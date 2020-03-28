You are here

Vietnam reports rise of 11 coronavirus cases to 174

A woman wears a protective mask as she rides past an empty street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hanoi, Vietnam March 26, 2020. (Reuters)
  • Vietnam had said in mid-February that all its then-16 confirmed coronavirus cases had recovered
HANOI: Vietnam’s health ministry reported an additional 11 coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total number in the Southeast Asian country to 174.

Vietnam had said in mid-February that all its then-16 confirmed coronavirus cases had recovered, but it has since been battling an influx of imported cases from overseas citizens and Vietnamese citizens escaping outbreaks elsewhere.

There are 1,729 suspected cases in the country, it said, and 35,808 tests have been carried out in Vietnam. The health ministry has not reported any coronavirus deaths in the country.

