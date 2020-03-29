Saudi Scouts join Earth Hour activities

You are here

  • Scouts highlighted the importance of energy conservation and taking individual responsibility for environmental protection
RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Boy Scouts Association joined worldwide Earth Hour celebrations on Saturday with an awareness-raising message delivered remotely because of coronavirus restrictions.
Scouts highlighted the importance of energy conservation and taking individual responsibility for environmental protection. Saleh bin Raja Al-Harbi, the association’s secretary-general, said that Earth Hour celebrations were conducted remotely due to health and security precautions to curb the spread of coronavirus.  
The association urged the community to join global celebrations, and highlighted its keenness to protect the environment and conserve natural resources.

BURAIDAH: Prince Faisal bin Mishaal, the governor of Qassim, on Sunday honored citizen Maryam bint Hamad Al-Mutairi for her charitable contribution to measures against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Unaizah.

Al-Mutairi dedicated her smartphone app to delivering medicine to people in Unaizah for free. She has also been providing free services to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including distributing hand sanitizers, masks and gloves.

The governor of Qassim praised the great work by the people of Saudi Arabia.

He also referred to the efforts of the government and the health sector to fight the pandemic, improve the efficiency of preventive measures and the quality of health care services.

Prince Faisal, joined by the director general of Qassim health affairs, Mutlaq bin Daghaim Al-Kham’ali, thanked Al-Mutairi for her great national initiative.

Al-Mutairi thanked the governor for his gesture, which reflects his keenness to keep up with the social initiatives undertaken by the people to overcome COVID-19.

She added that she aims to give back to the country that has offered her a lot, adding that it is her national duty.

 

