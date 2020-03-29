You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai charities donate $14m to fight against coronavirus

Dubai charities donate $14m to fight against coronavirus

Rent payments in Dubai have been postponed for up to six months as part of the county’s precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2pabk

Updated 29 March 2020
Arab News

Dubai charities donate $14m to fight against coronavirus

  • A total of $2.17 million and an ambulance were donated by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department
  • The Dubai Charity Association donated $816,771 to key authorities
Updated 29 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai charities have donated $14.15 million as part of the country's efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus in the UAE, weekly business magazine Arabian Business reported.
A total of $2.17 million and an ambulance were donated by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department to support the UAE’s precautionary measures.
Another $1.9 million donation was announced by the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Humanitarian & Charity Establishment Ibrahim Boumelha.
The Dar Al-Ber Society also gave a $5.17 million donation, which includes $3.26 million by an Emirati family business group to offer ambulances and medical supplies to the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.
Another $2.7 was given by the Beit Al Khair Society and $1.36 by the CEO of Dubai Cares Tariq Al-Gurg, who offered to provide 3,200 computers to support the distance learning initiative in the emirate, in coordination with the Dubai Education Zone.
The Dubai Charity Association also donated $816,771 to key authorities with an aim to support efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus in the UAE.
Meanwhile, rent payments in Dubai have been postponed for up to six months as part of the county’s precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, national daily Gulf News reported, citing Dubai Free Zones.
The decisions made also include facilitating financial payments, refunding multiple insurance and guarantees claims, and the cancellation of a number of penalties for both companies and individuals.

Topics: Coronavirus (COVID-19) China Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Dubai Free Zone postpones rent payments for up to 6 months amid coronavirus outbreak
Middle-East
Oman govt to repatriate 800 citizens from US, Canada, amid coronavirus concerns

Oman reports 15 new coronavirus cases, 23 recoveries

Updated 29 March 2020
Arab News

Oman reports 15 new coronavirus cases, 23 recoveries

Updated 29 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Oman has recorded 15 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infected patients in the country to 167, the health ministry reported on Sunday.
Five of the registered patients have been in contact with coronavirus cases, eight were linked to travel and the remaining two are under investigation.
The ministry has also confirmed the recovery of 23 cases and urged everyone to follow its instructions with regards to social distancing.

Topics: China Coronavirus Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Related

World
Moscow says coronavirus outbreak enters new phase as residents go out to brave risk
World
Pope backs UN chief’s call for global ceasefire to focus on coronavirus

Latest updates

Alternative artists Freek, Karrouhat drop surprise new singles
Death of German finance official linked to virus crisis
Saudi seizes over 1m illegally stored medical masks
Mali holds election despite coronavirus and insurgency
London doctor who worked in Saudi Arabia becomes first working surgeon to die from COVID-19

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.