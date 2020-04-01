Harry Pottering around at home? Rowling to rescue bored kids in lockdown

NYU Abu Dhabi streams comedy, musical shows to ease social distancing

DUBAI: If you’ve been self-isolating for the past few weeks, chances are that you have probably already sifted through your favorite streaming platform’s entire catalogue.

The good news is there’s a new form of entertainment coming our way, courtesy of The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi as it launches an online streaming series in an effort to make physical distancing efforts more enjoyable while supporting the UAE’s #StayHome campaign.

Entitled “Reconnect,” the center’s newly-launched streaming series will dip into its archives to present shows from past seasons on Wednesdays via its Facebook page, kicking off today with comedian Maysoon Zayid.

Executive Artistic Director of The Arts Center at NYUAD Bill Bragin said in a statement: “More than ever, people crave platforms for the arts as a means to spark conversation, to build community, and to inspire. Even as a nearly infinite amount of content is available for on-demand viewing, there’s something special about the act of connecting as a community, together, in real-time. We realized that The Arts Center could help fill this need in an online space, while digging into our archives of amazing performances, many of which haven’t been seen since they originally took place. We’re especially grateful to the artists who have agreed to let us share these archival videos at a time when staying connected has never been more challenging, or more important.”

Wondering what to look forward to? Read on for the first set of performances announced by the center.

April 1: Maysoon Zayid’s stand-up comedy

(AFP)

Maysoon Zayid is an actress, comedian, writer and disability advocate. The American-Palestinian is also the co-founder of the New York Arab American Comedy Festival and The Muslim Funny Fest. Following the event, there will be a post-show Q&A with the Muslim female comedian.

April 8: 47SOUL’s electro Arabic dabke

(Supplied)

Audiences can relive the UAE debut of the Palestinian-Jordanian shamstep– electronic dabke– group 47SOUL next week.

April 15: Cuban-Khaleeji project

Revisit the Cuban-Khaleeji Project, a musical journey exploring the traditions and sounds of seafaring cultures from the Gulf and North Africa to Cuba. This was a world premiere collaboration commissioned by The Arts Center.