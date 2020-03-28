You are here

Abu Dhabi offers residents permits to leave homes for emergencies during sterilization program

The country has announced on Friday 72 new cases of coronavirus in the country, raising toll to 405. Three new recoveries from the virus have also been reported. (Shutterstock)
  • People working in sectors that include medical and pharmaceutical, airport and immigration, and petrol stations, will be permitted to leave their homes
  • The UAE’s sterilization program began on Thursday from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. local time and will continue until March 29
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi has activated a website where residents can send requests to leave their homes for essential purposes, during the Sterilization Program imposed by the UAE, Khaleej Times newspaper reported on Saturday.

People working in sectors that include medical and pharmaceutical, airport and immigration, and petrol stations, will be permitted to leave their homes and are not required to submit requests. However, they are required to carry their Emirates and work identification documents for verification.

The UAE’s sterilization program began on Thursday from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. local time and will continue until March 29 as part of the country’s efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The country has announced on Friday 72 new cases of coronavirus in the country, raising toll to 405. Three new recoveries from the virus have also been reported.

Turkey imposes tighter restrictions in fight against coronavirus

  • Turkey has nearly 6,000 coronavirus cases as of Friday
DUBAI: Turkey has set stricter measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday, including restricting people’s travel and closing public spaces, state-owned daily Hurriyat reported.

The announcement of the new rules came as the country’s infections rose to nearly 6,000 cases with 92 deaths as of Friday.

Intercity travel will only be permitted through clearance from local government authorities, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. The country has also suspended all flights to and from Turkey, he added.

Pandemic councils will be set up in 30 Turkish cities, according to the president, and access to public areas such as picnic spots and forests will be limited.

Erdogan urged citizens to go on a “voluntary quarantine” to avoid stricter measures.

The new measures also include a 14-day quarantine rule for soldiers during their admission and dismissal periods, as well as imposing social distancing in public transportation.

Turkey has tested over 47,000 people as of Friday, and has recorded 42 recoveries so far.

