Travel bans extended as four new coronavirus deaths announced in Saudi Arabia

A picture taken on March 26, 2020, shows Saudi policemen manning a checkpoint in the King Fahd Causeway in the capital Riyadh, after the Kingdom began implementing an 11-hour nationwide curfew. (AFP)
Ruba Obaid

  • The ministry said total death toll increased to eight
  • The ministry called on citizens to avoid rumors and seek information from official sources
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia extended the suspension of international and internal flights as well as work in the private and public sectors until further notice as coronavirus cases rose to 1,299 — in addition to four new deaths — the Health Ministry announced on Sunday. 

The government has also banned entry and exit to the city of Jeddah and extended curfew hours to start at 3 p.m. local time. The same precautionary measure were imposed earlier on the cities of Qatif, Riyadh, Makkah and Madinah.

Suspension of public transport services including trains, buses and taxis has been extended until further notice.

International flights were discontinued on March 15 while domestic flights were on March 21. However, Saudi Public security has assigned an emergency team to receive urgent requests to move between the country’s regions for 24 hours.

The Saudi Health Ministry announced 96 new cases on Sunday, including 28 cases related to travel and 68 cases linked to being in direct contact with previously announced cases.

There are 29 new recoveries confirmed, taking the total number of recoveries to 66, while patients in ICU rose from four to 12 with fourth deaths recorded today, two of which were in Madina and two in Jeddah, as the death toll rose to eight as of today.

Health Ministry spokesman, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly, said that the virus incubation period was 14 days, and different from the sickness period that begins with the appearance of symptoms.  

“Usually symptoms reach their peak for two to three days maximum,” Al-Aly said. “However, the period between the appearance of symptoms until complete recovery varies according to age, health status and, more crucially, how long access to health care was delayed.”

Al-Aly said that Saudi Arabia’s health care absorptive capacity was under constant evaluation, and in case any additional interventions were required, emergency plans were ready to be implemented when necessary.

Volunteer initiatives and opportunities were open for individuals, charities, profit and non-profit organizations, as well as government institutions and agencies, and they were not limited to health care.  

“We have various organized programs available within the umbrella of the community partnership provided by the Ministry of Health,” Al-Aly said.  

He also encouraged people to perform daily self-check-tests using the available options such as the Mawid app.

Deaths caused by the coronavirus rose to eight, as the ministry announced four new cases of non-local residents in Jeddah and Madinah, with two cases in each city. 

Movement restrictions do not include groups previously exempt from the curfew.

For more information about excluded groups, please call 999. Residents of the Makkah region can call 911.

Numbers:

Total cases: 1,299

 Deaths: 8

 Recoveries: 66

 Patients in ICU: 12

99 new cases

28 cases related to travel

68 cases were in direct contact with previously announced cases

29 new recoveries

4 new deaths

 

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) has pledged to support people living in the Kingdom who lose their jobs as a result of the ongoing coronavirus crisis – offering financial support for any charges incurred as a result. 

“The measures taken include supervisory measures and their preventive policies to tackle the impact of coronavirus. This aims to support the banks during these difficult times and help them focus on providing their customers with the best banking services to meet their financial needs,” the Authority clarified.

The statement added that it was important for banks to commit to supporting their customers, so that they can withstand the impact of the virus, as well as support the private sector as its cash flow falls.

These means include supporting and financing the private sector through preventive measures that benefit the customer, the bank and the economy, the statement added. 

The SAMA said this would be achieved by adjusting or restructuring existing funds without incurring any additional expenses or fees on banks. 

The aim is to also sustain their activities and adopt and implement the plans of their private sector customers to preserve the employment rates of the affected enterprises. 

Rates will be preserved by providing the enterprises’ financing needs, supporting the individual customers that have lost their jobs in the private sector and exempting all customers, for at least six months, from e-transaction fees, minimum balance fees and from any fees imposed on refinancing operations or on terminating existing agreements.

The reassessment of interest rates and other fees on credit cards for current and new customers will be reviewed in line with the current decrease of interest rates due to the economic situation. The fees on foreign money exchange will be refunded to customers wishing to cancel their transactions. Those who cancel travel-related bookings made on credit cards, Mada debit cards or prepaid cards will also be refunded.

“SAMA is following up on the development of the coronavirus-related impact on various economic sectors including the banking and financial sector. It will provide the required assistance to maintain the safety and stability of the financial sector and enable it to support and finance the activities of other economic sectors,” the Authority stressed, highlighting the importance of banks following up on all the development and challenges and the extent of their impact on the available capital, liquidity and other financial safety indicators.

Travel bans extended as four new coronavirus deaths announced in Saudi Arabia
