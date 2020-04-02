You are here

  • Home
  • Extremists see global chaos from virus as an opportunity

Extremists see global chaos from virus as an opportunity

Hundreds of newly trained Al-Shabab fighters perform military exercises in the Lafofe area south of Mogadishu, in Somalia. Both the Daesh and Al-Qaeda see the global upheaval caused by the new coronavirus as a threat but also as an opportunity to strike harder than before, asserting that the virus is punishment for non-Muslims while also urging followers to repent and take care of themselves. (File/AP/Farah Abdi Warsameh)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g2nu5

Updated 9 sec ago
AP

Extremists see global chaos from virus as an opportunity

  • The International Crisis Group warned that the pandemic threatens the global solidarity that is key to fighting extremists
  • In a sharp commentary in its Al-Naba newsletter in mid-March, Daesh urged followers to show no mercy and launch attacks in this time of crisis
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

JOHANNESBURG: Both the Daesh group and Al-Qaeda see the coronavirus as a threat, but some of their fighters also see the upheaval from the pandemic as an opportunity to win over more supporters and strike harder than before.
Messages from the extremist groups show concern about the virus mixed with bravado, asserting that it is punishment for non-Muslims while also urging followers to repent and take care of themselves.
Al-Qaeda suggested in a statement Tuesday that non-Muslims use their time in quarantine to learn about Islam.
But in a sharp commentary in its Al-Naba newsletter in mid-March, Daesh urged followers to show no mercy and launch attacks in this time of crisis.
In a commentary Tuesday, the International Crisis Group warned that the pandemic threatens the global solidarity that is key to fighting extremists.
“It is almost certainly correct that COVID-19 will handicap domestic security efforts and international counter-Daesh cooperation, allowing the jihadists to better prepare spectacular terror attacks,” it said.
Though analysts said it was too soon to say which attacks can be blamed on militants exploiting the coronavirus, extremists in late March carried out their deadliest assault yet against the military of Chad, a significant contributor to Africa’s growing counterterrorism efforts, killing at least 92 soldiers near the border with Nigeria and Niger.
In Egypt, two military officials reported a spike in Daesh attacks in March in the restive northern part of the Sinai Peninsula but security forces foiled at least three other major assaults. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.
While Syria and Iraq have seen no uptick in attacks by Daesh since the virus spread there, the pandemic has prompted the US-led coalition to halt training activities in Iraq amid a planned pullout from several bases.
There are signs elsewhere that the US, British and other militaries are pulling back because of the virus, leaving a possible opening for the extremists.
That’s a danger in Africa’s hot spots of the Sahel, the Lake Chad region and Somalia, where the US military already worried allies in recent months by contemplating cuts to focus on threats from China and Russia.
“Any state that was interested in pulling back in Africa will take the opportunity to do so,” said Clionadh Raleigh, executive director of the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, which tracks extremists’ activities worldwide. “That will be unbelievably bad.”
A US Africa Command spokeswoman, Lt. Christina Gibson, told The Associated Press that “while the size and scope of some AFRICOM activities have been adjusted to ensure the safety and protection of forces — both US and partner nation — our commitment to Africa endures.” She did not give details of affected operations but said AFRICOM still has about 5,200 forces on the continent at any given time.
The British army mission in Kenya, which provides counterterrorism training and other skills, this week announced that all army families are returning to the UK because of the virus.
But France’s largest overseas military mission, Barkhane in West Africa’s sprawling Sahel region south of the Sahara Desert, is keeping its 5,100 troops there, the French Defense Ministry said. A pro-Al-Qaeda French organization issued a statement Tuesday urging French forces to stay home and save lives instead.
African military units, already stretched thin and under attack, are likely to take protective measures as the virus threatens their ranks.
In Nigeria, which has struggled against the Boko Haram extremist group and an assertive Daesh-linked offshoot, the military has called for suspending much of its activities including large gatherings and training.
A leaked memo signed by Nigerian army’s policy chief says its vehicles might have to be used for mass burials or transferring the sick to hospitals as the virus spreads.
While security forces are targets, under-guarded prisons could be too, said Laith Alkhouri, a counterterrorism adviser who researches extremists in West Africa. Both Daesh and Al-Qaeda-linked fighters have turned the Sahel into Africa’s most urgent extremism crisis, and even have engaged in some unprecedented cooperation.
Their fighters are likely to exploit the pandemic by accusing governments of mismanaging the crisis to try to win popular support, he said.
Alkhouri said that under another scenario, individuals may believe that only religion can keep them safe from the virus “and ignore scientific advice, which could lead to an increase in infections.”
Some extremist groups are showing signs that, like the rest of the world, they are trying to understand the coronavirus and respond.
In Somalia, the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab held a rare five-day meeting of its leaders in March that discussed the virus. In a communique, the group recognized its “emergency threat” to the world, including Muslims.
An Al-Shabab spokesman later told the AP it was too soon to comment on whether the group would heed a UN plea to halt attacks, which have continued, or whether it would allow health workers access to areas it controls.
In Afghanistan, the Taliban have gone even further, putting out videos on disinfection and photos of its fighters handing out face masks and soap. It also has offered security guarantees to any aid group assisting victims of the virus or helping to stop its spread.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed told the AP that “if, God forbid, the outbreak happens in an area where we control the situation, then we can stop fighting in that area.”

