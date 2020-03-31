You are here

Scare in Greece after machine part mistaken for mortar shell

A military officer walks attends an operation at Ermou Street, Athens' main shopping area on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Police in Greece have cordoned off an area near the country's parliament after workers found what is believed to be a decades-old mortar shell during maintenance on the water mains. (AP/Yorgos Karahalis)
  • A bomb-disposal team from the Greek army determined it was a rusting machine part used by the power utility
  • Circulation restrictions were already in effect in Athens and across Greece due to the coronavirus crisis
ATHENS, Greece: Roads near Greece’s parliament building in central Athens were cordoned off for several hours Tuesday after a bomb scare turned out to be a false alarm.
Authorities said several streets around central Syntagma Square were been blocked to traffic and pedestrians for several hours after workers doing excavation work for water main maintenance found what was believed to be a decades-old mortar shell.
A bomb-disposal team from the Greek army determined it was a rusting machine part used by the power utility. Police reopened the roads that were blocked for about three hours.
Circulation restrictions were already in effect in Athens and across Greece due to the coronavirus crisis.

Indonesia declares state of emergency as coronavirus toll jumps

Indonesia declares state of emergency as coronavirus toll jumps

  • Joko Widodo’s administration has been heavily criticized for not imposing lockdowns in major cities, including Jakarta
  • Indonesia’s leader offered few details of the state of emergency beyond calling for stricter social distancing
JAKARTA: Indonesian leader Joko Widodo declared a state of emergency Tuesday as coronavirus deaths in the world’s fourth most populous country jumped again, but he resisted calls for a nationwide lockdown.
Widodo’s administration has been heavily criticized for not imposing lockdowns in major cities, including the capital Jakarta, a vast megalopolis home to about 30 million people where most of the country’s virus deaths have been reported.
Indonesia’s leader offered few details of the state of emergency beyond calling for stricter social distancing, but announced $1.5 billion in beefed-up social assistance and subsidies for low-income workers.
Tens of millions eke out a living on poorly-paid jobs in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy.
“To overcome the impact of COVID-19, we’ve chosen the option of large-scale social distancing,” Widodo told reporters.
“We must learn from the experience in other countries, but we cannot copy them because every country has its own characteristics,” he added.
On Tuesday, authorities said 136 people had died after contracting the virus, with 1,528 confirmed cases of infection.
But the latter figure is widely thought to be well below the real number in the archipelago of more than 260 million.
The Indonesian Doctors’ Association has warned that the coronavirus crisis is far worse than has been officially reported and that the government’s response is “in tatters.”
Jakarta’s governor has said nearly 300 suspected or confirmed victims of the virus have been wrapped in plastic and quickly buried in the city since the start of March.
The capital’s top politician has been pushing for a total lockdown of the city.
Also Tuesday, Indonesia’s corrections agency said it is set to offer early release to about 30,000 inmates to help stem the spread of the virus in over-crowded prisons. The number amounts to more than 10 percent of Indonesia’s 272,000 inmate population.

