Abu Dhabi offers residents permits to leave homes for emergencies during sterilization program

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi has activated a website where residents can send requests to leave their homes for essential purposes, during the Sterilization Program imposed by the UAE, Khaleej Times newspaper reported on Saturday.

People working in sectors that include medical and pharmaceutical, airport and immigration, and petrol stations, will be permitted to leave their homes and are not required to submit requests. However, they are required to carry their Emirates and work identification documents for verification.

The UAE’s sterilization program began on Thursday from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. local time and will continue until March 29 as part of the country’s efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The country has announced on Friday 72 new cases of coronavirus in the country, raising toll to 405. Three new recoveries from the virus have also been reported.