  • Chief Minister of India’s Telangana state issues shoot at sight orders for defying virus curfew

Chief Minister of India’s Telangana state issues shoot at sight orders for defying virus curfew

Security personnel patrol a deserted street during the first day of a 21-day nationwide lockdown in Siliguri on Wednesday. (AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

  • Experts worry about impact of lockdown on economically marginalized people
NEW DELHI: Hours after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a nationwide lockdown for 21 days on Tuesday night, the southern state of Telangana sent a stronger warning saying authorities would issue “shoot on sight” orders if the curfew was not observed.

Telangana Chief Minister K C Rao’s statement came in the wake of several people defying the lockdown by venturing out onto the streets.

“Please don’t let it come to this. The administration cannot stop everyone, and I will have to call in the army or issue ‘shoot on sight’ orders,” Rao said in a press briefing late on Tuesday night, hours after Modi’s address to the nation where he decreed a three-week lockdown for 1.3 billion people.

He further requested people to “stay at home” as, otherwise “the entire society will get hurt. Nobody should step out of their homes strictly after 7 a.m. 

“If they need something, they can dial 100 and the police will help them. If need be, we will also shut down petrol pumps,” Rao said.

Political analysts said that the shoot order reflected “the frustration of the government at a time when an unmanageable crisis” was unfolding.

“The government has woken up late to the escalating coronavirus crisis. It now wants to control it somehow. But you cannot stop people from stepping out on the street who survive on daily wages,” Prof. Venkat Narayan of Telangana-based Warangal University told Arab News.

By Wednesday, Telangana had reported 36 positive cases compared to the all-India figure of 562 – a jump of 19 cases since Tuesday.

Close on its heels was another southern state, Tamil Nadu, which also registered its first death due to the virus, taking the total toll across India to 11.

Meanwhile, many places across India witnessed panic buying after Tuesday’s announcement of a nationwide lockdown.

“We were already preparing ourselves for a tough time ahead, but the sudden announcement of the nationwide lockdown on Tuesday night has taken us by surprise. On top of that the government’s harsh measures to control mobility on the street has compelled us to stock rations,” Ganesh Kumar, a resident of Mokama in the eastern state of Bihar, told Arab News.

The government, however, assured people that essential services would be maintained and that there was no need to panic.

“People don’t need to worry about essential services. The government will ensure a supply of essential items,” Modi said in his address to the nation.

Some experts said they were worried about the impact of the lockdown on economically marginalized people.

“We cannot allow a virus safety protocol only for the middle-class who have homes and secure jobs and force the poor to stay hungry, walk hundreds of kilometers to their villages, with the police beating them. The government must find ways to save us all, rich and poor together,” Delhi-based social activist Harsh Mander said.

Prashant Kishore, a Patna-based political activist,said: “We are paying the price for being behind the curve. The decision to lockdown India may be right, but 21 days might be a bit too long.

“But then this is the price one pays for being behind the curve. With the shaky preparedness to deal with the Covid 19 crisis and very little to safeguard the poor, we could be staring at some tough days ahead,” he said.
 

Pakistan to ‘quarantine,’ disinfect banknotes collected from hospitals

KARACHI: Pakistan’s central bank has ordered commercial banks to quarantine paper money received from health facilities, as banknotes may be spreading the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced on Monday.

The directive comes amid an increase in the number of infections recorded in Pakistan, where the tally exceeded 900 on Tuesday.

“Instructions have been provided by the SBP to clean, disinfect, seal and quarantine all cash being collected from hospitals and clinics and to block the circulation of such cash in the market,” the central bank said in a statement following a video meeting of commercial bank presidents with SBP governor Dr. Reza Baqir.

Banks are required to send daily reports on cash collection from health facilities for the SBP to be able to supply sufficient amounts of notes, while the collected money will be subject to a 15-day quarantine.

As disinfection procedures have yet to be in place, for the time being the SBP will be supplying banks with new bills.

“The cash that banks would receive from hospitals would be quarantined and disinfected. We are considering ways to disinfect such notes and that would be done through medically approved procedures. For now, we are trying to provide new notes,” SBP spokesman Abid Qamar told Arab News on Tuesday.

As banknotes can carry bacteria or viruses from persons who have touched them, hand washing is necessary after handling money. In Pakistan, however, it is a common habit for people to lick their fingers while counting bills.

“This way of cash counting is very dangerous,” Dr. Qaiser Sajjad, secretary general of Pakistan Medical Association, told Arab News. “It is advised that if people count banknotes, they should immediately sanitize their hands.”

The central bank’s decision may reduce some of the dangers posed by the handling of money. Shopkeepers say the move is timely in light of the current outbreak.

“Though we are exercising caution while handling cash, it still remains a danger because we don’t know which note could be infected,” said Ahmed Hussain, a grocery seller.

Although the central bank has been encouraging electronic payments, cash remains dominant in Pakistan.

“We deal with dozens of people every day,” bread seller Wali Muhammad said. “We know we are in danger, but we can’t afford machines (for non-cash payment).”
 

