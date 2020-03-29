Saudi Scouts join Earth Hour activities

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Boy Scouts Association joined worldwide Earth Hour celebrations on Saturday with an awareness-raising message delivered remotely because of coronavirus restrictions.
Scouts highlighted the importance of energy conservation and taking individual responsibility for environmental protection. Saleh bin Raja Al-Harbi, the association’s secretary-general, said that Earth Hour celebrations were conducted remotely due to health and security precautions to curb the spread of coronavirus.
The association urged the community to join global celebrations, and highlighted its keenness to protect the environment and conserve natural resources.
