US star Britney Spears claims to have broken Jamaican sprinter’s world record 

DUBAI: American pop icon Britney Spears took to Instagram to claim she had beaten the former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt’s 100-meter world record on Thursday.

The “Toxic” singer shared a screenshot of a timer that recorded her run as taking 5.97 seconds, which makes Spears four seconds faster than Bolt’s 9.58-second record.

“Ran my first 5 !!!! Getting over your fear of pushing it in the beginning is key… once I did that I hit 5,” the 38-year-old sensation wrote in a post on Instagram that is now deleted. “Usually I run 6 or 7 … my first try was 9 … and now I did it whoop!!!! 100 meter dash.”

Britney Spears casually claiming she smashed all world records and is faster than Usain Bolt is a definite mood. pic.twitter.com/IGqBQfnAeM — Hans (@hoofwank) March 26, 2020

Fans on social media reacted to Spears’s claims. “All morning I’ve been thinking about Britney Spears saying she ran 100m in 5 seconds.”

