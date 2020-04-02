You are here

FOCUS: GCC economies badly affected by COVID 19 amid tumbling oil price and lockdown

Updated 02 April 2020
Cornelia Meyer

FOCUS: GCC economies badly affected by COVID 19 amid tumbling oil price and lockdown

Updated 02 April 2020
Cornelia Meyer

What happened:

Germany and Italy extended their lockdown until after the Easter holiday and April 19 respectively. Eighty percent of the US economy is in lockdown. President Trump reiterated that the next few weeks would be very difficult.

While the worst is still to come for the US, the trajectory seems to be improving in some European countries. This has shifted the debate from lockdown to when and how economies can be restarted.

The first day of the second quarter looked grim across all major markets in response to the devastating first quarter.

GCC economies were also heavily affected by the impact of the virus, as most of them went into lockdown during March and suspended air travel.

Why it happened:

GCC economies still depend heavily on oil, which had its worst quarter ever. Tourism airlines and retail also were decimated.

Real estate is another important sector that was badly impacted by the shutdown of economies. The real estate sector in the UAE reached lows last seen in 2010. Emaar Properties is a good indicator, its share price retracting by 48 percent in the year to date. The situation looks similar for many in its peer group. This will reverberate in the construction sector as the economies resume economic activity.

Banks are exposed to all the aforementioned sectors, which has a big impact on the sector. Troubled hospital operator NMC defaulting on a $980 million loan has hit the portfolios of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Commercial Bank of Dubai, as well as others. Expect the portfolios of banks throughout the region to deteriorate further as the outlook on the economies worsens.

Bahrain is the smallest of the GCC economies and by far the worst affected by the downturn. Its saving grace is that it usually has received help from its bigger neighbors. Oman is the second-worst affected.

The stimulus packages run at 30 percent of GDP for Bahrain and Oman, 10 percent of GDP for Kuwait and UAE and 4 percent of GDP for Saudi Arabia. The UAE were the first to announce a bailout package for the Emirates, which makes sense given that travel and tourism accounted for 13 percent of the country’s GDP.

If the crisis proved anything, it is that the strategy of Vision 2030 weaning the Saudi economy off its dependency on oil was correct, timely and important.

While the dollar peg of the currencies may be expensive to maintain amid the greenback's status as a haven currency, it does provide stability and investor confidence, especially as all GCC economies will need to look at foreign investment as oil prices remain lower for some time to come.

Brent was up 9 percent on the day, reflecting China replenishing its stocks and hopes that Saudi Arabia and Russia might resume talks: $27 per barrel is still way too low to balance any GCC budget.

Where we go from here:

Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan told Bloomberg that he was optimistic about a V-shaped recovery in the US, because he felt that the stimulus package targeted the right parts of the economy aiming to keep as many Americans as possible employed. This may be on the optimistic side.

The release of the US jobless claims at 8:30 EDST will probably send the next shockwaves through the system.

— Cornelia Meyer is a Ph.D.-level economist with 30 years of experience in investment banking and industry. She is chairman and CEO of business consultancy Meyer Resources.

Twitter: @MeyerResources

Topics: coronanomics

Union says BA agrees deal to suspend thousands of staff, owner scraps dividend

Updated 58 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

Union says BA agrees deal to suspend thousands of staff, owner scraps dividend

  • The Unite union said it had agreed a deal with the British flag carrier to furlough workers on 80% of pay
  • Owned by IAG, one of the largest and most financially robust airline companies in the world, British Airways has already said it is in a fight for survival
Updated 58 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: British Airways has struck a deal to suspend thousands of staff in one of the airline industry’s most dramatic moves yet to survive the coronavirus pandemic, its union said.
The Unite union said it had agreed a deal with the British flag carrier to furlough workers on 80% of pay, with no cap on earnings, and without anyone being made redundant.
A person familiar with the situation had earlier told Reuters that BA was working on a deal to suspend around 32,000 staff but they were still agreeing the terms.
British Airways declined to comment in response to Unite.
Having already agreed a 50% pay cut for its pilots, the deal addresses around 80% of its cabin and ground crew, engineers and office staff to see it through the worst crisis in its history.
“Given the incredibly difficult circumstances that the entire aviation sector is facing, this is as good a deal as possible for our members,” Unite national officer Oliver Richardson said.
“The deal protects the jobs of BA staff and, as far as possible, also protects their pay.”
Owned by IAG, one of the largest and most financially robust airline companies in the world, British Airways has already said it is in a fight for survival.
Separately, on Thursday IAG canceled its final dividend, saving €337 million ($366 million). The stock had risen on the jobs plan, but closed down 1%.
Hundreds of companies across a range of sectors have scrapped dividends to conserve cash, but the move by IAG marks a particular blow for investors because it was the third highest yielding stock by dividend on the UK’s benchmark FTSE 100.
With planes unable to fly because of travel restrictions, compounded by a plunge in demand over fears of contagion, airlines worldwide have grounded most of their fleets, and many have said they need government support to survive.
British Airways has joined the global industry race to conserve cash. In recent weeks Qantas Airways put two-thirds of its workforce — 20,000 workers — on leave, while Lufthansa applied for short-time work for around 31,000 crew and ground staff at its core brand until the end of August.
British budget airline easyJet has said it will lay off its 4,000 UK-based cabin crew for two months.
US airlines are set to receive $25 billion in grants to cover payrolls over the next six months, but are still encouraging workweek reductions, unpaid leave and early retirement as they face more cancelations than bookings.
The companies are trying to avoid making staff redundant so they can respond quickly to any increase in capacity when a recovery comes.
British Airways had been in talks with the Unite union for a week.
IAG, which owns 598 aircraft across its network which also includes Aer Lingus, Iberia and Vueling, is cutting capacity by 75% in April and May. BA has already suspended flights from Britain’s second busiest airport, Gatwick, and London’s City Airport.
In Europe, more than 20,000 flights departed or landed on Jan. 23. Two months later, after Italy emerged as an epicenter for the virus and travel restrictions went into force, flights dropped to fewer than 5,000 per day.
Britain has launched a job retention scheme which covers 80% of salary capped at a maximum of £2,500 ($3,093) a month. But some airlines including rival Virgin Atlantic have said they will collapse if they do not get more help.

Topics: British Airways IAG COVID-19

