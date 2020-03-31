You are here

Dubai gives motorists free parking amid coronavirus outbreak

The UAE has more than 600 cases of the virus as of Tuesday. (File/AFP)
Updated 31 March 2020
Arab News

  The decision covers all paid and multi-story parking in Dubai, and runs from Tuesday, March 31 to Tuesday, April 13
DUBAI:  Car parking is free for two weeks in Dubai, state news agency WAM reported citing the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
The decision covers all paid and multi-story parking in Dubai, and runs from Tuesday, March 31 to Monday, April 13, 2020.
Dubai and the wider UAE, are enforcing the ‘stay at home’ policy like many countries around the world with most people now working from home and strict curfews in place in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Thailand reports 104 new coronavirus cases, three new deaths

Updated 27 min 23 sec ago
Reuters

  The three new deaths, all Thai men, included a 57-year old who had pre-existing conditions of diabetes and high blood pressure
BANGKOK: Thailand reported 104 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 1,875 cases, a spokesman for the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration said on Thursday.
There were three new deaths in the country, bringing the total fatalities to 15 deaths, spokesman Taweesin Wisanuyothin said.
The three new deaths, all Thai men, included a 57-year old who had pre-existing conditions of diabetes and high blood pressure.
The second new fatality was a 77-year-old who had come into contact with an infected patient, and the third case was a 55-year-old driver at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.

