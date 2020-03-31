You are here

  • Home
  • Makkah launches service to help people in need

Makkah launches service to help people in need

Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b2wrh

Updated 19 sec ago
SPA

Makkah launches service to help people in need

  • Saudi Arabia is taking all possible measures to mitigate the impact of the global epidemic
Updated 19 sec ago
SPA

JEDDAH: The Makkah governorate is offering a new service for those wishing to benefit from the campaign “Barran bi Makkah,” launched by Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal.
The campaign aims to help families and owners of small businesses who have been hard hit by the precautionary measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Kingdom.
People who wish to benefit from the campaign can log on to https://bmakkah.ecloud.sa/login. The campaign was run in coordination with the Sqaia and Rvada Committee.
The Makkah governorate has also directed the formation of a committee in each province of the region to monitor and select people for assistance.
A specialized team will review and finalize applications in coordination with relevant authorities before making a decision.
Saudi Arabia is taking all possible measures to mitigate the impact of the global epidemic. On Monday, King Salman issued an order to provide free treatment to all COVID-19 patients. The order not only applies to citizens and residents but people who have violated the country’s residency laws will also receive free treatment if they are tested positive for the virus.  

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Saudi Arabia
Makkah hotels could be used as isolation units in virus fight  
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia suspends prayer in mosques, exempts holy Makkah and Madinah sites

38k people register with Saudi national distance learning platform in 10 days

Updated 31 March 2020
Ruba Obaid

38k people register with Saudi national distance learning platform in 10 days

  • The quality of the programs had contributed to increasing the number of enrollees, says director
Updated 31 March 2020
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: The number of people who registered with the Saudi e-training platform (Doroob) between March 16 and 26, across 365 various programs, has reached 38,000.

The director for the development of training programs at the Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF) and supervisor of Doroob, Mohammed Al-Shuwaier, said the training programs had been designed to promote distance learning and provide needed experience in all fields and specializations required by the labor market, in line with the governmental precautionary and preventive measures to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Al-Shuwaier noted that the quality of the programs had contributed to increasing the number of enrollees, with more than 3,500 people befitting from the interactive training sessions broadcast last week on Doroob.

Nahla Abul-ula, an HR expert, said companies in Saudi Arabia had been encouraging employees to benefit from online training opportunities for a long time through state-supported platforms like Doroob or through independent educational platforms.

“However, the global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has made people more accepting of such modern means in order to keep pace with the accelerating life events,” the HR business partner at IKEA said.

“We will definitely see an increasing reliance on e-learning options in the coming period if the crisis continues,” she said.

E-learning is an individual effort, where learners seek to obtain information by themselves and employ the acquired skills to develop their abilities and experiences. Abul-ula considers virtual learning no less effective than classroom learning.

She said that employees and job seekers’ focus on development in this critical time will not only allow them to grow and take advantage of free time in their schedule but “will also give them better opportunities after the crisis is over.”

Doroob was launched by HADAF as part of the training and qualification programs aimed at developing the skills of students, job seekers and those wishing to be promoted in their jobs, to increase participation in the private sector and help job seekers find suitable opportunities. 

Doroob is an integrated program that provides e-training programs and certification upon completion of requirements.

To register for the e-training courses, interested people can log on to doroob.sa.

 

 

 
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi education China Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Education Ministry takes on distance learning of 6 million students in 10 days
Middle-East
UAE extends distance learning until end of academic year

Latest updates

Makkah launches service to help people in need
Oman reports its first death from coronavirus -state TV
Teenage boy dies in London after testing positive for coronavirus
38k people register with Saudi national distance learning platform in 10 days
Saudi Arabia cabinet approves MOU between SAMA and Dubai Financial Services Authority

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.