Turkey replaces transport minister — Official Gazette

LIVE: Middle East region reports more coronavirus cases as global numbers soar

DUBAI: More COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in the Middle East, with cases in Saudi Arabia reaching over 1,100 on Friday.

Global infections toll has reached nearly 600,000 with more than 27,000 fatalities.

Saturday, March 28 (All times in GMT)

5:56 – Kuwait has reported seven new recovered cases of COVID-19, raising total recoveries to 64.

04:22 – Thailand has reported 109 new cases of COVID-19, bringing total number of infections to 1,245. The country has also announced one new death from the virus – it now has six total fatalities.

01:28 – South Korea has reported 146 new coronavirus cases, making its total 9,478.

01:13 – Brunei has reported its first death from the virus.

01:05 – The Mexican health ministry has recorded 717 total cases of coronavirus, dozens higher than earlier tally of 585. A total of 12 people has died in the country due to the illness.

Friday, March 27 (All times in GMT)

21:00 – Egypt has reported 41 new coronavirus cases and six deaths, bringing the total number of infected patients to 536 and deaths to 30, UAE state news agency WAM reported.

Out of the 41 cases, one is a US national and the others are Egyptian nationals.

The health ministry has also reported the recovery of 14 cases, including 11 Egyptians and three French after receiving the necessary treatment. The total number of recovered cases in the country are 116.

20:31 – Morocco said it has two new coronavirus deaths and 12 new infections.

22:00 – Jordan has reported first coronavirus death.

19:52 – The number of coronavirus deaths in Tunisia has reached 7.

18:00 – The UAE has announced 72 new cases of coronavirus in the country, raising toll to 405. Three new recoveries from the virus have also been reported.