Seoul, Riyadh pledge mutual support in tackling coronavirus

SEOUL: South Korea and Saudi Arabia have agreed to join forces in containing the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, the presidential Blue House said on Tuesday.
The development follows a phone call between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday.
“Coronavirus has sweeping effects on the entire fields of economy, finance and society. Unified efforts by the international community are more important than at any other time,” said Moon.
On Wednesday, South Korea’s health authorities requested all passengers flying in from the US to self-isolate for two weeks, following an increase in the imported cases of the virus in recent weeks.
The country reported 100 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 9,137, while the death toll rose to 126.
At present, the mortality rate stands at 1.38 percent, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
The total number of imported cases jumped by 34 to 101 on Tuesday, the most significant single-day rise so far.
Meanwhile, according to the presidential office, in a separate phone call on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump asked South Korea to provide medical equipment support, including coronavirus-testing kits, to contain the spread of the virus.
Moon told Trump that he would support South Korean exports of critical supplies to the US if there were a domestic surplus.
He added that approval by the US Food and Drug Administration might be required, which Trump said would be resolved very soon.
“President Trump reiterated his commitment to employ the full weight of the United States government and work with global leaders to save lives and restore economic growth,” White House deputy press secretary, Judd Deere, said in a press release issued after the phone call between the two leaders.
