFP)
Jeff Sung

  • On Wednesday, South Korea’s health authorities requested all passengers flying in from the US to self-isolate for two weeks
  • Moon told Trump that he would support South Korean exports of critical supplies to the US if there were a domestic surplus
SEOUL: South Korea and Saudi Arabia have agreed to join forces in containing the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, the presidential Blue House said on Tuesday.
The development follows a phone call between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday.
“Coronavirus has sweeping effects on the entire fields of economy, finance and society. Unified efforts by the international community are more important than at any other time,” said Moon.
On Wednesday, South Korea’s health authorities requested all passengers flying in from the US to self-isolate for two weeks, following an increase in the imported cases of the virus in recent weeks.
The country reported 100 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 9,137, while the death toll rose to 126.
At present, the mortality rate stands at 1.38 percent, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).  
The total number of imported cases jumped by 34 to 101 on Tuesday, the most significant single-day rise so far.
Meanwhile, according to the presidential office, in a separate phone call on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump asked South Korea to provide medical equipment support, including coronavirus-testing kits, to contain the spread of the virus.
Moon told Trump that he would support South Korean exports of critical supplies to the US if there were a domestic surplus.
He added that approval by the US Food and Drug Administration might be required, which Trump said would be resolved very soon.
“President Trump reiterated his commitment to employ the full weight of the United States government and work with global leaders to save lives and restore economic growth,” White House deputy press secretary, Judd Deere, said in a press release issued after the phone call between the two leaders.

Pakistan to ‘quarantine,’ disinfect banknotes collected from hospitals

KURSHID AHMED

  • Directive comes as national virus cases exceeded 900 on Tuesday
  • Central bank will supply new bills as disinfection procedures are put in place
KARACHI: Pakistan’s central bank has ordered commercial banks to quarantine paper money received from health facilities, as banknotes may be spreading the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced on Monday.

The directive comes amid an increase in the number of infections recorded in Pakistan, where the tally exceeded 900 on Tuesday.

“Instructions have been provided by the SBP to clean, disinfect, seal and quarantine all cash being collected from hospitals and clinics and to block the circulation of such cash in the market,” the central bank said in a statement following a video meeting of commercial bank presidents with SBP governor Dr. Reza Baqir.

Banks are required to send daily reports on cash collection from health facilities for the SBP to be able to supply sufficient amounts of notes, while the collected money will be subject to a 15-day quarantine.

As disinfection procedures have yet to be in place, for the time being the SBP will be supplying banks with new bills.

“The cash that banks would receive from hospitals would be quarantined and disinfected. We are considering ways to disinfect such notes and that would be done through medically approved procedures. For now, we are trying to provide new notes,” SBP spokesman Abid Qamar told Arab News on Tuesday.

As banknotes can carry bacteria or viruses from persons who have touched them, hand washing is necessary after handling money. In Pakistan, however, it is a common habit for people to lick their fingers while counting bills.

“This way of cash counting is very dangerous,” Dr. Qaiser Sajjad, secretary general of Pakistan Medical Association, told Arab News. “It is advised that if people count banknotes, they should immediately sanitize their hands.”

The central bank’s decision may reduce some of the dangers posed by the handling of money. Shopkeepers say the move is timely in light of the current outbreak.

“Though we are exercising caution while handling cash, it still remains a danger because we don’t know which note could be infected,” said Ahmed Hussain, a grocery seller.

Although the central bank has been encouraging electronic payments, cash remains dominant in Pakistan.

“We deal with dozens of people every day,” bread seller Wali Muhammad said. “We know we are in danger, but we can’t afford machines (for non-cash payment).”
 

