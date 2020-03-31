DUBAI: Car parking is free for two weeks in Dubai, state news agency WAM reported citing the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
The decision covers all paid and multi-story parking in Dubai, and runs from Tuesday, March 31 to Monday, April 13, 2020.
Dubai and the wider UAE, are enforcing the ‘stay at home’ policy like many countries around the world with most people now working from home and strict curfews in place in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Dubai gives motorists free parking amid coronavirus outbreak
