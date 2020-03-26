Tunisian handed 10 years for ricin bomb plot in Germany

You are here

Defendant Sief Allah H. holds a folder in front of his face at the start of his trial on June 7, 2019 at a court in Duesseldorf, western Germany. (AFP)
AFP

  • Daesh sympathizer Sief Allah H., 31, had ordered castor seeds, explosives and metal ball bearings on the Internet in order to build a toxic bomb
  • Sief Allah H. and wife caught after a tip-off from the US Central Intelligence Agency, which had noticed the large online purchase of castor seeds
AFP

BERLIN: A German court sentenced a 31-year-old Tunisian to 10 years in prison Thursday for planning a biological bomb attack with the deadly poison ricin.

Daesh sympathizer Sief Allah H., 31, had ordered castor seeds, explosives and metal ball bearings on the Internet in order to build the toxic bomb, a spokesman for the higher regional court in Duesseldorf said.

He was found guilty of producing a biological weapon and of planning a serious act of violent subversion.

His German wife Yasmin, 43, stands accused of helping him build the bomb but she is now being tried separately after the court accused her defense lawyers of attempting to spin out the case with a 140-page statement on Thursday.

Her trial will resume on April 1.

The couple “wanted to create a climate of fear and uncertainty among the German population,” judge Jan van Lessen was quoted by DPA as saying on Thursday.

He added that they had produced enough ricin to potentially kill up to 13,500 people.

The couple have been on trial since June last year following their arrest in 2018 by an anti-terrorist squad that found 84 milligrammes of the toxin in their Cologne apartment.

The arrests likely prevented what would have been Germany’s first biological attack, said Holger Muench, head of the BKA Federal Criminal Police Office, at the time.

Federal prosecutors said the couple had “for a long time identified with the aims and values of the foreign terrorist organization Daesh.”

They decided in 2017 to detonate an explosive in a large crowd, “to kill and wound the largest possible number of people,” prosecutors said ahead of the trial.

Produced by processing castor beans, ricin is lethal in minute doses if swallowed, inhaled or injected and 6,000 times more potent than cyanide, with no known antidote.

The pair had allegedly researched various forms of explosives before deciding on the deadly poison.

They ordered 3,300 castor beans over the Internet and successfully made a small amount of ricin.

They also bought a hamster to test the potency of the poison.

The couple were caught after a tip-off from the US Central Intelligence Agency, which had noticed the large online purchase of castor seeds, according to German media reports.

Sief Allah H. admitted to building the bomb but denied that he had planned an attack on German soil.

His defense lawyers had asked for a sentence of eight years.

“He is certainly guilty, we do not deny that,” they reportedly said.

Topics: Germany Sief Allah H. US Central Intelligence Agency

Paris falls silent: Sound maps show impact of confinement

Updated 26 March 2020
AP

Paris falls silent: Sound maps show impact of confinement

  • Some 150 monitoring stations around Paris and its suburbs have recorded an “unusual silence” since the virus prevention lockdown officially began
Updated 26 March 2020
AP

PARIS: What’s that sound beneath the Eiffel Tower? It’s silence — a rare phenomenon in big cities like Paris, but one that’s increasingly common now that tourism is banned and millions of people in and around the French capital are confined at home.
Some 150 monitoring stations around the Ile-de-France — the name given to Paris and its suburbs — have recorded an “unusual silence” since the virus prevention lockdown officially began March 17.
The agency that measures sound pollution in the region, Bruitparif, released before-and-after maps Thursday showing the drop in decibels.
It’s especially notable around Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports, thanks to the grounding of most flights. And alongside highways, whose traffic has slowed to a trickle as workers stay home. And around neighborhoods packed with night clubs, which are now shuttered to keep people at a safe social distance and keep the virus at bay.
Bruitparif noted a “very sharp drop in noise emissions of anthropogenic origin” — related to human activity — caused by a “drastic reduction in road, air and even rail traffic, the suspension of construction sites and the closure of many activities and festive places.”
French authorities are struggling to slow the spread of the virus, which has claimed more than 1,300 lives around France and prompted confinement measures that are threatening jobs and pummeling the economy.
But they have also reduced air and sound pollution in one of Europe’s most densely populated cities.
The maps show that even in the center of Paris, the decibel levels are down to what you’d normally see in suburban parkland. Some streets saw a 90% drop in sound levels over the past week. And Bruitparif says zones considered as facing “excessive noise have practically disappeared, notably at night.”
Still, there is one sound that Parisians are hearing a lot more of lately: Birdsong.

Topics: Paris China Coronavirus

