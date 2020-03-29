Dubai charities donate $14m to fight against coronavirus

DUBAI: Dubai charities have donated $14.15 million as part of the country's efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus in the UAE, weekly business magazine Arabian Business reported.

A total of $2.17 million and an ambulance were donated by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department to support the UAE’s precautionary measures.

Another $1.9 million donation was announced by the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Humanitarian & Charity Establishment Ibrahim Boumelha.

The Dar Al-Ber Society also gave a $5.17 million donation, which includes $3.26 million by an Emirati family business group to offer ambulances and medical supplies to the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

Another $2.7 was given by the Beit Al Khair Society and $1.36 by the CEO of Dubai Cares Tariq Al-Gurg, who offered to provide 3,200 computers to support the distance learning initiative in the emirate, in coordination with the Dubai Education Zone.

The Dubai Charity Association also donated $816,771 to key authorities with an aim to support efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus in the UAE.

Meanwhile, rent payments in Dubai have been postponed for up to six months as part of the county’s precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, national daily Gulf News reported, citing Dubai Free Zones.

The decisions made also include facilitating financial payments, refunding multiple insurance and guarantees claims, and the cancellation of a number of penalties for both companies and individuals.