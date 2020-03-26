You are here

Abu Dhabi banks unveil financial initiatives for consumers, SMEs

The Abu Dhabi Government is implementing a raft of financial incentives to help residents and businesses in the emirate cope with the economic uncertainties. (AFP)
DUBAI: Several Abu Dhabi banks will implement a comprehensive package of financial incentives to help consumers and businesses in the emirate cope with the economic uncertainties because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Designed to provide for the immediate needs of individuals and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Abu Dhabi, these 17 financial initiatives seek to reduce finance-related costs, facilitate the ease of access to financing, and maintain the resilience of the Abu Dhabi economy, state news agency WAM reported.

The measures, a collective effort by First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and the Abu Dhabi government, include 10 banking-related initiatives specifically for individuals, and seven financial initiatives for SMEs.

“Individuals who are impacted by COVID-19 may obtain these benefits, upon request to their banks. Deferred instalments (principal and interest) of existing personal and auto loans, mortgages, and credit cards will be made available for up to three months for eligible customers until the end of June 2020 with no additional bank charges,” WAM said.

“Foreclosures on mortgages will be halted for defaulted customers until 30 June 2020 and there will be a halt in the suspension of bank accounts for retrenched customers until the end of September 2020. Full refunds can be obtained on credit card processing fees on foreign currency transactions committed after 1 January 2020, associated with cancellation of travel plans.

“Lastly, instalment programs will be made available with no service fees for utility bill payments until 30 June 2020.

“All individuals, upon request to their banks, may defer instalments (principal and interest) on new personal and auto loans, mortgages, and credit cards for up to three months for eligible customers until the end of June 2020, along with a reduction of 50 percent in associated bank charges,” WAM reported.

And to encourage customers to avail of an early settlement and refinancing of existing loans, banks would be implementing a 50 percent reduction on associated bank charges for eligible customers until June 30, 2020. There will also be a reduction in interest charges on new loans and credit cards for eligible customers based on new prevailing rates.

“For school tuition fees, interest-free instalment plans with either a waiver of service charges or 0 percent interest loan will also be provided until the end of June 2020. Other measures announced also include reducing the required down-payment by 5 percent for first-time home buyers,” the WAM report said.

For small businesses, the financial incentives geared for them would enable SMEs to mobilize their borrowings and savings more efficiently, while reducing the financial costs of running their businesses, WAM said.

“For those SMEs who have been impacted by COVID-19, upon request to their banks, they may defer instalments on existing borrowings for three months for eligible customers until the end of June 2020 with no additional bank charges.

“Eligible SMEs will also be able to save on selected fees for their banking services. Specifically, bank merchant service fees (credit card transactions) will be reduced by 50 percent for SMEs with below 5 million dirhams usage per annum until June 30. There will also be reduction of up to 50 percent on all banking fees and charges for Zero Balance accounts for eligible customers.

“In addition, the Minimum Average Balance requirements on all SME account categories will be reduced to up to AED 10,000 per month for eligible customers to provide them with more liquidity,” WAM said.

SMEs may also request their banks for instalments to be deferred on new borrowings for up to three months along with a 50 percent reduction in any associated bank charges until the end of June 2020, while those eligible could benefit from a reduction of interest charges on new borrowings based on new prevailing rates.

“Lastly, SMEs may avail a 50 percent reduction in bank charges for early settlements on their existing borrowings until June 30,” WAM said.

Abu Dhabi Ruler Sheikh Khalifa issues law turning ADX to a public joint shares company
No freezing of assets, rental evictions in Abu Dhabi amid coronavirus crisis

Big Oil may have to break dividend taboo as debt spirals

Updated 26 March 2020
Reuters

Big Oil may have to break dividend taboo as debt spirals

  • Shell prides itself on not cutting its dividend since the 1940s, but some investors think that might soon change
Updated 26 March 2020
Reuters

LONDON: The world’s biggest oil and gas firms should break an industry taboo and consider cutting dividends, rather than taking on any more debt to maintain payouts as they weather the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, investors say.

The top five so-called oil majors have avoided reducing dividends for years to keep investors sweet and added a combined $25 billion to debt levels in 2019 to maintain capital spending, while giving back billions to shareholders.

The strategy was designed to maintain the appeal of oil company stocks as investors came under increased pressure from climate activists to ditch the shares and help the world move faster toward meeting carbon emissions targets.

Now this strategy is at risk. Oil prices have slumped 60 percent since January to below $30 a barrel as demand collapsed because of the pandemic and as a battle for customers between Saudi Arabia and Russia threatened to flood the market with crude.

“Long term, it is appropriate to cut the dividend. We are not in favor of raising debt to support the dividend,” said Jeffrey Germain, a director at Brandes Investment Partners, whose portfolio includes several European oil firms.

The combined debt of Chevron, Total, BP , Exxon Mobile and Royal Dutch Shell stood at $231 billion in 2019, just shy of the $235 billion hit in 2016 when oil prices also tumbled below $30 a barrel.

Chevron was the only one to reduce its debt last year.

The latest collapse in oil prices has sent energy companies reeling, just as they were recovering from the last crash, which saw crude plummet from $115 a barrel in 2014 to $27 in 2016.

Companies from Exxon to Shell have announced plans to cut spending and suspend share buyback programs to balance their books and prevent already elevated debt levels from ballooning.

None has announced any plans to cut dividends so far.

Shell, which paid $15 billion in dividends last year, has never cut its dividend since the 1940s. This week it announced plans to slash capital spending by $5 billion.

But with the highest debt pile among rivals of $81 billion at the end of 2019 and an elevated debt-to-capital ratio, known as gearing, some investors say Shell might have to halve its dividend.

“The measures taken by Shell seem to be sufficient but, over time, if Shell (for instance) does not spend enough capital expenditure then production will start to fall and the underlying cash flow will not be sufficient to sustain the dividend long term,” said Jonathan Waghorn, co-manager of the Guinness Global Energy Fund.

Even if oil prices recover to the low $40s a barrel, oil majors’ debt would rise to levels that are too high by 2021, said Morgan Stanley analyst Martijn Rats.

“Much remains uncertain, but if commodity markets evolve as expected, we think European majors will start to reduce dividends in the second half of 2020,” Rats said.

BP, which last cut its dividend in the wake of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon rig explosion, has yet to announce a detailed plan to weather the crisis. BP declined to comment.

“Given all the negatives, I see no long-term downside to cutting the dividend temporarily and, once circumstances change, raise it accordingly,” said Darren Sissons, portfolio manager at Campbell, Lee & Ross, speaking about major oil companies.

The dividend yield — the ratio of the dividend to the share price — on oil company stocks has soared in recent weeks following the collapse in crude prices, hitting levels not seen in decades.

Topics: Oil

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: US, China, investors all seek to store oil

