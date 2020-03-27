You are here

  • Home
  • US star Britney Spears claims to have broken Jamaican sprinter’s world record 

US star Britney Spears claims to have broken Jamaican sprinter’s world record 

The “Toxic” singer shared a screenshot of a timer that recorded her run as taking 5.97 seconds. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yu7a7

Updated 28 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

US star Britney Spears claims to have broken Jamaican sprinter’s world record 

Updated 28 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

DUBAI: American pop icon Britney Spears took to Instagram to claim she had beaten the former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt’s 100-meter world record on Thursday. 

The “Toxic” singer shared a screenshot of a timer that recorded her run as taking 5.97 seconds, which makes Spears four seconds faster than Bolt’s 9.58-second record.

“Ran my first 5 !!!! Getting over your fear of pushing it in the beginning is key… once I did that I hit 5,” the 38-year-old sensation wrote in a post on Instagram that is now deleted. “Usually I run 6 or 7 … my first try was 9 … and now I did it whoop!!!! 100 meter dash.” 

Fans on social media reacted to Spears’s claims. “All morning I’ve been thinking about Britney Spears saying she ran 100m in 5 seconds.”

“Britney Spears casually claiming she smashed all world records and is faster than Usain Bolt is a definite mood,” another user wrote.

Topics: britney spears USAIN BOLT

What We Are Watching Today: ‘Erased’

Updated 27 March 2020
Arab News

What We Are Watching Today: ‘Erased’

Updated 27 March 2020
Arab News

The animated Japanese manga series “Erased” has something to offer for both anime fans and viewers less familiar with the movie genre.

The show, available on Netflix MENA, tells the story of 29-year-old Satoru Fujinuma who has the gift of being able to travel a few minutes back in time to change the course of minor events.

But when something major occurs he returns to his school days as a 10-year-old to try and prevent the incident from happening and alter his present-day situation.

I was immediately hooked by the storyline and got through all 12 episodes in just three days, losing a lot of sleep in the process. I would highly recommend the series for kids and adults alike, especially while the coronavirus curfew remains in place.

Topics: What We Are Watching Today

Related

Saudi Arabia
What We Are Watching Today: Castlevania Season 3
Saudi Arabia
What We Are Watching Today: ‘You’

Latest updates

US star Britney Spears claims to have broken Jamaican sprinter’s world record 
South Africa has first coronavirus deaths as lockdown begins
Indonesia reports highest daily rise in new coronavirus cases
Malaysia announces $58 billion stimulus package to cushion impact of coronavirus
With 40 new coronavirus cases, Tokyo governor asks people to enjoy cherry blossoms next year

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.