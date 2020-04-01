You are here

  • Home
  • Harry Pottering around at home? Rowling to rescue bored kids in lockdown

Harry Pottering around at home? Rowling to rescue bored kids in lockdown

(File photo: Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wegfx

Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

Harry Pottering around at home? Rowling to rescue bored kids in lockdown

  • Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone will be available for free worldwide as an ebook and audiobook throughout April
  • The initiative aims to help parents, carers and teachers entertain housebound children
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: British author J. K. Rowling is hoping her much-loved Harry Potter series will work its magic on bored children stuck at home during the coronavirus lockdown.
Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the first book in the series about the boy wizard, will be available for free worldwide as an ebook and audiobook throughout April, as part of an initiative to help parents, carers and teachers entertain housebound children, Rowling announced on Wednesday.
The audiobook will be available in English, Spanish, French, Italian, German and Japanese, with the version performed by British actor Stephen Fry accessible in North America for the first time.
A new online hub, Harry Potter At Home, will be aimed at younger children and launched on WizardingWorld.com, the official website for fans of Harry Potter and the spin-off film series Fantastic Beasts.
Each week “Wizarding Wednesdays” and an email newsletter will provide creative activities, quizzes and ideas.
The coronavirus pandemic has seen more and more countries limiting citizens’ movements, closing schools and leaving many parents simultaneously working from home and looking after their children.
Britain is in its second week of lockdown, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on March 23 that people would only be allowed to leave the house when absolutely necessary, such as to buy food.
“The teachers, parents and carers working to keep children’s lives as normal and happy as possible while we’re all on lockdown deserve a bit of magic,” Rowling said.
“I hope these initiatives will give children and even adults a happy distraction during their enforced stay-at-home time.”
The Harry Potter series was an unprecedented worldwide phenomenon in children’s literature, enthralling a generation of readers around the world. It sold more than 500 million copies in 80 languages and sparked a $7 billion movie franchise.

Topics: JK Rowling China Coronavirus Harry Potter

Related

Middle-East
Jordan imposing 24-hour lockdown to curb coronavirus transmission

NYU Abu Dhabi streams comedy, musical shows to ease social distancing

The streaming initiative is kicking off today with comedian Maysoon Zayid. (File/AFP)
Updated 01 April 2020
Arab News

NYU Abu Dhabi streams comedy, musical shows to ease social distancing

  • The streaming initiative is kicking off today with comedian Maysoon Zayid
Updated 01 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: If you’ve been self-isolating for the past few weeks, chances are that you have probably already sifted through your favorite streaming platform’s entire catalogue.

The good news is there’s a new form of entertainment coming our way, courtesy of The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi as it launches an online streaming series in an effort to make physical distancing efforts more enjoyable while supporting the UAE’s #StayHome campaign.

Entitled “Reconnect,” the center’s newly-launched streaming series will dip into its archives to present shows from past seasons on Wednesdays via its Facebook page, kicking off today with comedian Maysoon Zayid.

Executive Artistic Director of The Arts Center at NYUAD Bill Bragin said in a statement: “More than ever, people crave platforms for the arts as a means to spark conversation, to build community, and to inspire. Even as a nearly infinite amount of content is available for on-demand viewing, there’s something special about the act of connecting as a community, together, in real-time. We realized that The Arts Center could help fill this need in an online space, while digging into our archives of amazing performances, many of which haven’t been seen since they originally took place. We’re especially grateful to the artists who have agreed to let us share these archival videos at a time when staying connected has never been more challenging, or more important.”

Wondering what to look forward to? Read on for the first set of performances announced by the center.

April 1: Maysoon Zayid’s stand-up comedy

(AFP)

Maysoon Zayid is an actress, comedian, writer and disability advocate. The American-Palestinian is also the co-founder of the New York Arab American Comedy Festival and The Muslim Funny Fest. Following the event, there will be a post-show Q&A with the Muslim female comedian.

April 8: 47SOUL’s electro Arabic dabke

(Supplied)

Audiences can relive the UAE debut of the Palestinian-Jordanian shamstep– electronic dabke– group 47SOUL next week.

April 15: Cuban-Khaleeji project

Revisit the Cuban-Khaleeji Project, a musical journey exploring the traditions and sounds of seafaring cultures from the Gulf and North Africa to Cuba. This was a world premiere collaboration commissioned by The Arts Center.

Topics: NYU Abu Dhabi stay home

Latest updates

Harry Pottering around at home? Rowling to rescue bored kids in lockdown
Saudi offers support to SMEs during coronavirus pandemic
Syria war records lowest monthly death toll in 9 years
NYU Abu Dhabi streams comedy, musical shows to ease social distancing
UK’s Prince Charles, recovered from virus, praises country's health workers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.