Topics: extremists Daesh Al-Qaeda Al-Shabab

Related

Special
World
Dozens killed in Daesh attack on Sikh temple in Kabul
Special
Middle-East
Al-Qaeda suffers heavy losses in Yemen conflicts

UK vows to ‘massively’ increase virus testing amid criticism

Updated 02 April 2020
AP

UK vows to ‘massively’ increase virus testing amid criticism

  • Johnson’s Conservative government vowed weeks ago to rapidly increase the number of tests for the new coronavirus to 10,000 a day, then 25,000 a day by mid-April
  • Like some other countries, the UK has limited virus testing to hospitalized patients, leaving people with milder symptoms unsure whether they were infected
Updated 02 April 2020
AP

LONDON: Political opponents, scientists and even usually supportive newspapers lambasted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday over his government’s broken promises on wider testing for the COVID-19 virus.
Johnson’s Conservative government vowed weeks ago to rapidly increase the number of tests for the new coronavirus to 10,000 a day, then 25,000 a day by mid-April. But progress has been slow. The government says 10,412 tests were performed Tuesday, the first time the daily target was met.
Like some other countries, the UK has limited virus testing to hospitalized patients, leaving people with milder symptoms unsure whether they were infected. Many scientists say wider testing — especially of health care workers — would allow medics who are off work with symptoms to return if their results are negative, and would give a better picture of how the virus spreads.
Johnson tested positive for the virus a week ago and revealed last Friday that he had mild symptoms of COVID-19 disease. He has continued working while in self-isolation and promised in a video message that the government was “massively increasing testing.”
Testing “is how we will unlock the coronavirus puzzle. This is how we will defeat it in the end,” Johnson said.
Opinion polls suggest Britons have been largely supportive of the government’s efforts to contain the new coronavirus. Johnson ordered residents to stay home except for a handful of permitted circumstances and ordered the closure of schools, bars, restaurants and non-essential shops.
But as the number of virus-related deaths in the UK accelerated in recent days, the unity behind the government’s response is shattering. The country had more than 29,800 cases and more than 2,350 deaths as of Thursday, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.
The right-leaning Daily Mail newspaper slammed the “testing fiasco” on its front page Thursday. “Questions without Answers,” said the Conservative-supporting Daily Telegraph, accusing the government of being unable to say why Britain lagged behind its European neighbors on testing.
Critics compare Britain’s approach to testing unfavorably to the one in Germany, which has the ability to test 500,000 people a week and has reported fewer deaths among people with the virus
The government says testing front-line health care workers is a priority, and it set up five drive-through test centers to do it. But they had tested only 2,800 people by Thursday, from a National Health Service workforce of more than 1 million.
Paul Cosford, emeritus medical director of Public Health England, acknowledged that “everybody involved is frustrated that we haven’t got to the place where we’ve got to get to.”
Part of the problem is Britain’s centralized state-funded health system, which is fairly efficient at organizing hospital treatment but poor at rapidly boosting testing capacity. All coronavirus tests were initially processed at a single Public Health England laboratory, though several other public labs are now also handling the tests.
British officials also blame shortages of swabs to take samples and of chemicals known as reagents, which are needed to perform the tests, for the delay in ramping up testing.
But private-sector firms and academic institutes say their offers of help have so far been ignored.
Paul Nurse, chief executive of the Francis Crick Institute for biomedical research, said its laboratory had been repurposed so it could carry out 500 tests a day by next week, rising to 2,000 a day in future.
He compared the effort required to the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of British troops from the French port of Dunkirk as it was overrun by German forces in 1940 — a rescue that saw hundreds of small private boats join the navy in plucking soldiers from the beaches.
“We are a lot of little boats. and the little boats can be effective,” Nurse said. “The government has put some big boats, destroyers in place. That’s a bit more cumbersome to get working and we wish them all the luck to do that, but we little boats can contribute as well.”

Topics: UK coronavirus COVID-19

Related

World
UK’s Prince Charles, recovered from virus, praises country's health workers
World
Boy, 13, becomes youngest UK coronavirus victim

Latest updates

Extremists see global chaos from virus as an opportunity
Midnight raid busts illegal lab trading in out of date cosmetics, sterilizers
UAE education ministry bans private tutoring sessions
Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hour curfew in Makkah, Madinah in coronavirus clampdown
UK vows to ‘massively’ increase virus testing amid criticism

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.